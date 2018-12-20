Sad end for Josh Gordon. Implications for 49ers.

Josh Gordon's situation is certainly sad, and I wish him the best in recovery. Most mental health disorders have high comorbidity with substance abuse and I hope in focusing on his mental health, Josh recovers from both. I hope one day he gets to return to the field.

The implications on the 49ers are limited but important.

1) SOS - the Patriots are now in real trouble, Gronkowski and Brady have regressed this season (but are still playing well enough) - but they have now lost their X receiver. It seems unlikely Hogan or Patterson can make up for this loss. Will they be able to finish off the Bills, and in turn boost the Jet's SOS above us? Could the Jets stand a chance of winning against NE?

2) Lynch decision vindicated.

For the bad (although justifiable) decisions:

Drafting Foster/Williams despite character concerns

Missing out on Mack/Gordon

Overpaying for Malcolm Smith/Garry Gilliam (arguably others)

Trading up for Beathard last year/Pettis this year.

It seems that both learning (signing/drafting high character players such as McGlinchey/Sherman) and vindication (Pettis/Gordon) have become evident. Lynch seems to show the qualities that we would want to see from an early career GM.

3) Even weaker FA WR market. It seems the price for borderline quality WR's such as Williams, Funchess, Cobb, Humphries and Moncrief only trends higher. It seems likely the 49ers part ways with Garcon, but who would replace him? It was unlikely to be Gordon, but the market continues to weaken.

Does anyone see any other implications for the 49ers from the suspension of Gordon?