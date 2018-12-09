Picks against the spread for Week 14 NFL games

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season! The San Francisco 49ers are back home to face the Denver Broncos in a matchup where they are four point underdogs. Denver has one of the best defenses in the league, ranked second in overall efficiency. Add in the second most efficient rushing attack, and this is a tough matchup for the 49ers.

The 2018 NFL season is officially in full swing, which means regular season betting is back. I’m back for another year of picks in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting 5 games each week and picking them against the spread. I went 3-2 in Week 13, falling to 28-33-4 for the season. Overall for last week, I finished 6-10. The struggle never ends.

I’m out of the running for much of anything with the SuperContest, so I am going to include the 49ers game in my picks the rest of the way. Last week, I took the Seahawks, but this week I’ll take the 49ers to cover against the Broncos. The line opened as high as six points, but has come down to as low as a field goal. The SuperContest line was set on Wednesday and I got the 49ers at 4.5 points. I think this ends up being a field goal difference kind of game. The key will be the 49ers at least not losing the turnover battle (since odds of them winning it are slim).

Here are my five SuperContest picks for Week 13:

Ravens (+6.5) over CHIEFS

BEARS (+3) over Rams

WASHINGTON (+3.5) over Giants

49ERS (+4.5) over Broncos

COWBOYS (-3.5) over Eagles

Here are all my picks for Week 14 (home team in caps):

TITANS vs. Jaguars (+4.5): Jaguars — LOSS

CHIEFS vs. Ravens (+6.5): Ravens

TEXANS vs. Colts (+5): Texans

BROWNS vs. Panthers (-2.5): Browns

PACKERS vs. Falcons (+5.5): Packers

BUCCANEERS vs. Saints (-8): Saints

BILLS vs. Jets (+3): Jets

DOLPHINS vs. Patriots (-7.5): Patriots

BEARS vs. Rams (-3): Bears

WASHINGTON vs. Giants (-3.5): Washington

49ERS vs. Broncos (-4.5): 49ers

CHARGERS vs. Bengals (+14): Chargers

CARDINALS vs. Lions (-2.5): Lions

COWBOYS vs. Eagles (+3.5): Cowboys

RAIDERS vs. Steelers (-10.5): Raiders

SEAHAWKS vs. Vikings (+3.5): Vikings