Better Rivals podcast: 2017 season preview. Predictions, final roster takeaways, and what to watch against the Panthers

On this week’s episode of the Better Rivals podcast, real football is finally here! We get you prepared for the 2017 season by outlining why the 49ers should be better this season, but also why they might not be that much better. All that, plus takeaways from the 53-man roster cuts, season predictions, and things we’ll be watching against the Panthers.

Episode Correction

Oscar noted that Robert Saleh’s chess rating was just below Grandmaster. However, his rating is 1950, which places him just below expert. Oscar regrets his rook-ey mistake. (Thanks @InternetNitWit for pointing it out. And for the joke.)

Episode Resources