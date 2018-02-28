Believable Draft Board version 0.5

Version 0.5!





. . . To be honest, this needs a lot of work. On January 15, we found out which underclassmen actually declared. Everyone’s boards changed to adapt, but my time was taken up by other things and I’m embarrassed to say I don’t even know if I’m up to date as of January 15. Another reason I’ve spent less time on this is that I’ve been chipping away at a "minority report" on Tremaine Edmunds, where I’ll attempt an argument that the ninersnation community is overrating him, if I ever get around to publishing it.





All that to say, I very much welcome input and editing. I almost wouldn’t have published this except that I thought the combine is a great time to have a running discussion of prospects, and is a good time to get help from some of you on my board.





This is not a mock nor is it a big board of talent. This is a "believable" guess at where guys might go in the draft. This kind of guess is helpful for two reasons.





It provides a peer reviewed board for what’s believable when we talk about who the Niners should take in the various rounds.* Stacking together all the prospects in a seven round list gives us an idea of the depth, or lack thereof, of this draft class.





*Note on point 1: It seems like in every thread on nn, someone suggests SF should take so-and-so in round such-and-such, and someone comes in and shoots them down. "That player will be gone long before you’re suggesting!" The draft is a zero sum game. If some prospects go earlier than expected, other guys must be pushed later than expected. It’s just not possible for Roquan Smith, Quenton Nelson, Connor Williams, Tremaine Edmunds, Saquon Barkley, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marcus Davenport, Bradley Chubb and four quarterbacks to go before the tenth pick of the draft!





At the end of second round I have a few tackles. I’m not perfectly sold on which one will go before the others. My board is not precise enough to show with any certainty that Tyrell Crosby will be available with our late second round pick. But I think you should see that at least one of Tyrell Crosby, Kolton Miller or Brian O'Neill could potentially still be on the board when the Niners are picking then. If you are of the opinion that John Lynch should draft a developmental tackle to someday take over for Staley or Trent Brown, I think you’re safe in seeing potentially three good options, one of whom you can believably mock to the 49ers with the Saints 2nd rounder.





One last note: Apparently all the compensatory picks have been assigned for 2018, my board is not current on that. I will endeavor to fix that for the next edition! This is a "zero point" five board, which means it’s still totally a rough draft!!













Round 1

Version 0.5 1 1 1 Sam Darnold 6'4" 230 QB USC 1 2 2 Josh Rosen 6'4" 220 QB UCLA 1 3 3 Saquon Barkley 5'11" 230 RB Penn State 1 4 4 Bradley Chubb 6'3" 275 DE NC State 1 5 5 Minkah Fitzpatrick 6'0" 201 FS Alabama 1 6 6 Baker Mayfield 6'0" 220 QB Oklahoma 1 7 7 Josh Allen 6'5" 237 QB Wyoming 1 8 8 Connor Williams 6'5" 315 OT Texas 1 9 9 Derwin James 6'2" 211 SS Florida State 1 10 10 Quenton Nelson 6'4" 330 OG Notre Dame 1 11 11 Mason Rudolph 6'4" 230 QB Oklahoma State 1 12 12 Roquan Smith 6'0" 225 LB Georgia 1 13 13 Lamar Jackson 6'2" 211 QB Louisville 1 14 14 Denzel Ward 5'10" 191 CB Ohio State 1 15 15 Maurice Hurst 6'2" 280 DL Michigan 1 16 16 Vita Vea 6'4" 340 DL Washington 1 17 17 Tremaine Edmunds 6'4" 250 LB Virginia Tech 1 18 18 Arden Key 6'5" 265 DE LSU 1 19 19 Calvin Ridley 6'1" 190 WR Alabama 1 20 20 Marcus Davenport 6'6" 259 DE Texas-San Antonio 1 21 21 DaRon Payne 6'2" 308 DL Alabama 1 22 22 Sam Hubbard 6'5" 265 DE Ohio State 1 23 23 Orlando Brown 6'7" 345 OT Oklahoma 1 24 24 Courtland Sutton 6'3" 216 WR SMU 1 25 25 Joshua Jackson 6'1" 192 CB Iowa 1 26 26 Ronnie Harrison 6'2" 214 SS Alabama 1 27 27 Rashaan Evans 6'2" 232 LB Alabama 1 28 28 Isaiah Oliver 6'0" 195 CB Colorado 1 29 29 Mike McGlinchey 6'7" 315 OT Notre Dame 1 30 30 Billy Price 6'3" 312 C Ohio State 1 31 31 Tarvarus McFadden 6'1" 198 CB Florida State 1 32 32 Darius Guice 5'11" 218 RB LSU

