It seems crazy to think the 49ers will beat the Bears

The Bears have a feared defence and are 11-3. The 49ers defense has been better of late but is certainly not feared. And the 49ers are 4-10. Surely the Bears should be favorites. As Shanahan says, you are what your record says you are.

But is the relevant 49ers record for this match up only the games with Mullens under centre? CJ's record hardly seems relevant to this game. Mullens is 3-3. More significantly Mullens is 3-1 at home while the Bears are 3-3 away. The 49ers go into this game with the superior record.

Now even I don't believe it. I expect the game to be more like the game in Seattle than the game against the Seahawks at Levi. But I am intrigued and am looking forward to the game. 11-3 v 4-10 team sounds like a blowout like the Bears vs the Bills. But a 3-3 v 3-1 team is very different matter. Which record really matters? What do you think?