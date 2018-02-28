Believable Draft Board version 0.5

Version 0.5!
. . . To be honest, this needs a lot of work. On January 15, we found out which underclassmen actually declared. Everyone’s boards changed to adapt, but my time was taken up by other things and I’m embarrassed to say I don’t even know if I’m up to date as of January 15. Another reason I’ve spent less time on this is that I’ve been chipping away at a "minority report" on Tremaine Edmunds, where I’ll attempt an argument that the ninersnation community is overrating him, if I ever get around to publishing it.
All that to say, I very much welcome input and editing. I almost wouldn’t have published this except that I thought the combine is a great time to have a running discussion of prospects, and is a good time to get help from some of you on my board.
This is not a mock nor is it a big board of talent. This is a "believable" guess at where guys might go in the draft. This kind of guess is helpful for two reasons.
-
It provides a peer reviewed board for what’s believable when we talk about who the Niners should take in the various rounds.*
-
Stacking together all the prospects in a seven round list gives us an idea of the depth, or lack thereof, of this draft class.
*Note on point 1: It seems like in every thread on nn, someone suggests SF should take so-and-so in round such-and-such, and someone comes in and shoots them down. "That player will be gone long before you’re suggesting!" The draft is a zero sum game. If some prospects go earlier than expected, other guys must be pushed later than expected. It’s just not possible for Roquan Smith, Quenton Nelson, Connor Williams, Tremaine Edmunds, Saquon Barkley, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marcus Davenport, Bradley Chubb and four quarterbacks to go before the tenth pick of the draft!
At the end of second round I have a few tackles. I’m not perfectly sold on which one will go before the others. My board is not precise enough to show with any certainty that Tyrell Crosby will be available with our late second round pick. But I think you should see that at least one of Tyrell Crosby, Kolton Miller or Brian O'Neill could potentially still be on the board when the Niners are picking then. If you are of the opinion that John Lynch should draft a developmental tackle to someday take over for Staley or Trent Brown, I think you’re safe in seeing potentially three good options, one of whom you can believably mock to the 49ers with the Saints 2nd rounder.