Round 2



2 1 33 Christian Kirk 5'11" 200 WR Texas A&M 2 2 34 Mark Andrews 6'4" 254 TE Oklahoma 2 3 35 Uchenna Nwosu 6'2" 245 OLB USC 2 4 36 Harrison Phillips 6'3" 303 DL Stanford 2 5 37 Carlton Davis 6'1" 203 CB Auburn 2 6 38 Hercules Mata'afa 6'2" 252 DE Washington State 2 7 39 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 6'1" 243 OLB Oklahoma 2 8 40 Taven Bryan 6'3" 291 DL Florida 2 9 41 Jeff Holland 6'1" 249 OLB Auburn 2 10 42 Isaiah Wynn 6'3" 308 G Georgia 2 11 43 Will Hernandez 6'3" 340 G UTEP 2 12 44 Leighton Vander Esch 6'4" 245 OLB Boise State 2 13 45 Marcus Allen 6'2" 215 S Penn State 2 14 46 Mike Hughes 5'11" 191 CB UCF 2 15 47 Malik Jefferson 6'2" 240 LB Texas 2 16 48 James Washington 6'0" 205 WR Oklahoma State 2 17 49 Chukwuma Okorafor 6'5" 330 OT Western Michigan 2 18 50 Martinas Rankin 6'5" 315 OL Miss. State 2 19 51 Deon Cain 6'1" 190 WR Clemson 2 20 52 Dallas Goedert 6'3" 255 TE South Dakota State 2 21 53 Jaire Alexander 5'11" 192 CB Louisville 2 22 54 Simmie Cobbs Jr. 6'3" 220 WR Indiana 2 23 55 Kemoko Turay 6'4" 254 DE Rutgers 2 24 56 Da'Shawn Hand 6'4" 282 DL Alabama 2 25 57 Braden Smith 6'5" 305 OG Auburn 2 26 58 Luke Falk 6'4" 225 QB Washington State 2 27 59 Brian O'Neill 6'7" 298 OT Pitt 2 28 60 Ronald Jones 6'0" 200 RB USC 2 29 61 DeShon Elliot 6'1" 208 S Texas 2 30 62 Anthony Miller 5'11" 190 WR Memphis 2 31 63 Kolton Miller 6'7" 310 OT UCLA 2 32 64 Dante Pettis 6'0" 195 WR Washington

