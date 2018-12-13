Survivor, straight up picks for Week 15 NFL action

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season! The San Francisco 49ers are home facing the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday for the second time in three weeks. In the meantime, we get started with a Thursday Night Football contest with huge AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. And don’t forget, this marks the first of two straight weeks with Saturday football. The New York Jets host the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers are currently roughly a 4.5-point home underdog to the Seahawks, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, with some lines as low as four points. The line opened as high as six points at some sportsbooks, and it’s fascinating to see money come in on the 49ers at this point in the process. The Seahawks thumped the 49ers two weeks ago, and are coming off a big win over Minnesota. Maybe people see this as a trap game for the Seahawks.

If you’re still alive in your Survivor pool, congratulations on not getting screwed by the Patriots, Steelers, or Broncos last week. This week could be the time to pull the trigger on the Los Angeles Rams at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Minnesota Vikings hosting the Miami Dolphins makes some sense, as does the Atlanta Falcons at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

This week gets started with the Chiefs hosting the Chargers on TNF. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Losing Kareem Hunt is going to sting, but with Melvin Gordon questionable for the game, I’m leaning the Chiefs. It’s a tough call, but I’m going to take the points with the home favorite.

Here are all my straight-up picks for Week 15. I was 8-8 last week, bringing my season record to 128-77-2. I’ll have the rest of my picks against the spread later this weekend.

Chargers @ Chiefs: Chiefs

Texans @ Jets: Texans

Browns @ Broncos: Broncos

Cardinals @ Falcons: Falcons

Lions @ Bills: Bills

Packers @ Bears: Bears

Raiders @ Bengals: Bengals

Cowboys @ Colts: Colts

Dolphins @ Vikings: Vikings

Titans @ Giants: Titans

Washington @ Jaguars: Jaguars

Buccaneers @ Ravens: Ravens

Seahawks @ 49ers: Seahawks

Patriots @ Steelers: Patriots

Eagles @ Rams: Rams

Saints @ Panthers: Saints