One last note: Apparently all the compensatory picks have been assigned for 2018, my board is not current on that. I will endeavor to fix that for the next edition! This is a "zero point" five board, which means it’s still totally a rough draft!!
|
Round 1
|
Version 0.5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Sam Darnold 6'4" 230 QB USC
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Josh Rosen 6'4" 220 QB UCLA
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Saquon Barkley 5'11" 230 RB Penn State
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
Bradley Chubb 6'3" 275 DE NC State
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
Minkah Fitzpatrick 6'0" 201 FS Alabama
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
Baker Mayfield 6'0" 220 QB Oklahoma
|
1
|
7
|
7
|
Josh Allen 6'5" 237 QB Wyoming
|
1
|
8
|
8
|
Connor Williams 6'5" 315 OT Texas
|
1
|
9
|
9
|
Derwin James 6'2" 211 SS Florida State
|
1
|
10
|
10
|
Quenton Nelson 6'4" 330 OG Notre Dame
|
1
|
11
|
11
|
Mason Rudolph 6'4" 230 QB Oklahoma State
|
1
|
12
|
12
|
Roquan Smith 6'0" 225 LB Georgia
|
1
|
13
|
13
|
Lamar Jackson 6'2" 211 QB Louisville
|
1
|
14
|
14
|
Denzel Ward 5'10" 191 CB Ohio State
|
1
|
15
|
15
|
Maurice Hurst 6'2" 280 DL Michigan
|
1
|
16
|
16
|
Vita Vea 6'4" 340 DL Washington
|
1
|
17
|
17
|
Tremaine Edmunds 6'4" 250 LB Virginia Tech
|
1
|
18
|
18
|
Arden Key 6'5" 265 DE LSU
|
1
|
19
|
19
|
Calvin Ridley 6'1" 190 WR Alabama
|
1
|
20
|
20
|
Marcus Davenport 6'6" 259 DE Texas-San Antonio
|
1
|
21
|
21
|
DaRon Payne 6'2" 308 DL Alabama
|
1
|
22
|
22
|
Sam Hubbard 6'5" 265 DE Ohio State
|
1
|
23
|
23
|
Orlando Brown 6'7" 345 OT Oklahoma
|
1
|
24
|
24
|
Courtland Sutton 6'3" 216 WR SMU
|
1
|
25
|
25
|
Joshua Jackson 6'1" 192 CB Iowa
|
1
|
26
|
26
|
Ronnie Harrison 6'2" 214 SS Alabama
|
1
|
27
|
27
|
Rashaan Evans 6'2" 232 LB Alabama
|
1
|
28
|
28
|
Isaiah Oliver 6'0" 195 CB Colorado
|
1
|
29
|
29
|
Mike McGlinchey 6'7" 315 OT Notre Dame
|
1
|
30
|
30
|
Billy Price 6'3" 312 C Ohio State
|
1
|
31
|
31
|
Tarvarus McFadden 6'1" 198 CB Florida State
|
1
|
32
|
32
|
Darius Guice 5'11" 218 RB LSU
|
Round 2
|
2
|
1
|
33
|
Christian Kirk 5'11" 200 WR Texas A&M
|
2
|
2
|
34
|
Mark Andrews 6'4" 254 TE Oklahoma
|
2
|
3
|
35
|
Uchenna Nwosu 6'2" 245 OLB USC
|
2
|
4
|
36
|
Harrison Phillips 6'3" 303 DL Stanford
|
2
|
5
|
37
|
Carlton Davis 6'1" 203 CB Auburn
|
2
|
6
|
38
|
Hercules Mata'afa 6'2" 252 DE Washington State
|
2
|
7
|
39
|
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 6'1" 243 OLB Oklahoma
|