Round 3



3 1 65 Tyrell Crosby 6'5" 320 OT Oregon 3 2 66 Armani Watts 5'11" 205 FS Texas A&M 3 3 67 Sony Michel 5'11" 215 RB Georgia 3 4 68 Frank Ragnow 6'5" 307 C Arkansas 3 5 69 Tim Settle 6'2" 335 DL Virginia Tech 3 6 70 Nick Chubb 5'10" 225 RB Georgia 3 7 71 Anthony Averett 6'0" 185 CB Alabama 3 8 72 Rashaad Penny 5'10" 220 RB SDSU 3 9 73 DJ Chark 6'3" 198 WR LSU 3 10 74 Nick Fitzgerald 6'4" 227 QB Miss state 3 11 75 Levi Wallace 6'0" 176 CB Alabama 3 12 76 Kyle Lauletta 6'3" 217 QB Richmond 3 13 77 Quenton Meeks 6'1" 197 CB Stanford 3 14 78 Kyzir White 6'2" 216 S West Virginia 3 15 79 Rasheem Green 6'4" 275 DL USC 3 16 80 Harold Landry 6'2" 250 OLB Boston College + 3 17 81 Troy Fumagalli 6'5" 248 TE Wisconsin 3 18 82 Duke Ejiofor 6'3" 275 DL Wake Forest 3 19 83 Trenton Thompson 6'3" 295 DL Georgia 3 20 84 Kerryon Johnson 5'11" 212 RB Auburn 3 21 85 Mason Cole 6'4" 303 C Michigan 3 22 86 Tyquan Lewis 6'3" 276 DE Ohio State 3 23 87 Chad Thomas 6'5" 277 DE Miami 3 24 88 Hayden Hurst 6'4" 250 TE South Carolina 3 25 89 DJ Moore 5'10" 215 WR Maryland 3 26 90 Jamarco Jones 6'5" 310 OT Ohio State 3 27 91 Jalyn Holmes 6'5" 279 DE Ohio State 3 28 92 R.J. McIntosh 6'3" 293 DT Miami 3 29 93 Auden Tate 6'4" 225 WR Florida State 3 30 94 JC Jackson 6'1" 193 CB Maryland 3 31 95 Derrick Nnandi 6'0" 312 DT Florida State 3 32 96 Justin Reid 6'1" 204 S Stanford 3 c33 97 Allen Lazard 6'4" 227 WR Iowa State 3 c34 98 Mike Gesicki 6'5" 250 TE Penn State 3 c35 99 Kameron Kelly 6'2" 195 CB SDSU 3 c36 100 Nathan Shepherd 6'4" 300 DT Fort Hays State 3 c37 101 Austin Corbett 6'4" 305 G Nevada 3 c38 102 Mike White 6'3" 225 QB Western Kentucky 3 c39 103 James Daniels 6'3" 295 C Iowa 3 c40 104 Marcell Atemen 6'4" 216 WR Oklahoma State 3 c41 105 Equanimeous St. Brown 6'4" 205 WR Notre Dame 3 c42 106 Lorenzo Carter 6'5" 243 OLB Georgia 3 c43 107 Rashaan Gaulden 6'0" 193 CB Tenessee

Round 4



4 1 108 Michael Gallup 6'1" 200 WR Colorado State 4 2 109 Deontay Burnett 5'11" 170 WR USC 4 3 110 Josey Jewell 6'1" 236 LB Iowa 4 4 111 TreQuan Smith 6'2" 202 WR UCF 4 5 112 Andrew Brown 6'3" 285 DE Virginia 4 6 113 Holton Hill 6'1" 195 CB Texas 4 7 114 Brandon Parker 6'6" 300 OT North Carolina A&T 4 8 115 Quin Blanding 6'1" 210 S Virginia 4 9 116 Terrell Edmunds 6'2" 220 S Virginia Tech + 4 10 117 Wyatt Teller 6'4" 311 G Virginia Tech 4 11 118 Jordan Lasley 6'0" 210 WR UCLA 4 12 119 Jerome Baker 6'1" 225 LB Ohio State 4 13 120 Royce Freeman 5'11" 238 RB Oregon 4 14 121 Dorance Armstrong 6'3" 246 DE Kansas 4 15 122 Ken Webster 5'11" 194 CB Ole Miss 4 16 123 Kevin Toliver 6'2" 204 CB LSU 4 17 124 Tony Brown 6'0" 198 CB Alabama 4 18 125 Poona Ford 5'11" 303 DT Texas 4 19 126 Isaac Yiadom 6'1" 187 CB Boston College 4 20 127 Dorian O'Daniel 6'1" 215 LB Clemson 4 21 128 Nyheim Hynes 5'8" 197 RB NC State 4 22 129 Trayvon Henderson 6'0" 204 S Hawaii 4 23 130 Josh Adams 6'1" 225 RB Notre Dame 4 24 131 Mike McCray 6'1" 241 LB Michigan 4 25 132 Ian Thomas 6'3" 256 TE Indiana 4 26 133 Nick Nelson 5'11" 208 CB Wisconsin 4 27 134 Fred Warner 6'4" 235 LB BYU 4 28 135 M.J. Stewart 5'11" 205 CB North Carolina 4 29 136 Josh Sweat 6'4" 250 DE Florida State 4 30 137 Adam Brenemen 6'4" 252 TE Massachussetts 4 31 138 KC McDermott 6'6" 300 OT Miami 4 32 139 Riley Ferguson 6'3" 196 QB Memphis 4 c33 140 Alex Cappa 6'6" 299 OT Humbolt State 4 c34 141 Jordan Whitehead 5'10" 195 S Pitt 4 c35 142 JMon Moore 6'2" 209 WR Missouri 4 c36 143 Kurt Benkert 6'3" 215 QB Virginia 4 c37 144 Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State

