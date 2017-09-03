Niners Nation DOOM Index: 53-man roster edition

Serious contributors to former San Francisco 49ers defenses — defenses that were average to good — are no longer with the team and the 53-man roster is set. Guys like Quinton Dial, Ahmad Brooks and plenty others have been pushed out in favor of a serious youth movement and while I’m sad to see someone like Dial go, I understand it.

The 49ers have, more or less, their season-starting 53-man roster. They have their starters set and they have few question marks beyond young players that have yet to prove themselves. We know what Kyle Shanahan’s offense is likely to look like, and we know what Robert Saleh’s defense is likely to look like.

When it comes to the ceiling of this roster and this coaching staff in 2017, I can’t put an accurate number on it. I think six wins is a good guess, but I wouldn’t be surprised at more, and I wouldn’t be surprised at less.

What I would be surprised at: the 49ers not being doomed. Because they are, in fact, very doomed. Nothing they can do will actually save them from being doomed, but there are, as we’ve learned, different levels of doomed.

For instance, I’m more doomed than all of you because I am a husk of a person masquerading as a sports journalist. The 49ers are more doomed than the New England Patriots because the 49ers are a husk of a football team masquerading as a football team.

It’s a doom spectrum. A spectrum of doom, if you will. You’re on it. I’m on it. The 49ers are certainly, absolutely, definitively on it. The last time I ran this poll was following the important third preseason game and as usual, you can find the results here.

So we’re going to run this again now that the roster is set, and probably not again until we’re a couple games into the regular season. Just how doomed are the 49ers?