Realistic Free Agency Analysis: Linebackers (Minus Justin Pugh's salary)

Now to outline where our cap would be if we signed Justin Pugh, Trumaine Johnson, and Ezekial Ansah. First this would incredibly unwise salary cap wise and would plunge us into Salary cap Heck for the next 3 years and likely lead to Lynch getting fired if we aren't competing for a super bowl but fans don't run teams and this is why.

With Trumaine Johnson, Ezekial Ansah and Justin Pugh's salaries all removed from our current cap situation we would have: 24 Million left (Pugh is likely to cost about the same amount as Josh Sitton.) And now to sign a Linebacker. Here are the top 10 Middle Linebackers in My opinion based on play in our scheme followed by how much I think they'll make and if their team will sign them.

1. Demario Davis Jets

Damarrio Davis is a really good Chase and tackle linebacker in the Jets version of a 3-4 hybrid defense and is on the field for every snap. He's a likely candidate for the Franchise tag if the Jets can't sign him long term but Linebacker doesn't have the same value as other positions and because he plays Inside Backer in a 3-4 he doesn't get the sack numbers. He's 29 and 31 is when a lot of Linebackers start to fade down the stretch. There's a chance he hits free agency but he'll want a deal that pays him past that likely drop off especially in coverage. PFF Grade: 87.3

Verdict: Signed with Jets

2. Avery Williamson Titans

Williamson is another Interior linebacker from a 3-4. He's probably going to be the most pursued free agent Linebacker and any team that is running a 3-4 or switching to one will likely throw big money at him. The Titans could lose 2 starting guards and one of their better linebackers. The issue with Williamson is healthy he only played about half the snaps this season and even though he's graded out well against the run and decently against the Pass. I think he is very likely to hit free agency but do we invest in a guy that will cost between 8-10 million a year when we already have an overpaid aging WIL and now a high paid first round pick MIKE. PFF Grade 86.0

Verdict: 8 million

3. Nigel Bradham Eagles

The Eagles are in Salary cap Hades and need to cut some fat. This will become easier once Jason Peters and possible Nick Foles are off their books but it makes it difficult to sign a super bowl champion run and chase line backer like Bradham. The biggest issue is he's never been elite. His PFF Grade this season was 80.5. He's been consistently above average but never amazing. He's coming from a Jim Schwartz defense that never has great linebacker coverage units other than Hendricks. THe best example of that is how the defense allowed Gronk to run free in the Secondary but had Jenkins covering James White like a beach towell. Bradham is servicable in coverage but not elite at all.

Verdict: 8 million

4. Paul Posluzny Jaguars

Posluzny had a great grade because of injuries and the way he was used only played about a half of the snaps. He's also 33 years old. But for being past that usual Linebacker drop off point, he played really well. Borderline VERY WELL. And Because of that will be cheap and could find himself signing a 1 year deal with someone on the cheap. He's got experience in our scheme, and wouldn't be adverse at his age to helping mentor a younger linebacker like Roquan Smith if we draft him or a guy like a Josie Jewell in the 3rd or later. PFF Grade 84.2

Verdict: 3 million

5. Korey Toomer Chargers

Toomer is another guy with experience in our system though only for 1 year but is much younger but likely more expensive than Poz. The big calculus the team will play is A) Can we count on Malcolm Smith to be the every down run and chase WIL, B) Will Foster becoming back and when he does what position will he play. With Pos he has the system and scheme versatility to play will or MIKE where as Toomer is just a MIKE in our system but played well this season in that thumper/block eater role. PFF Grade 80.3

Verdict: 6 million

6. Tadir Whitehead Lions

Tadir is another guy that's likely to get too much money. I don't know who was watching the Lions defense and thought "hey they are great in the middle" but the rumor is Whitehead will get paid somewhere in the Nigel Bradham range and that's pretty mindless. Bradham is a very good coverage corner with few missed tackles. Whitehead is a fine Linebacker but definitely isn't at that level. PFF Grade 79.6

Verdict: 7 million

7. Derrick Johnson Chiefs

Johnson is definitely not in his prime but last season was still a solidly above average Inside linebacker. In a rotation with Foster, Smith, and a rookie he could be a huge contributor especially on base downs. If he's brought in to be a main coverage linebacker he's just not that guy right now in his career.

Verdict: 3 million

8. Zach Brown Redskins

He's a name people know and many fans believe he's an elite player. On the field this season in over 800 snaps he wasn't He was below average in coverage and for a linebacker with his speed that's not acceptable. He's become more and more of just another guy and dependent on the other linebackers on the field to open up lanes for him. But because of those big tackle numbers and still being under 30 someone will pay him a lot. His PFF Grade was 61.8

9. Navorrow Bowman Raiders

Bowman isn't the fly around linebacker and was never amazing in coverage but in the right scheme he can be extremely effective. The issue he has is our scheme is very dependent on speed. And Bowman didn't know the scheme and seemed almost not interested in participating in it. Early in the season he was outplayed by Harold and Coyle. But on the Raiders he was borderline great and made up for the issues he had in SF. Now the biggest issue I have with bringing him back is he doesn't seem to want to be there. He didn't like the coaches move of sitting him down and instead of being a team player seemed to pout. His PFF grade was 85.4

Verdict 5 million

10. Michael Wilhoite Seattle

After being let go from San Francisco most believed he wasn't a scheme fit. Then Ironically got picked up by Seattle and played in our scheme. Wilhoite is familiar with out players and now with our scheme. He came up in San Francisco and seems like a real professional. He was the one defensive player leaving the worst Defense in the NFL I thought we should have tried to keep. His ratings this season we're good but he'd be an upgrade over Coyle. That said I don't know if he'd be an upgrade over Nzeocha who the team does seem to like and could end up playing decently in limited snaps. PFF Grade 61.3

Verdict 800k