Which non-49ers game are you looking forward to in Week 13?

It’s Week 13 and the byes are concluded which means we have a full slate of games to watch today. The San Francisco 49ers get going later today against the Seattle Seahawks in a game that probably won’t be too pretty.
For the morning we have some attractive matchups. As always, I want to watch the Cleveland Browns, partly because I have Nick Chubb in fantasy, but also because I want to see how the Browns ruin the 49ers’ draft plans this time (they are all but out of it...the but being that they are the Browns).
I’d also love a Giants win against the Chicago Bears. It probably won’t happen but the further back the Giants get on draft positioning, the more valuable the trade the 49ers can bargain for so the Giants get Eli Manning’s replacement.
Finally, while the 49ers game is on, I’m sure I’ll switch to the Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots if not to see that defense against Tom Brady. The point is, today I have options.
What do you want to watch?
Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons, 10:00 A.M., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 A.M., FOX
Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 10:00 A.M., FOX
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 10:00 A.M., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10:00 A.M., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 10:00 A.M., CBS
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals, 10:00 A.M, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 10:00 A.M, FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers,10:00 A.M, FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 1:05 P.M., CBS
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 P.M., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 P.M., FOX
Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots , 1:25 P.M., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m., NBC
