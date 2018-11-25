49ers-Bucs final score

27-9, and it wasn’t pretty.

49ers get on the board

The 49ers trailed 7-0 into the second quarter, but finally got into the end zone midway through the quarter. Nick Mullens found Dante Pettis for a 13-yard catch-and-run score to cut the lead to 7-6. Robbie Gould bounced the extra point off the goalpost. The score capped a nine-play, 79-yard drive that lasted 5:42.

#49ers rookie Dante Pettis gets wide open against Carlton Davis for the touchdown. #SFvsTB pic.twitter.com/Uvsf1GTLI6 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 25, 2018

Jimmie Ward ruled out with forearm injury

The 49ers free safety injured his arm early in Week 12, and was initially announced he would be questionable to return. However, an x-ray in the locker room quickly led to him being ruled out. D.J. Reed has replaced him in the starting lineup.

DeForest Buckner reaches career high sack total

Buckner secured the 49ers first sack of the day, giving him seven for the season. That marks a career-high.

DeForest Buckner with the sack on Jamies Winston. His seventh of the season. #49ers #SFvsTB pic.twitter.com/ZBXRfZnbCJ — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 25, 2018

Inactives

The 49ers will have quite a few younger players getting work in Week 12. The team deactivated running back Alfred Morris, which means Matthew Dayes and Jeff Wilson could see work behind Matt Breida. Also, rookie defensive lineman Jullian Taylor is active for the first time this season. Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garçon are both inactive, which means Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis will get the start.

49ers inactives: WR Marquise Goodwin, WR Pierre Garçon, RB Alfred Morris, L Reuben Foster, OG Joshua Garnett, OT Shonn Coleman, DT D.J. Jones

Bucs inactives: LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, QB Ryan Griffin, S Godwin Igwebuike, RB Ronald Jones, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB M.J. Stewart

Game hats

The 49ers players and coaches will be wearing these Cal Fire hats during Sunday’s game.

The San Francisco 49ers return from a much-needed bye and head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have their own issues to deal with, namely their merry go-round of quarterbacks with Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick sharing time, high yardage totals, and loads of interceptions. The problem is, the 49ers are second worst in turnovers, eclipsed by none other than the Buccaneers, which means if they can take advantage of a weakness is anyone’s guess. This will be a morning game kicking off at 10:00 A.M. The game will air on FOX and you can see who gets it by looking at our broadcast map. Kenny Albert and Ronde Barber will be calling the game. , Megan Olivi will be on the sidelines

The 49ers headed into their bye after a heart-wrenching loss by the New York Giants where the defense once again found a way to blow the game. The Giants have since used this win to beat the very same Buccaneers team the 49ers face, so this game now has a 2-8 team facing a 3-7 team with draft positioning on the line for the winner.

Nick Mullens will get another game as starting quarterback for the 49ers as he was not the reason they lost the game to the Giants. Meanwhile, the Bucs have also said Winston will get the start Sunday. This is the second time Jameis Winston has been put back into the starter role. The first time he was kept on the bench after coming off a suspension when Fitzpatrick put together some 400-yard games. Once Fitzmagic wore off, Winston was reinserted into starting lineup until turnovers of his own made head coach Dirk Koetter go back to Fitzpatrick. Winston returned after two games of ineptitude. Where this goes with the 49ers own roster issues is anyone’s guess, but since both teams turn the ball over, but are ranked in the bottom for getting turnovers, it’s anyone’s guess how this one turns out.

For Week 12, the Buccaneers will be without cornerback M.J. Whitehead and linebacker Lavonte David. Defensive end Jason Pierre Paul is listed as questionable, though he was limited in the only practice he showed up to this week.

The 49ers meanwhile will be without wide receiver Pierre Garçon, and offensive guard Joshua Garnett. Linebacker Reuben Foster is questionable.

Nuts and bolts

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

Game time: Sunday, November 25th, 10:00 A.M. PT

TV channel: FOX

Online streaming: Fubo, Watch ESPN

Local Radio: 810-AM, 107.7 (Ted Robinson, Tim Ryan) | Full listings

Sports USA national radio: Bob Fitzgerald, Hank Bauer

Spanish Radio: KTRB 860-AM (Jesús Zárate, Gabriel Sotelo)

Matchup history: 20-20

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Megan Olivi

Enemy blog: Bucs Nation

Twitter: @ninersnation

Facebook: Go ahead and give us a like!

Instagram: @ninersnationsbn

Regular season schedule

Week 1: @ Minnesota Vikings — 24-16 Loss

Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions, — 30-27 Win

Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs, 10:00 a.m., FOX, Sunday, September 23 — 38-27 Loss

Week 4: @ Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS, Sunday, September 30 — 29-27 Loss

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., FOX, Sunday, October 7 — 28-18 Loss

Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, Monday, October 15 — 33-30 Loss

Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC, Sunday, October 21 — 39-10 Loss

Week 8: @ Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., FOX, Sunday, October 28 — 18-15 Loss

Week 9: vs. Oakland Raiders, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network, Thursday, November 1 — 34-3 Win

Week 10: vs. New York Giants, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, Monday, November 12 — 27-23 Loss

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 a.m., FOX, Sunday, November 25

Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks, 5:20 p.m., NBC, Sunday, December 2

Week 14: vs. Denver Broncos, 1:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday, December 9

Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., FOX, Sunday, December 16

Week 16: vs. Chicago Bears, 1:05 p.m., FOX, Sunday, December 23

Week 17: @ Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX, Sunday, December 30