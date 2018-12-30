Week 17 NFL rooting guide for 2019 draft order

So it’s come to this. The final game to determine where the San Francisco 49ers can draft Nick Bosa or whomever they choose. The 49ers right now sit at second in draft order behind the Arizona Cardinals. This can all change based on games completely out of their hands. The New York Jets are nipping at the 49ers’ heels in that blasted strength of schedule so several specific teams need to win.

As Fooch pointed out, We are rooting for the Falcons to beat the Bucs, the Browns to beat the Ravens, the Broncos to beat the Chargers, and the Cowboys to beat the Giants. As it currently stands. If two of those results happen, the 49ers secure a weaker SOS than the Jets, and thus the better pick if they are tied at the end of the season. If three or more of those results don’t happen, the 49ers would finish with a stronger SOS than the Jets, and thus a worse pick.

So there are your concerns this week. Below are the games you should care about:

Cardinals (3-12) at Seahawks (9-6): Cardinals—The ultimate game. The mother of all draft games. The Seahawks are not resting their starters, but the Cardinals have won three straight at CenturyLink, so who knows!

Jets (4-11) at Patriots (10-5): Jets — For all that is holy, JETS!

Falcons (6-9) at Buccaneers (5-10): Falcons — It weakens the 49ers’ strength of schedule.

Browns (7-7-1) at Ravens (9-6): Browns — This would strengthen the Jets strength of schedule.

Chargers (11-4) at Broncos (6-9): Broncos — This would strengthen the Jets strength of schedule.

Cowboys (9-6) at Giants (5-10): Cowboys—I feel so dirty saying this, but we need the Cowboys to win to help the 49ers’ strength of schedule.