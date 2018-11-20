Golden Nuggets: 49ers have first pick...for now

So maybe the New York Giants aren’t as bad as we thought?

They managed to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have their own quarterback issues (you don’t say?) which has resulted in the 49ers facing Jameis Winston. Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders failed to channel their inner Raider and managed to beat the Arizona Cardinals. Raise your hand if you expected the Raiders to Raider and lose?

In any case, it puts the 49ers in the driver's seat for the first pick. At least for now. A lot can happen with these teams they have to face and they can win another game. Also, draft position isn’t determined by head to head record but by strength of schedule, and that needs to be figured out too, because the Raiders may not win another game and get themselves into the thick of it on draft day.

And let’s also not forget the Cleveland Browns, who always, ALWAYS find a way to ruin anyone’s first pick-plans by remembering they are in fact the Cleveland Browns.

So don’t be too happy they have the first pick, things are bound to change. They do have the first pick in the draft a lot longer than a few hours. Last time this fiasco was in motion, the Browns won and the 49ers (under Chip Kelly) faced the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the 49ers had to win, kicking themselves out of contention for the pick.

Onto some links

Jimmie Ward playing for his NFL future even if it’s not with 49ers (Chan)

Donte Whitner rips Ahkello Witherspoon (Cohn)

Lack of 49ers’ pass rush this season was predictable (Maiocco)

Buccaneers announce Jameis Winston will start vs. 49ers (Madson)

49ers compiling offseason shopping list ahead of NFL free agency (Maiocco)

How 49ers players are reacting to Kyle Shanahan’s message they need to prove their worth (Biderman)

49ers sign LB James Onwualu to the practice squad (49ers Webzone)

Rugby star, ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne charged with sexual assault in Australia (ESPN)

After bye week, 49ers looking for last year’s ‘swagger’ that has eluded them (KNBR)

49ers injury update: Reuben Foster, Jaquiski Tartt return, 2 WRs absent (Madson)

Kyle Shanahan sees Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida as lethal 49ers tandem in 2019 (Chan)

What a horrible night to have a curse...