How the 49ers current 53-man roster was put together

The San Francisco 49ers open the 2017 season on Sunday following an offseason filled with huge turnover and budding optimism. The 49ers fired head coach Chip Kelly and long-time general manager Trent Baalke, and replaced them with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. While Lynch has control over the 90-man roster and Shanahan has control over the 53-man roster, they appear to have built a solid partnership when it comes to decision-making.
The 49ers can still make roster moves before Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but in the meantime, I thought we’d look at how the 49ers roster was put together. We’ve heard plenty about the extensive turnover this year, and we can see it in the current 53-man roster.
They have 30 players on the roster that were first added this offseason. They have 22 players who were on last year’s 53-man roster at one point or another, and then they have Raheem Mostert who was on the practice squad. We saw long-time veterans released or traded, with Ahmad Brooks and Vance McDonald among the most prominent.
I’ve broken the list up by year, starting with Joe Staley back in 2007. The team has 27 draft picks, including nine of the ten from this year’s draft (Joe Williams is on IR). There are six undrafted free agent signings, including five this year and Garrett Celek from 2012. They have 16 non-rookie free agent signings with only Kyle Nelson and Zane Beadles remaining from Trent Baalke’s many draft hauls. There are also two players acquired via waiver claim, and one via trade.
2007
OT Joe Staley: 1st round draft pick
2010
LB NaVorro Bowman: 3rd round draft pick
2011
C Daniel Kilgore: 5th round draft pick
2012
TE Garrett Celek: UDFA signing
2013
DE Tank Carradine: 2nd round draft pick
S Eric Reid: 1st round draft pick
2014
RB Carlos Hyde: 2nd round draft pick
Edge Aaron Lynch: 5th round draft pick
CB Dontae Johnson: 4th round draft pick
CB Keith Reaser: 5th round draft pick
S Jimmie Ward: 1st round draft pick
LS Kyle Nelson: Free agent signing
2015
OT Trent Brown: 7th round draft pick
DL Arik Armstead: 1st round draft pick
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong: Waiver claim
OLB Eli Harold: 3rd round draft pick
S Jaquiski Tartt: 2nd round draft pick
P Bradley Pinion: 5th round draft pick
2016
RB Raheem Mostert: Signed to practice squad
OT John Theus: 5th round draft pick
OG Zane Beadles: Free agent signing
DT DeForest Buckner: 1st round draft pick
CB Rashard Robinson: 4th round draft pick
2017
QB Brian Hoyer: Free agent signing
QB C.J. Beathard: 3rd round draft pick
RB Matt Breida: UDFA signing
FB Kyle Juszczyk: Free agent signing
WR Pierre Garçon: Free agent signing
WR Marquise Goodwin: Free agent signing
WR Aldrick Robinson: Free agent signing
WR Victor Bolden, Jr.: UDFA signing
WR Kendrick Bourne: UDFA signing
WR Trent Taylor: 5th round draft pick
TE Logan Paulsen: Free agent signing
TE George Kittle: 5th round draft pick
OT Garry Gilliam: Free agent signing
OG Brandon Fusco: Free agent signing
OG Laken Tomlinson: Trade
OL Erik Magnuson: UDFA signing
DT D.J. Jones: 6th round draft pick
DT Xavier Cooper: Waiver claim
DT Earl Mitchell: Free agent signing
DL Solomon Thomas: 1st round draft pick
Edge Elvis Dumervil: Free agent signing
Edge Pita Taumoepenu: 6th round draft pick
LB Brock Coyle: Free agent signing
LB Reuben Foster: 1st round draft pick
CB K’Waun Williams: Free agent signing
CB Ahkello Witherspoon: 3rd round draft pick
OLB Dekoda Watson: Free agent signing
DB Adrian Colbert: 7th round draft pick
S Lorenzo Jerome: UDFA signing
K Robbie Gould: Free agent signing
