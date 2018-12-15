Welcome to Saturday NFL action! This week and next week, the NFL is rolling out their annual Saturday regular season football to close out December. Week 15 got underway this past Thursday with a wild Chargers win over the Chiefs to close out the annual Thursday Night Football schedule. Now, we move on to a pair of Saturday games this afternoon and a pair of Saturday games next week.

Today, we get an NFL Network double-header. It opens at 1:30 p.m. with the New York Jets hosting the Houston Texans. Curt Menefee will handle play-by-play, Nate Burleson and Steve Mariucci will provide color commentary, and Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter. The second game kicks off at 5:20 p.m. with the Denver Broncos hosting the Cleveland Browns. Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play, Kurt Warner will provide color commentary, and Peter Schrager will be the sideline reporter.

In the opening game, Houston is a 6.5-point favorite over the Jets, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. The Jets snapped a six-game losing streak this past week, although they did have a four-point loss the week prior, so that’s two straight weeks of hanging close. The majority of tickets and money bet has been on the Texans, but home dogs are a little too enticing. I’m going to take the points with the Jets.

Texans vs. Jets

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo.TV

Odds: Texans -6.5

The late game features Denver looking to bounce back after their loss in Santa Clara. Except, they’re not a particularly good team and Cleveland is showing some serious life with Baker Mayfield. The Broncos are a 2.5-point home favorite, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. That defense could give Mayfield some trouble, but I think Nick Chubb will chew them up on the ground to make life easier. I’m going to take the points.

Browns vs. Broncos

Time: 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo.TV

Odds: Broncos -2.5