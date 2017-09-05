Ray Lewis suggests Nessa tweet had something to do with Ravens not signing Colin Kaepernick

The return of the NFL season brings with it the return of the Showtime preview show, Inside the NFL. The season-opener features Ray Lewis discussing the Baltimore Ravens decision not to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and it is certainly something.

The show is airing Tuesday night at 9 p.m. PT, and we should have some video tomorrow. In the meantime, here is a description a PR person sent out for the show.

Tonight’s season premiere is highlighted by Lewis disclosing the reason why Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti passed on a possible signing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. In a discussion that includes NFL Network Senior Writer Judy Battista, Lewis reveals how the Ravens were making plans to sign Kaepernick until a controversial tweet by Kaepernick’s girlfriend about Bisciotti and Lewis played a part in the possible deal falling through.

On August 2, Nessa, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, tweeted the two pictures below. The latter picture is Samuel L. Jackson from his role in Django Unchained where he portrayed a house slave particularly loyal to the white owner.

It’s safe to say the Baltimore Ravens attempts to avoid a “distraction” by signing Colin Kaepernick will just result in more of a distraction. The Ravens were in need of a quarterback when Joe Flacco suffered a back injury. John Harbaugh said Kaepernick was an option to replace him. However, shortly after that, word got out that while Harbaugh and GM Ozzie Newsome were interested in pursuing Kaepernick, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was hesitant.

Bisciotti and team president Dick Cass later admitted they were speaking to fans and sponsors about the possibility of signing Kaepernick. Giants owner John Mara had previously expressed concern about the kind of fan mail he was getting about Kaepernick.

The problem with all of this is that Bisciotti the Ravens were willing to risk public backlash when they tried to whitewash Ray Rice’s domestic violence incident. Mara and the Giants were willing to stand by Josh Brown even after his multiple incidents of domestic violence. For both, they did not take action until it become public knowledge.

And then there’s Ray Lewis. He has spoken repeatedly about taking the flag out of his protest. He said Kaepernick should not talk about what he does off the field and just work on getting on the field. All this in spite of the fact that Kaepernick has been working out regularly awaiting an opportunity.

And now, we have Lewis trying throw blame on Nessa’s tweet a month after the fact. The whole thing is incredibly fishy, and is only going to create more headaches for Lewis and the Ravens. Bisciotti did not want to sign Colin Kaepernick, and now he has Ray Lewis apparently attempting to provide some kind of cover. This is not going away anytime soon.

Fooch's update: - Here is a transcript of the segment: