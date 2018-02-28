SB Nation

Believable Draft Board version 0.5

Feb 28, 2018

Version 0.5!


. . . To be honest, this needs a lot of work. On January 15, we found out which underclassmen actually declared. Everyone’s boards changed to adapt, but my time was taken up by other things and I’m embarrassed to say I don’t even know if I’m up to date as of January 15. Another reason I’ve spent less time on this is that I’ve been chipping away at a "minority report" on Tremaine Edmunds, where I’ll attempt an argument that the ninersnation community is overrating him, if I ever get around to publishing it.


All that to say, I very much welcome input and editing. I almost wouldn’t have published this except that I thought the combine is a great time to have a running discussion of prospects, and is a good time to get help from some of you on my board.


This is not a mock nor is it a big board of talent. This is a "believable" guess at where guys might go in the draft. This kind of guess is helpful for two reasons.


  1. It provides a peer reviewed board for what’s believable when we talk about who the Niners should take in the various rounds.*

  2. Stacking together all the prospects in a seven round list gives us an idea of the depth, or lack thereof, of this draft class.


*Note on point 1: It seems like in every thread on nn, someone suggests SF should take so-and-so in round such-and-such, and someone comes in and shoots them down. "That player will be gone long before you’re suggesting!" The draft is a zero sum game. If some prospects go earlier than expected, other guys must be pushed later than expected. It’s just not possible for Roquan Smith, Quenton Nelson, Connor Williams, Tremaine Edmunds, Saquon Barkley, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marcus Davenport, Bradley Chubb and four quarterbacks to go before the tenth pick of the draft!


At the end of second round I have a few tackles. I’m not perfectly sold on which one will go before the others. My board is not precise enough to show with any certainty that Tyrell Crosby will be available with our late second round pick. But I think you should see that at least one of Tyrell Crosby, Kolton Miller or Brian O'Neill could potentially still be on the board when the Niners are picking then. If you are of the opinion that John Lynch should draft a developmental tackle to someday take over for Staley or Trent Brown, I think you’re safe in seeing potentially three good options, one of whom you can believably mock to the 49ers with the Saints 2nd rounder.


One last note: Apparently all the compensatory picks have been assigned for 2018, my board is not current on that. I will endeavor to fix that for the next edition! This is a "zero point" five board, which means it’s still totally a rough draft!!

Round 1

Version 0.5

1

1

1

Sam Darnold 6'4" 230 QB USC

1

2

2

Josh Rosen 6'4" 220 QB UCLA

1

3

3

Saquon Barkley 5'11" 230 RB Penn State

1

4

4

Bradley Chubb 6'3" 275 DE NC State

1

5

5

Minkah Fitzpatrick 6'0" 201 FS Alabama

1

6

6

Baker Mayfield 6'0" 220 QB Oklahoma

1

7

7

Josh Allen 6'5" 237 QB Wyoming

1

8

8

Connor Williams 6'5" 315 OT Texas

1

9

9

Derwin James 6'2" 211 SS Florida State

1

10

10

Quenton Nelson 6'4" 330 OG Notre Dame

1

11

11

Mason Rudolph 6'4" 230 QB Oklahoma State

1

12

12

Roquan Smith 6'0" 225 LB Georgia

1

13

13

Lamar Jackson 6'2" 211 QB Louisville

1

14

14

Denzel Ward 5'10" 191 CB Ohio State

1

15

15

Maurice Hurst 6'2" 280 DL Michigan

1

16

16

Vita Vea 6'4" 340 DL Washington

1

17

17

Tremaine Edmunds 6'4" 250 LB Virginia Tech

1

18

18

Arden Key 6'5" 265 DE LSU

1

19

19

Calvin Ridley 6'1" 190 WR Alabama

1

20

20

Marcus Davenport 6'6" 259 DE Texas-San Antonio

1

21

21

DaRon Payne 6'2" 308 DL Alabama

1

22

22

Sam Hubbard 6'5" 265 DE Ohio State

1

23

23

Orlando Brown 6'7" 345 OT Oklahoma

1

24

24

Courtland Sutton 6'3" 216 WR SMU

1

25

25

Joshua Jackson 6'1" 192 CB Iowa

1

26

26

Ronnie Harrison 6'2" 214 SS Alabama

1

27

27

Rashaan Evans 6'2" 232 LB Alabama

1

28

28

Isaiah Oliver 6'0" 195 CB Colorado

1

29

29

Mike McGlinchey 6'7" 315 OT Notre Dame

1

30

30

Billy Price 6'3" 312 C Ohio State

1

31

31

Tarvarus McFadden 6'1" 198 CB Florida State

1

32

32

Darius Guice 5'11" 218 RB LSU

Round 2

2

1

33

Christian Kirk 5'11" 200 WR Texas A&M

2

2

34

Mark Andrews 6'4" 254 TE Oklahoma

2

3

35

Uchenna Nwosu 6'2" 245 OLB USC

2

4

36

Harrison Phillips 6'3" 303 DL Stanford

2

5

37

Carlton Davis 6'1" 203 CB Auburn

2

6

38

Hercules Mata'afa 6'2" 252 DE Washington State

2

7

39

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 6'1" 243 OLB Oklahoma

2

8

40

Taven Bryan 6'3" 291 DL Florida

2

9

41

Jeff Holland 6'1" 249 OLB Auburn

2

10

42

Isaiah Wynn 6'3" 308 G Georgia

2

11

43

Will Hernandez 6'3" 340 G UTEP

2

12

44

Leighton Vander Esch 6'4" 245 OLB Boise State

2

13

45

Marcus Allen 6'2" 215 S Penn State

2

14

46

Mike Hughes 5'11" 191 CB UCF

2

15

47

Malik Jefferson 6'2" 240 LB Texas

2

16

48

James Washington 6'0" 205 WR Oklahoma State

2

17

49

Chukwuma Okorafor 6'5" 330 OT Western Michigan

2

18

50

Martinas Rankin 6'5" 315 OL Miss. State

2

19

51

Deon Cain 6'1" 190 WR Clemson

2

20

52

Dallas Goedert 6'3" 255 TE South Dakota State

2

21

53

Jaire Alexander 5'11" 192 CB Louisville

2

22

54

Simmie Cobbs Jr. 6'3" 220 WR Indiana

2

23

55

Kemoko Turay 6'4" 254 DE Rutgers

2

24

56

Da'Shawn Hand 6'4" 282 DL Alabama

2

25

57

Braden Smith 6'5" 305 OG Auburn

2

26

58

Luke Falk 6'4" 225 QB Washington State

2

27

59

Brian O'Neill 6'7" 298 OT Pitt

2

28

60

Ronald Jones 6'0" 200 RB USC

2

29

61

DeShon Elliot 6'1" 208 S Texas

2

30

62

Anthony Miller 5'11" 190 WR Memphis

2

31

63

Kolton Miller 6'7" 310 OT UCLA

2

32

64

Dante Pettis 6'0" 195 WR Washington

Round 3

3

1

65

Tyrell Crosby 6'5" 320 OT Oregon

3

2

66

Armani Watts 5'11" 205 FS Texas A&M

3

3

67

Sony Michel 5'11" 215 RB Georgia

3

4

68

Frank Ragnow 6'5" 307 C Arkansas

3

5

69

Tim Settle 6'2" 335 DL Virginia Tech

3

6

70

Nick Chubb 5'10" 225 RB Georgia

3

7

71

Anthony Averett 6'0" 185 CB Alabama

3

8

72

Rashaad Penny 5'10" 220 RB SDSU

3

9

73

DJ Chark 6'3" 198 WR LSU

3

10

74

Nick Fitzgerald 6'4" 227 QB Miss state

3

11

75

Levi Wallace 6'0" 176 CB Alabama

3

12

76

Kyle Lauletta 6'3" 217 QB Richmond

3

13

77

Quenton Meeks 6'1" 197 CB Stanford

3

14

78

Kyzir White 6'2" 216 S West Virginia

3

15

79

Rasheem Green 6'4" 275 DL USC

3

16

80

Harold Landry 6'2" 250 OLB Boston College +

3

17

81

Troy Fumagalli 6'5" 248 TE Wisconsin

3

18

82

Duke Ejiofor 6'3" 275 DL Wake Forest

3

19

83

Trenton Thompson 6'3" 295 DL Georgia

3

20

84

Kerryon Johnson 5'11" 212 RB Auburn

3

21

85

Mason Cole 6'4" 303 C Michigan

3

22

86

Tyquan Lewis 6'3" 276 DE Ohio State

3

23

87

Chad Thomas 6'5" 277 DE Miami

3

24

88

Hayden Hurst 6'4" 250 TE South Carolina

3

25

89

DJ Moore 5'10" 215 WR Maryland

3

26

90

Jamarco Jones 6'5" 310 OT Ohio State

3

27

91

Jalyn Holmes 6'5" 279 DE Ohio State

3

28

92

R.J. McIntosh 6'3" 293 DT Miami

3

29

93

Auden Tate 6'4" 225 WR Florida State

3

30

94

JC Jackson 6'1" 193 CB Maryland

3

31

95

Derrick Nnandi 6'0" 312 DT Florida State

3

32

96

Justin Reid 6'1" 204 S Stanford

3

c33

97

Allen Lazard 6'4" 227 WR Iowa State

3

c34

98

Mike Gesicki 6'5" 250 TE Penn State

3

c35

99

Kameron Kelly 6'2" 195 CB SDSU

3

c36

100

Nathan Shepherd 6'4" 300 DT Fort Hays State

3

c37

101

Austin Corbett 6'4" 305 G Nevada

3

c38

102

Mike White 6'3" 225 QB Western Kentucky

3

c39

103

James Daniels 6'3" 295 C Iowa

3

c40

104

Marcell Atemen 6'4" 216 WR Oklahoma State

3

c41

105

Equanimeous St. Brown 6'4" 205 WR Notre Dame

3

c42

106

Lorenzo Carter 6'5" 243 OLB Georgia

3

c43

107

Rashaan Gaulden 6'0" 193 CB Tenessee

Round 4

4

1

108

Michael Gallup 6'1" 200 WR Colorado State

4

2

109

Deontay Burnett 5'11" 170 WR USC

4

3

110

Josey Jewell 6'1" 236 LB Iowa

4

4

111

TreQuan Smith 6'2" 202 WR UCF

4

5

112

Andrew Brown 6'3" 285 DE Virginia

4

6

113

Holton Hill 6'1" 195 CB Texas

4

7

114

Brandon Parker 6'6" 300 OT North Carolina A&T

4

8

115

Quin Blanding 6'1" 210 S Virginia

4

9

116

Terrell Edmunds 6'2" 220 S Virginia Tech +

4

10

117

Wyatt Teller 6'4" 311 G Virginia Tech

4

11

118

Jordan Lasley 6'0" 210 WR UCLA

4

12

119

Jerome Baker 6'1" 225 LB Ohio State

4

13

120

Royce Freeman 5'11" 238 RB Oregon

4

14

121

Dorance Armstrong 6'3" 246 DE Kansas

4

15

122

Ken Webster 5'11" 194 CB Ole Miss

4

16

123

Kevin Toliver 6'2" 204 CB LSU

4

17

124

Tony Brown 6'0" 198 CB Alabama

4

18

125

Poona Ford 5'11" 303 DT Texas

4

19

126

Isaac Yiadom 6'1" 187 CB Boston College

4

20

127

Dorian O'Daniel 6'1" 215 LB Clemson

4

21

128

Nyheim Hynes 5'8" 197 RB NC State

4

22

129

Trayvon Henderson 6'0" 204 S Hawaii

4

23

130

Josh Adams 6'1" 225 RB Notre Dame

4

24

131

Mike McCray 6'1" 241 LB Michigan

4

25

132

Ian Thomas 6'3" 256 TE Indiana

4

26

133

Nick Nelson 5'11" 208 CB Wisconsin

4

27

134

Fred Warner 6'4" 235 LB BYU

4

28

135

M.J. Stewart 5'11" 205 CB North Carolina

4

29

136

Josh Sweat 6'4" 250 DE Florida State

4

30

137

Adam Brenemen 6'4" 252 TE Massachussetts

4

31

138

KC McDermott 6'6" 300 OT Miami

4

32

139

Riley Ferguson 6'3" 196 QB Memphis

4

c33

140

Alex Cappa 6'6" 299 OT Humbolt State

4

c34

141

Jordan Whitehead 5'10" 195 S Pitt

4

c35

142

JMon Moore 6'2" 209 WR Missouri

4

c36

143

Kurt Benkert 6'3" 215 QB Virginia

4

c37

144

Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State

Round 5

5

1

145

Kalen Ballage 6'2" 230 RB Arizona State

5

2

146

Donte Jackson 5'11" 175 CB LSU

5

3

147

Brandon Facyson 6'2" 195 CB Virginia Tech

5

4

148

Lowell Lotulelei 6'1" 320 DT Utah

5

5

149

Darius Phillips 5'10" 191 CB Western Michigan

5

6

150

Duke Dawson 5'10" 202 CB Florida

5

7

151

Taron Johnson 5'11" 180 CB Weber State

5

8

152

Akrum Wadley 5'10" 195 RB Iowa

5

9

153

Joseph Noteboom 6'5" 306 OT TCU

5

10

154

Mark Walton 5'9" 205 RB Miami +

5

11

155

Kendrick Norton 6'3" 318 DT Miami

5

12

156

Sean Welsh 6'2" 295 C Iowa

5

13

157

Javon Wims 6'3" 215 WR Georgia

5

14

158

Desmond Harrison 6'6" 308 OT West Georgia

5

15

159

Geron Christian 6'5" 315 OT Louisville

5

16

160

Breeland Speaks 6'3" 285 DE Ole Miss

5

17

161

Zachary Crabtree 6'6" 310 OT Oklahoma State

5

18

162

John Atkins 6'3" 305 DL Georgia

5

19

163

Kentavius Street 6'2" 285 DT NC state

5

20

164

Taylor Hearn 6'5" 319 OG Clemson

5

21

165

Justin Lawler 6'3" 265 DE SMU

5

22

166

Jaylen Samuels 5'11" 228 RB NC State

5

23

167

Darius Leonard 6'2" 228 LB SC State

5

24

168

Siran Neal 6'0" 205 DB Jacksonville State

5

25

169

Jaylon Ferguson 6'4" 255 DE Louisana Tech

5

26

170

Jack Cichy 6'1" 233 LB Wisconsin +

5

27

171

Trent Harris 6'2" 248 OLB Miami

5

28

172

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 6'2" 249 DE Toledo

5

29

173

Nick DeLuca 6'3" 245 ILB North Dakota State

5

30

174

Keke Coutee 5'10" 180 WR Texas Tech

5

31

175

Justin Jones 6'2" 311 DL NC State

5

32

176

Godwin Igwebuike 6'0" 205 S Northwestern

5

c33

177

Sam Beal 6'1" 185 CB Western Michigan

5

c34

178

Tyler Conklin 6'3" 252 TE Central Michigan

5

c35

179

Toby Weathersby 6'5" 308 OT LSU

5

c36

180

Jaleel Scott 6'5" 215 WR New Mexico State

5

c37

181

Braxton Berrios 5'9" 186 WR Miami

5

c38

182

Greg Stroman 5'11" 174 CB Virginia Tech

5

c39

183

Cody O'Connell 6'8" 368 G Washington State

5

c40

184

Michael Joseph 6'1" 186 CB Dubuque

Round 6

6

1

185

Skai Moore 6'1" 218 LB South Carolina

6

2

186

Ito Smith 5'9" 201 RB Southern Miss

6

3

187

BJ Hill 6'3" 315 DT NC State

6

4

188

Trey Quinn 6'0" 202 WR SMU

6

5

189

Bradley Bozeman 6'5" 317 C Alabama

6

6

190

Jake Wieneke 6'3" 215 WR South Dakota State

6

7

191

Antonio Callaway 5'10" 193 WR Florida

6

8

192

Maea Teuhema 6'4" 315 G Southeastern Louisiana

6

9

193

Taron Johnson 5'11" 189 CB Weber State

6

10

194

Deatrick Nichols 5'10" 189 CB South Florida

6

11

195

Durham Smythe 6'5" 257 TE Notre Dame

6

12

196

DaeSean Hamilton 6'1" 206 WR Penn St

6

13

197

Cortez Broughton 6'2" 297 DT Cincinnati

6

14

198

Quadree Henderson 5'8" 190 WR Pitt

6

15

199

Garret Dooley 6'2" 246 OLB Wisconsin

6

16

200

Trey Marshall 5'11" 206 S Florida State

6

17

201

Nick Shimonek 6'3" 218 QB Texas Tech

6

18

202

Nick Bawden 6'2" 244 FB SDSU

6

19

203

Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Iowa

6

20

204

Tyrone Crowder 6'1" 340 G Clemson

6

21

205

Jessie Bates 6'1" 195 S Wake Forest

6

22

206

PJ Hall 6'0" 308 DL Sam Houston State

6

23

207

Dalton Schultz 6'5" 242 TE Stanford

6

24

208

JaVon Rolland-Jones 6'1" 245 LB Arkansas State

6

25

209

Jordan Thomas 6'0" 185 CB Oklahoma

6

26

210

Bo Scarbrough 6'1" 232 RB Alabama

6

27

211

Cedrick Wilson 6'2" 188 WR Boise State

6

28

212

Joe Ostman 6'2" 248 DE Central Michigan

6

29

213

Dimitri Flowers 6'1" 247 FB Oklahoma

6

30

214

Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Illinois

6

31

215

Chris Worley 6'1" 232 LB Ohio State

6

32

216

Cam Serigne 6'2" 240 TE Wake Forest

6

c33

217

Jester Weah 6'2" 210 WR Pitt

6

c34

218

KJ Malone 6'4" 321 G LSU

Round 7

7

1

219

Ike Boettger 6'5" 307 OT Iowa +

7

2

220

Deadrin Senat 6'1" 305 DT South Florida

7

3

221

Darrel Williams 5'10" 229 RB LSU

7

4

222

Jamil Demby 6'5" 323 OG Maine

7

5

223

Jamiyus Pittman 6'1" 284 DL UCF

7

6

224

Drew Sample 6'4" 259 TE Washington

7

7

225

Davin Bellamy 6'4" 245 OLB Georgia

7

8

226

Marcell Frazier 6'4" 261 DE Missouri

7

9

227

Ade Aruna 6'5" 262 DE Tulane

7

10

228

Keishawn Bierria 6'1" 223 LB Washington

7

11

229

Marcus Baugh 6'4" 250 TE Ohio State

7

12

230

Christopher Herndon 6'4" 252 TE Miami

7

13

231

Skyler Philips 6'1" 318 G Idaho State

7

14

232

Marquis Haynes 6'3" 233 LB Ole Miss

7

15

233

Micah Kiser 6'0" 236 LB Virginia

7

16

234

DJ Reed 5'9" 188 CB Kansas State

7

17

235

Brett Kendrick 6'5" 318 OT Tennessee

7

18

236

Will Clapp 6'4" 314 C LSU

7

19

237

Matthew Thomas 6'3" 227 LB Florida State

7

20

238

John Atkins 6'3" 305 DT Georgia

7

21

239

Damon Webb 5'11" 195 S Ohio State

7

22

240

Matt Linehan 6'2" 239 QB Idaho

7

23

241

Jason Cabinda 6'1" 234 LB Penn State

7

24

242

Oren Burks 6'2" 230 LB Vanderbilt

7

25

243

Arrion Springs 5'11" 205 CB Oregon

7

26

244

Cole Madison 6'5" 307 OT Washington State

7

27

245

James Looney 6'3" 279 DT Cal

7

28

246

Brian Allen 6'1" 302 C Michigan State

7

29

247

Nyles Morgan 6'1" 245 LB Notre Dame

7

30

248

Taylor Hearn 6'4" 330 OG Clemson

7

31

249

Tony Adams 6'2" 314 OG NC State

7

32

250

Kenny Young 6'1" 226 LB UCLA

7

c33

251

Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State

7

c34

252

Folorunso Fatukasi 6'3" 315 DT Connecticut

7

c35

253

Christian Campbell 6'1" 194 CB Penn State







Just Missed



Travin Howard 6'0" 220 LB TCU



Winston Dimel 6'1" 235 FB Kansas State



Quinton Flowers 6'0" 210 QB South Florida



Aaron Davis 6'0" 195 CB Georgia



Frank Ginda 6'0" 245 LB SJSU



Brian Womac 6'2" 250 OLB Rice



Khalid Hill 6'1" 265 FB Michigan



David Bright 6'5" 299 OT Stanford



Coleman Shelton 6'3" 299 C Washington



Scott Quessenberry 6'3" 310 C UCLA



Darren Carrington 6'1" 205 WR Utah



Robert Foster 6'1" 196 WR Alabama



John Kelly 5'9" 205 RB Tennessee



James Hearns 6'2" 250 OLB Louisville



Heath Harding 5'10" 188 CB Miami (Ohio)



Cody Thompson 6'1" 200 WR Toledo



Grant Haley 5'9" 190 CB Penn State



Andrew Trumbetti 6'3" 263 DE Notre Dame



Jabrill Frazier 6'3" 243 DE Boise State



Cece Jefferson 6'1" 242 DE Florida



Chikwe Obasih 6'2" 275 DE Wisconsin



Azeem Victor 6'2" 231 LB Washington



Tegray Scales 6'0" 230 LB Indiana



Andrew Motuapuaka 5'11" 236 LB Virginia Tech



Ty Summers 6'2" 242 LB TCU



Anthony Winbush 6'0" 240 DE Ball St



Andre Cachere 6'0" 200 CB SJSU



Jalen Wilkerson 6'3" 280 DE Florida State



Jordan George 5'11" 193 CB Akron



Tony Adams 6'1" 315 G NC State



Ross Pierschbacher 6'3" 304 OG Alabama



Dorian Brown 5'10" 208 RB Ohio



Teddy Veal 5'11" 189 WR Lousiana Tech



Dalyn Dawkins 5'9" 185 RB Colorado state



Justin Jackson 5'10" 200 RB Northwestern



KJ Smith 6'2" 265 DE Baylor



Mazzi Wilkins 6'0" 165 CB USF



Tre' Williams 6'1" 238 LB Auburn



Matt Boesen 6'3" 240 DE TCU



Jeromy Irwin 6'5" 300 OT Colorado



Kyle Queiro 6'2" 220 S Northwestern



Sean Chandler 5'11" 190 S Temple



Shaquem Griffin 6'1" 229 LB UCF



Richie James 5'9" 178 WR Middle Tenn



Steven Parker 6'0" 204 S Oklahoma



Rashard Fant 5'10" 180 CB Indiana



Davontae Harris 5'11" 200 CB Illinois State



Austin Ramesh 6'0" 255 FB Wisconsin



Kylie Fitts 6'3" 260 DE Utah



Bryce Bobo 6'1" 205 WR Colorado



Dante Booker 6'2" 240 LB Ohio State



Tre Flowers 6'2" 198 S Oklahoma State



Trevon Young 6'3" 254 OLB Louisville



Steve Ishmael 6'1" 209 WR Syracuse



Daniel Carlson 6'4" 223 K Auburn



Ralph Webb 5'9" 202 RB Vanderbilt



Lavon Coleman 5'11" 228 RB Washington



Leon Jacobs 6'2" 245 OLB Wisconsin



Christian Sam 6'1" 237 LB Arizona State



Deandre Goolsby 6'3" 239 TE Florida



Christian LaCouture 6'4" 292 DT LSU



Van Smith 5'11" 185 S Clemson