Round 5



5 1 145 Kalen Ballage 6'2" 230 RB Arizona State 5 2 146 Donte Jackson 5'11" 175 CB LSU 5 3 147 Brandon Facyson 6'2" 195 CB Virginia Tech 5 4 148 Lowell Lotulelei 6'1" 320 DT Utah 5 5 149 Darius Phillips 5'10" 191 CB Western Michigan 5 6 150 Duke Dawson 5'10" 202 CB Florida 5 7 151 Taron Johnson 5'11" 180 CB Weber State 5 8 152 Akrum Wadley 5'10" 195 RB Iowa 5 9 153 Joseph Noteboom 6'5" 306 OT TCU 5 10 154 Mark Walton 5'9" 205 RB Miami + 5 11 155 Kendrick Norton 6'3" 318 DT Miami 5 12 156 Sean Welsh 6'2" 295 C Iowa 5 13 157 Javon Wims 6'3" 215 WR Georgia 5 14 158 Desmond Harrison 6'6" 308 OT West Georgia 5 15 159 Geron Christian 6'5" 315 OT Louisville 5 16 160 Breeland Speaks 6'3" 285 DE Ole Miss 5 17 161 Zachary Crabtree 6'6" 310 OT Oklahoma State 5 18 162 John Atkins 6'3" 305 DL Georgia 5 19 163 Kentavius Street 6'2" 285 DT NC state 5 20 164 Taylor Hearn 6'5" 319 OG Clemson 5 21 165 Justin Lawler 6'3" 265 DE SMU 5 22 166 Jaylen Samuels 5'11" 228 RB NC State 5 23 167 Darius Leonard 6'2" 228 LB SC State 5 24 168 Siran Neal 6'0" 205 DB Jacksonville State 5 25 169 Jaylon Ferguson 6'4" 255 DE Louisana Tech 5 26 170 Jack Cichy 6'1" 233 LB Wisconsin + 5 27 171 Trent Harris 6'2" 248 OLB Miami 5 28 172 Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 6'2" 249 DE Toledo 5 29 173 Nick DeLuca 6'3" 245 ILB North Dakota State 5 30 174 Keke Coutee 5'10" 180 WR Texas Tech 5 31 175 Justin Jones 6'2" 311 DL NC State 5 32 176 Godwin Igwebuike 6'0" 205 S Northwestern 5 c33 177 Sam Beal 6'1" 185 CB Western Michigan 5 c34 178 Tyler Conklin 6'3" 252 TE Central Michigan 5 c35 179 Toby Weathersby 6'5" 308 OT LSU 5 c36 180 Jaleel Scott 6'5" 215 WR New Mexico State 5 c37 181 Braxton Berrios 5'9" 186 WR Miami 5 c38 182 Greg Stroman 5'11" 174 CB Virginia Tech 5 c39 183 Cody O'Connell 6'8" 368 G Washington State 5 c40 184 Michael Joseph 6'1" 186 CB Dubuque

Round 6



6 1 185 Skai Moore 6'1" 218 LB South Carolina 6 2 186 Ito Smith 5'9" 201 RB Southern Miss 6 3 187 BJ Hill 6'3" 315 DT NC State 6 4 188 Trey Quinn 6'0" 202 WR SMU 6 5 189 Bradley Bozeman 6'5" 317 C Alabama 6 6 190 Jake Wieneke 6'3" 215 WR South Dakota State 6 7 191 Antonio Callaway 5'10" 193 WR Florida 6 8 192 Maea Teuhema 6'4" 315 G Southeastern Louisiana 6 9 193 Taron Johnson 5'11" 189 CB Weber State 6 10 194 Deatrick Nichols 5'10" 189 CB South Florida 6 11 195 Durham Smythe 6'5" 257 TE Notre Dame 6 12 196 DaeSean Hamilton 6'1" 206 WR Penn St 6 13 197 Cortez Broughton 6'2" 297 DT Cincinnati 6 14 198 Quadree Henderson 5'8" 190 WR Pitt 6 15 199 Garret Dooley 6'2" 246 OLB Wisconsin 6 16 200 Trey Marshall 5'11" 206 S Florida State 6 17 201 Nick Shimonek 6'3" 218 QB Texas Tech 6 18 202 Nick Bawden 6'2" 244 FB SDSU 6 19 203 Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Iowa 6 20 204 Tyrone Crowder 6'1" 340 G Clemson 6 21 205 Jessie Bates 6'1" 195 S Wake Forest 6 22 206 PJ Hall 6'0" 308 DL Sam Houston State 6 23 207 Dalton Schultz 6'5" 242 TE Stanford 6 24 208 JaVon Rolland-Jones 6'1" 245 LB Arkansas State 6 25 209 Jordan Thomas 6'0" 185 CB Oklahoma 6 26 210 Bo Scarbrough 6'1" 232 RB Alabama 6 27 211 Cedrick Wilson 6'2" 188 WR Boise State 6 28 212 Joe Ostman 6'2" 248 DE Central Michigan 6 29 213 Dimitri Flowers 6'1" 247 FB Oklahoma 6 30 214 Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Illinois 6 31 215 Chris Worley 6'1" 232 LB Ohio State 6 32 216 Cam Serigne 6'2" 240 TE Wake Forest 6 c33 217 Jester Weah 6'2" 210 WR Pitt 6 c34 218 KJ Malone 6'4" 321 G LSU

Round 7



7 1 219 Ike Boettger 6'5" 307 OT Iowa + 7 2 220 Deadrin Senat 6'1" 305 DT South Florida 7 3 221 Darrel Williams 5'10" 229 RB LSU 7 4 222 Jamil Demby 6'5" 323 OG Maine 7 5 223 Jamiyus Pittman 6'1" 284 DL UCF 7 6 224 Drew Sample 6'4" 259 TE Washington 7 7 225 Davin Bellamy 6'4" 245 OLB Georgia 7 8 226 Marcell Frazier 6'4" 261 DE Missouri 7 9 227 Ade Aruna 6'5" 262 DE Tulane 7 10 228 Keishawn Bierria 6'1" 223 LB Washington 7 11 229 Marcus Baugh 6'4" 250 TE Ohio State 7 12 230 Christopher Herndon 6'4" 252 TE Miami 7 13 231 Skyler Philips 6'1" 318 G Idaho State 7 14 232 Marquis Haynes 6'3" 233 LB Ole Miss 7 15 233 Micah Kiser 6'0" 236 LB Virginia 7 16 234 DJ Reed 5'9" 188 CB Kansas State 7 17 235 Brett Kendrick 6'5" 318 OT Tennessee 7 18 236 Will Clapp 6'4" 314 C LSU 7 19 237 Matthew Thomas 6'3" 227 LB Florida State 7 20 238 John Atkins 6'3" 305 DT Georgia 7 21 239 Damon Webb 5'11" 195 S Ohio State 7 22 240 Matt Linehan 6'2" 239 QB Idaho 7 23 241 Jason Cabinda 6'1" 234 LB Penn State 7 24 242 Oren Burks 6'2" 230 LB Vanderbilt 7 25 243 Arrion Springs 5'11" 205 CB Oregon 7 26 244 Cole Madison 6'5" 307 OT Washington State 7 27 245 James Looney 6'3" 279 DT Cal 7 28 246 Brian Allen 6'1" 302 C Michigan State 7 29 247 Nyles Morgan 6'1" 245 LB Notre Dame 7 30 248 Taylor Hearn 6'4" 330 OG Clemson 7 31 249 Tony Adams 6'2" 314 OG NC State 7 32 250 Kenny Young 6'1" 226 LB UCLA 7 c33 251 Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State 7 c34 252 Folorunso Fatukasi 6'3" 315 DT Connecticut 7 c35 253 Christian Campbell 6'1" 194 CB Penn State













Just Missed





Travin Howard 6'0" 220 LB TCU





Winston Dimel 6'1" 235 FB Kansas State





Quinton Flowers 6'0" 210 QB South Florida





Aaron Davis 6'0" 195 CB Georgia





Frank Ginda 6'0" 245 LB SJSU





Brian Womac 6'2" 250 OLB Rice





Khalid Hill 6'1" 265 FB Michigan





David Bright 6'5" 299 OT Stanford





Coleman Shelton 6'3" 299 C Washington





Scott Quessenberry 6'3" 310 C UCLA





Darren Carrington 6'1" 205 WR Utah





Robert Foster 6'1" 196 WR Alabama





John Kelly 5'9" 205 RB Tennessee





James Hearns 6'2" 250 OLB Louisville





Heath Harding 5'10" 188 CB Miami (Ohio)





Cody Thompson 6'1" 200 WR Toledo





Grant Haley 5'9" 190 CB Penn State





Andrew Trumbetti 6'3" 263 DE Notre Dame





Jabrill Frazier 6'3" 243 DE Boise State





Cece Jefferson 6'1" 242 DE Florida





Chikwe Obasih 6'2" 275 DE Wisconsin





Azeem Victor 6'2" 231 LB Washington





Tegray Scales 6'0" 230 LB Indiana





Andrew Motuapuaka 5'11" 236 LB Virginia Tech





Ty Summers 6'2" 242 LB TCU





Anthony Winbush 6'0" 240 DE Ball St





Andre Cachere 6'0" 200 CB SJSU





Jalen Wilkerson 6'3" 280 DE Florida State





Jordan George 5'11" 193 CB Akron





Tony Adams 6'1" 315 G NC State





Ross Pierschbacher 6'3" 304 OG Alabama





Dorian Brown 5'10" 208 RB Ohio





Teddy Veal 5'11" 189 WR Lousiana Tech





Dalyn Dawkins 5'9" 185 RB Colorado state





Justin Jackson 5'10" 200 RB Northwestern





KJ Smith 6'2" 265 DE Baylor





Mazzi Wilkins 6'0" 165 CB USF





Tre' Williams 6'1" 238 LB Auburn





Matt Boesen 6'3" 240 DE TCU





Jeromy Irwin 6'5" 300 OT Colorado





Kyle Queiro 6'2" 220 S Northwestern





Sean Chandler 5'11" 190 S Temple





Shaquem Griffin 6'1" 229 LB UCF





Richie James 5'9" 178 WR Middle Tenn





Steven Parker 6'0" 204 S Oklahoma





Rashard Fant 5'10" 180 CB Indiana





Davontae Harris 5'11" 200 CB Illinois State





Austin Ramesh 6'0" 255 FB Wisconsin





Kylie Fitts 6'3" 260 DE Utah





Bryce Bobo 6'1" 205 WR Colorado





Dante Booker 6'2" 240 LB Ohio State





Tre Flowers 6'2" 198 S Oklahoma State





Trevon Young 6'3" 254 OLB Louisville





Steve Ishmael 6'1" 209 WR Syracuse





Daniel Carlson 6'4" 223 K Auburn





Ralph Webb 5'9" 202 RB Vanderbilt





Lavon Coleman 5'11" 228 RB Washington





Leon Jacobs 6'2" 245 OLB Wisconsin





Christian Sam 6'1" 237 LB Arizona State





Deandre Goolsby 6'3" 239 TE Florida





Christian LaCouture 6'4" 292 DT LSU





Van Smith 5'11" 185 S Clemson







