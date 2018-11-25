49ers open as double digit underdog to Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers travel north to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, and it’s safe to say odds are not in their favor for an upset. Lines have opened at various sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, and the 49ers are ten point underdog, with 5Dimes up to 11 points.

Earlier this week, the Westgate SuperBook posted their weekly lookahead line, which is a chance to provide a baseline for when the actual line comes out. The lookahead line was 7.5 points, so the official line tonight represents a 2.5 point swing.

The 49ers were thumped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, while the Seahawks edged out the Carolina Panthers on a last second field goal. The Seahawks win coupled by bad the 49ers looked in losing make for an unsurprising swing. And while Reuben Foster has not impacted the 49ers much at all this season, I’m curious to see if public money comes in on Seattle in part because of Foster’s release. Oddsmakers won’t move the line with his departure, but you never know how the public will view the transaction.

The Seahawks are on a bit of a roll right now with a home win over the Packers and a road win over the Panthers. Russell Wilson had a huge day against Carolina, throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Lockett had 107 yards and touchdown, while David Moore had 103 yards and a touchdown. Doug Baldwin was active in spite of an injury that cost him practice this week, and led the team, with seven targets. The run game was not a whole lot of much, but the 49ers biggest concern will remain the Seahawks passing game.

This opens up a tough closing stretch for San Francisco. They travel to Seattle, then host Denver, Seattle, and Chicago, before closing out the season at the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are quietly in the wild card mix with a 6-5 record. The Minnesota Vikings have the top wild card, pending the outcome of Sunday Night Football, and the Seahawks are tied with Washington and Carolina for the second spot. Washington holds the tiebreaker for now.