Which non-49ers game are you looking forward to in Week 13?

It’s Week 13 and the byes are concluded which means we have a full slate of games to watch today. The San Francisco 49ers get going later today against the Seattle Seahawks in a game that probably won’t be too pretty.

For the morning we have some attractive matchups. As always, I want to watch the Cleveland Browns, partly because I have Nick Chubb in fantasy, but also because I want to see how the Browns ruin the 49ers’ draft plans this time (they are all but out of it...the but being that they are the Browns).

I’d also love a Giants win against the Chicago Bears. It probably won’t happen but the further back the Giants get on draft positioning, the more valuable the trade the 49ers can bargain for so the Giants get Eli Manning’s replacement.

Finally, while the 49ers game is on, I’m sure I’ll switch to the Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots if not to see that defense against Tom Brady. The point is, today I have options.

What do you want to watch?

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons, 10:00 A.M., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 A.M., FOX

Chicago Bears at New York Giants,﻿ 10:00 A.M., FOX

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 10:00 A.M., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10:00 A.M., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 10:00 A.M., CBS

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals, 10:00 A.M, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 10:00 A.M, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers,10:00 A.M, FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 1:05 P.M., CBS

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 P.M., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 P.M., FOX

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots , 1:25 P.M., FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m., NBC