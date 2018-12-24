Matt Breida, Dante Pettis ruled out for Week 17 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Monday following the team’s Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears, and he offered some injury updates.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis sprained his MCL and will be out for Sunday’s finale against the Los Angeles Rams. A sprained MCL (a tear of some sort) is significantly better than an ACL tear, so the 49ers dodged a bullet. The 49ers also have questions about wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. He suffered a calf contusion on the last offensive play against the Bears, and Shanahan said he will be re-checked on Wednesday. If he cannot play, the 49ers will need to promote someone from the practice squad or sign a free agent.

Running back Matt Breida sprained his ankle on Sunday and will also be out this week against the Rams. Jeff Wilson will likely get the start on Sunday, with Alfred Morris coming in behind him. Matt Dayes is a running back, but has focused exclusively on special teams work.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams returned to his nickel back role, but he aggravated the knee injury that cost him the previous two games. D.J. Reed played some slot corner this past weekend, but Williams was back into the primary role before re-injuring his knee. If he cannot play this weekend, Reed would handle nickel work.

Tight end Garrett Celek is in the concussion protocol, which means we won’t know until the end of the week whether he can play.