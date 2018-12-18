NFL Black Monday head coach primer: NFC West

We’re going to go around the league, looking at each division and seeing what vacancies could open up for Black Monday. Chances are, there won’t be any in Santa Clara, but a coach could bail to fill one of the vacancies elsewhere. Today, we have the NFC West.

2019 is going to have a lot of safe divisions in football. The NFC West is one of those divisions that will have little turnover. Either coaches are doing well, or recent hires are holding things up to merit themselves another year.

Ok scratch that, the “recent hire” is totally screwing the pooch and should be gone. We’ll get to that.

You gotta hand it to the Seahawks, just when you think they are done, they go out and show you how stupid you are for throwing dirt on them. 2018 was supposed to be an offseason for them. One where they’d miss the playoffs and continue this rebuild. Well, they’ve played pretty well.

That is, until they ran into the San Francisco 49ers who, given the talent, embarrassed them. The Seahawks may get a playoff game, and a well deserved on at that, but they aren’t anywhere near a Super Bowl contender.

That said, they are moving the roster around and thinking of the future. That’s a testament to Pete Carroll. He’s not going anywhere. The Seahawks need a bad, BAD season before they start firing coaches. They like consistency and stability (imagine that).

Who should/will get fired: [copied from 2017’s primer] Nobody. Talk to me next year

Well, jeez. The Cardinals lost Bruce Arians and now have Steve Wilks running things in the Grand Canyon State. Wilks is a defensive minded coach, but the Cardinals had a lot of offensive turnover, losing Carson Palmer to retirement and Arians who was an offensive minded coach.

Larry Fitzgerald remains, but for how long anyone could guess. In comes Josh Rosen, a player out of UCLA that has shown a lot of good and a lot of bad.

It all boils down to the Cardinals needing an offensive coordinator to develop Rosen, and at the moment, they don’t have it. They fired their original offensive coordinator, Mike McCoy, a play caller who was at one point well respected in this league. Now they have Byron Leftwich calling plays, but the Cardinals are still getting picked apart with little answer.

The Cardinals at one point had a decent defense, but it just finished getting blown out by the Atlanta Falcons. Someone has to fall for this, and while the talent is lacking, there’s something wrong here. Wilks has to go, but he’s going to get another year.

Who should get fired: Steve Wilks

Who will get fired: Nobody

The Rams have had Sean McVay still producing results. One has to wonder when all this talent has been pushed into the table that why McVay has had issues losing to the Chicago Bears while putting up six points.

The Rams also had a disappointing game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football where Jared Goff just looked off, for lack of a better word.

Regardless, this team is back in the playoffs and competing for the first seed. There’s no chance they send McVay elsewhere after he’s revitalized a team from the Jeff Fisher days.

Who should/will get fired: Nobody

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers not only brought a coach in Kyle Shanahan and a general manager in John Lynch, but they also had a roster that was in the bottom of football. Since then, Shanahan has not only began developing talent, he’s also kept them motivated in what is a lost season. The 49ers are suffering the season from Hell, and Shanahan has kept the team from unraveling and getting toxic.

Shanahan and Lynch have six year contracts. They are in the second year of those aforementioned contracts. Considering the offset language (there is none—Shanahan can be fired and coach somewhere else and get paid from both parties) it would be outright foolish to end things at this point. Shanahan has gotten the best out of what he has, which right now is not much.

The only thing concerning is 49ers owner Jed York. As long as he stays out of the way and lets his football team be ran, and everyone can get along — they have something special.

Who should/will get fired: Nobody