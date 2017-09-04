Golden Nuggets: Waiver Wire Blues & Practice Squad Population

After an extremely busy and somewhat surprising weekend, the 49ers have finally populated the first roll-out of their 53 man roster. While it’s a virtual certainty that the roster will change over the next week, we have our first glimpse at the kind of team John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are looking to build.

Despite having the dubious honor of the second position in the waiver wire priority list, the 49ers were generally quiet through the process, opting to poach only one player from waivers (Defensive End Xavier Cooper, cut from the Cleveland Browns), and adding an additional player (Running Back Jeremy McNichols, cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) to the practice squad, once waivers had been cleared. Currently, the practice squad has been populated with 8 players (including curious fan-favorites DeAndre Smelter and Cole Hikutini), allowing for another pair of castoffs to be added.

As of the publishing of this edition of the Nuggets, the first regular season game of the year is only 3 1⁄ 2 days away (Thursday night, Patriots vs. Chiefs), and the first 49ers game is a mere 6 days away (Sunday afternoon, home vs. Panthers, 1:25pm PST). As noted, the current iteration of the 53 man roster may change, but the enormity of the turnover is plainly evident. Other than RB Carlos Hyde and a few pieces along the OL, the offense is starting entirely new faces, including presumed-started rookies in WR Trent Taylor and TE George Kittle.

The youth movement is on, and it’s an exciting time to be a 49er fan.

To the good stuff-

