Picks against the spread for Week 16 NFL games

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season! The San Francisco 49ers are at home to face the Chicago Bears in what will be the final game at Levi’s Stadium this season. The 49ers are a four-point underdog against their old 80s rival.

The 2018 NFL season is officially in full swing, which means regular season betting is back. I’m back for another year of picks in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting 5 games each week and picking them against the spread. I went 4-1 in Week 15, improving to 36-35-4 for the season. Overall for last week, I finished 8-8.

I’m out of the running for much of anything with the SuperContest, so I am going to include the 49ers game in my picks the rest of the way. This is my fifth week since changing to that strategy and I am 3-1 to date. This week, I’m going to take the points with the 49ers for the third straight week. I took the points against Tampa Bay and lost, laid the points with Seattle in Week 13 and won, and then laid the points each of the past two weeks

This week, they face a Bears team that has a dominant defense, but there are questions heading into this game. They finished the season 7-1 at home, but are just 3-3 on the road — including a loss to the New York Giants. Mitchell Trubisky is improving but inconsistent in his second season. And most importantly, they’re coming off a division-clinching win over their long-time rivals, the Green Bay Packers. A sizable majority of betting has been on Chicago, but the line moved down from as high as five. This suggests some professional betting on the 49ers.

Here are my five SuperContest picks for Week 16:

COWBOYS (-7.5) over Buccaneers

Texans (+2.5) over EAGLES

49ERS (+4) over Bears

SAINTS (-6 over Steelers

RAIDERS (+2.5) over Broncos

Here are all my picks for Week 16 (home team in caps):

TITANS vs. Washington (+9.5): Washington

CHARGERS vs. Ravens (+4.5): Ravens

COWBOYS vs. Buccaneers (+7.5): Cowboys

PATRIOTS vs. Bills (+13): Patriots

PANTHERS vs. Falcons (-3.5): Panthers

DOLPHINS vs. Jaguars (+4): Dolphins

COLTS vs. Giants (+9.5): Colts

EAGLES vs. Texans (+2.5): Texans

LIONS vs. Vikings (-5.5): Vikings

JETS vs. Packers (-2.5): Packers

BROWNS vs. Bengals (+8.5): Bengals

CARDINALS vs. Rams (-14): Rams

49ERS vs. Bears (-4): 49ers

SAINTS vs. Steelers (+6): Saints

SEAHAWKS vs. Chiefs (-2.5): Chiefs

RAIDERS vs. Broncos (-2.5): Raiders