2
|
8
|
40
|
Taven Bryan 6'3" 291 DL Florida
|
2
|
9
|
41
|
Jeff Holland 6'1" 249 OLB Auburn
|
2
|
10
|
42
|
Isaiah Wynn 6'3" 308 G Georgia
|
2
|
11
|
43
|
Will Hernandez 6'3" 340 G UTEP
|
2
|
12
|
44
|
Leighton Vander Esch 6'4" 245 OLB Boise State
|
2
|
13
|
45
|
Marcus Allen 6'2" 215 S Penn State
|
2
|
14
|
46
|
Mike Hughes 5'11" 191 CB UCF
|
2
|
15
|
47
|
Malik Jefferson 6'2" 240 LB Texas
|
2
|
16
|
48
|
James Washington 6'0" 205 WR Oklahoma State
|
2
|
17
|
49
|
Chukwuma Okorafor 6'5" 330 OT Western Michigan
|
2
|
18
|
50
|
Martinas Rankin 6'5" 315 OL Miss. State
|
2
|
19
|
51
|
Deon Cain 6'1" 190 WR Clemson
|
2
|
20
|
52
|
Dallas Goedert 6'3" 255 TE South Dakota State
|
2
|
21
|
53
|
Jaire Alexander 5'11" 192 CB Louisville
|
2
|
22
|
54
|
Simmie Cobbs Jr. 6'3" 220 WR Indiana
|
2
|
23
|
55
|
Kemoko Turay 6'4" 254 DE Rutgers
|
2
|
24
|
56
|
Da'Shawn Hand 6'4" 282 DL Alabama
|
2
|
25
|
57
|
Braden Smith 6'5" 305 OG Auburn
|
2
|
26
|
58
|
Luke Falk 6'4" 225 QB Washington State
|
2
|
27
|
59
|
Brian O'Neill 6'7" 298 OT Pitt
|
2
|
28
|
60
|
Ronald Jones 6'0" 200 RB USC
|
2
|
29
|
61
|
DeShon Elliot 6'1" 208 S Texas
|
2
|
30
|
62
|
Anthony Miller 5'11" 190 WR Memphis
|
2
|
31
|
63
|
Kolton Miller 6'7" 310 OT UCLA
|
2
|
32
|
64
|
Dante Pettis 6'0" 195 WR Washington
|
Round 3
|
3
|
1
|
65
|
Tyrell Crosby 6'5" 320 OT Oregon
|
3
|
2
|
66
|
Armani Watts 5'11" 205 FS Texas A&M
|
3
|
3
|
67
|
Sony Michel 5'11" 215 RB Georgia
|
3
|
4
|
68
|
Frank Ragnow 6'5" 307 C Arkansas
|
3
|
5
|
69
|
Tim Settle 6'2" 335 DL Virginia Tech
|
3
|
6
|
70
|
Nick Chubb 5'10" 225 RB Georgia
|
3
|
7
|
71
|
Anthony Averett 6'0" 185 CB Alabama
|
3
|
8
|
72
|
Rashaad Penny 5'10" 220 RB SDSU
|
3
|
9
|
73
|
DJ Chark 6'3" 198 WR LSU
|
3
|
10
|
74
|
Nick Fitzgerald 6'4" 227 QB Miss state
|
3
|
11
|
75
|
Levi Wallace 6'0" 176 CB Alabama
|
3
|
12
|
76
|
Kyle Lauletta 6'3" 217 QB Richmond
|
3
|
13
|
77
|
Quenton Meeks 6'1" 197 CB Stanford
|
3
|
14
|
78
|
Kyzir White 6'2" 216 S West Virginia
|
3
|
15
|
79
|
Rasheem Green 6'4" 275 DL USC
|
3
|
16
|
80
|
Harold Landry 6'2" 250 OLB Boston College +
|
3
|
17
|
81
|
Troy Fumagalli 6'5" 248 TE Wisconsin
|
3
|
18
|
82
|
Duke Ejiofor 6'3" 275 DL Wake Forest
|
3
|
19
|
83
|
Trenton Thompson 6'3" 295 DL Georgia
|
3
|
20
|
84
|
Kerryon Johnson 5'11" 212 RB Auburn
|
3
|
21
|
85
|
Mason Cole 6'4" 303 C Michigan
|
3
|
22
|
86
|
Tyquan Lewis 6'3" 276 DE Ohio State
|
3
|
23
|
87
|
Chad Thomas 6'5" 277 DE Miami
|
3
|
24
|
88
|
Hayden Hurst 6'4" 250 TE South Carolina
|
3
|
25
|
89
|
DJ Moore 5'10" 215 WR Maryland
|
3
|
26
|
90
|
Jamarco Jones 6'5" 310 OT Ohio State
|
3
|
27
|
91
|
Jalyn Holmes 6'5" 279 DE Ohio State
|
3
|
28
|
92
|
R.J. McIntosh 6'3" 293 DT Miami
|
3
|
29
|
93
|
Auden Tate 6'4" 225 WR Florida State
|
3
|
30
|
94
|
JC Jackson 6'1" 193 CB Maryland
|
3
|
31
|
95
|
Derrick Nnandi 6'0" 312 DT Florida State
|
3
|
32
|
96
|
Justin Reid 6'1" 204 S Stanford
|
3
|
c33
|
97
|
Allen Lazard 6'4" 227 WR Iowa State
|
3
|
c34
|
98
|
Mike Gesicki 6'5" 250 TE Penn State
|
3
|
c35
|
99
|
Kameron Kelly 6'2" 195 CB SDSU
|
3
|
c36
|
100
|
Nathan Shepherd 6'4" 300 DT Fort Hays State
|
3
|
c37
|
101
|
Austin Corbett 6'4" 305 G Nevada
|
3
|
c38
|
102
|
Mike White 6'3" 225 QB Western Kentucky
|
3
|
c39
|
103
|
James Daniels 6'3" 295 C Iowa
|
3
|
c40
|
104
|
Marcell Atemen 6'4" 216 WR Oklahoma State
|
3
|
c41
|
105
|
Equanimeous St. Brown 6'4" 205 WR Notre Dame
|
3
|
c42
|
106
|
Lorenzo Carter 6'5" 243 OLB Georgia
|
3
|
c43
|
107
|
Rashaan Gaulden 6'0" 193 CB Tenessee
|
Round 4
|
4
|
1
|
108
|
Michael Gallup 6'1" 200 WR Colorado State
|
4
|
2
|
109
|
Deontay Burnett 5'11" 170 WR USC
|
4
|
3
|
110
|
Josey Jewell 6'1" 236 LB Iowa
|
4
|
4
|
111
|
TreQuan Smith 6'2" 202 WR UCF
|
4
|
5
|
112
|
Andrew Brown 6'3" 285 DE Virginia
|
4
|
6
|
113
|
Holton Hill 6'1" 195 CB Texas
|
4
|
7
|
114
|
Brandon Parker 6'6" 300 OT North Carolina A&T
|
4
|
8
|
115
|
Quin Blanding 6'1" 210 S Virginia
|
4
|
9
|
116
|
Terrell Edmunds 6'2" 220 S Virginia Tech +
|
4
|
10
|
117
|
Wyatt Teller 6'4" 311 G Virginia Tech
|
4
|
11
|
118
|
Jordan Lasley 6'0" 210 WR UCLA
|
4
|
12
|
119
|
Jerome Baker 6'1" 225 LB Ohio State
|
4
|
13
|
120
|
Royce Freeman 5'11" 238 RB Oregon
|
4
|
14
|
121
|
Dorance Armstrong 6'3" 246 DE Kansas
|
4
|
15
|
122
|
Ken Webster 5'11" 194 CB Ole Miss
|
4
|
16
|
123
|
Kevin Toliver 6'2" 204 CB LSU
|
4
|
17
|
124
|
Tony Brown 6'0" 198 CB Alabama
|
4
|
18
|
125
|
Poona Ford 5'11" 303 DT Texas
|
4
|
19
|
126
|
Isaac Yiadom 6'1" 187 CB Boston College
|
4
|
20
|
127
|
Dorian O'Daniel 6'1" 215 LB Clemson
|
4
|
21
|
128
|
Nyheim Hynes 5'8" 197 RB NC State
|
4
|
22
|
129
|
Trayvon Henderson 6'0" 204 S Hawaii
|
4
|
23
|
130
|
Josh Adams 6'1" 225 RB Notre Dame
|
4
|
24
|
131
|
Mike McCray 6'1" 241 LB Michigan
|
4
|
25
|
132
|
Ian Thomas 6'3" 256 TE Indiana
|
4
|
26
|
133
|
Nick Nelson 5'11" 208 CB Wisconsin
|
4
|
27
|
134
|
Fred Warner 6'4" 235 LB BYU
|
4
|
28
|
135
|
M.J. Stewart 5'11" 205 CB North Carolina
|
4
|
29
|
136
|
Josh Sweat 6'4" 250 DE Florida State
|
4
|
30
|
137
|
Adam Brenemen 6'4" 252 TE Massachussetts
|
4
|
31
|
138
|
KC McDermott 6'6" 300 OT Miami
|
4
|
32
|
139
|
Riley Ferguson 6'3" 196 QB Memphis
|
4
|
c33
|
140
|
Alex Cappa 6'6" 299 OT Humbolt State
|
4
|
c34
|
141
|
Jordan Whitehead 5'10" 195 S Pitt
|
4
|
c35
|
142
|
JMon Moore 6'2" 209 WR Missouri
|
4
|
c36
|
143
|
Kurt Benkert 6'3" 215 QB Virginia
|
4
|
c37
|
144
|
Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State
|
Round 5
|
5
|
1
|
145
|
Kalen Ballage 6'2" 230 RB Arizona State
|
5
|
2
|
146
|
Donte Jackson 5'11" 175 CB LSU
|
5
|
3
|
147
|
Brandon Facyson 6'2" 195 CB Virginia Tech
|
5
|
4
|
148
|
Lowell Lotulelei 6'1" 320 DT Utah
|
5
|
5
|
149
|
Darius Phillips 5'10" 191 CB Western Michigan
|
5
|
6
|
150
|
Duke Dawson 5'10" 202 CB Florida
|
5
|
7
|
151
|
Taron Johnson 5'11" 180 CB Weber State
|
5
|
8
|
152
|
Akrum Wadley 5'10" 195 RB Iowa
|
5
|
9
|
153
|
Joseph Noteboom 6'5" 306 OT TCU
|
5
|
10
|
154
|
Mark Walton 5'9" 205 RB Miami +
|
5
|
11
|
155
|
Kendrick Norton 6'3" 318 DT Miami
|
5
|
12
|
156
|
Sean Welsh 6'2" 295 C Iowa
|
5
|
13
|
157
|
Javon Wims 6'3" 215 WR Georgia
|
5
|
14
|
158
|
Desmond Harrison 6'6" 308 OT West Georgia
|
5
|
15
|
159
|
Geron Christian 6'5" 315 OT Louisville
|
5
|
16
|
160
|
Breeland Speaks 6'3" 285 DE Ole Miss
|
5
|
17
|
161
|
Zachary Crabtree 6'6" 310 OT Oklahoma State
|
5
|
18
|
162
|
John Atkins 6'3" 305 DL Georgia
|
5
|
19
|
163
|
Kentavius Street 6'2" 285 DT NC state
|
5
|
20
|
164
|
Taylor Hearn 6'5" 319 OG Clemson
|
5
|
21
|
165
|
Justin Lawler 6'3" 265 DE SMU
|
5
|
22
|
166
|
Jaylen Samuels 5'11" 228 RB NC State
|
5
|
23
|
167
|
Darius Leonard 6'2" 228 LB SC State
|
5
|
24
|
168
|
Siran Neal 6'0" 205 DB Jacksonville State
|
5
|
25
|
169
|
Jaylon Ferguson 6'4" 255 DE Louisana Tech
|
5
|
26
|
170
|
Jack Cichy 6'1" 233 LB Wisconsin +
|
5
|
27
|
171
|
Trent Harris 6'2" 248 OLB Miami
|
5
|
28
|
172
|
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 6'2" 249 DE Toledo
|
5
|
29
|
173
|
Nick DeLuca 6'3" 245 ILB North Dakota State
|
5
|
30
|
174
|
Keke Coutee 5'10" 180 WR Texas Tech
|
5
|
31
|
175
|
Justin Jones 6'2" 311 DL NC State
|
5
|
32
|
176
|
Godwin Igwebuike 6'0" 205 S Northwestern
|
5
|
c33
|
177
|
Sam Beal 6'1" 185 CB Western Michigan
|
5
|
c34
|
178
|
Tyler Conklin 6'3" 252 TE Central Michigan
|
5
|
c35
|
179
|
Toby Weathersby 6'5" 308 OT LSU
|
5
|
c36
|
180
|
Jaleel Scott 6'5" 215 WR New Mexico State
|
5
|
c37
|
181
|
Braxton Berrios 5'9" 186 WR Miami
|
5
|
c38
|
182
|
Greg Stroman 5'11" 174 CB Virginia Tech
|
5
|
c39
|
183
|
Cody O'Connell 6'8" 368 G Washington State
|
5
|
c40
|
184
|
Michael Joseph 6'1" 186 CB Dubuque
|
Round 6
|
6
|
1
|
185
|
Skai Moore 6'1" 218 LB South Carolina
|
6
|
2
|
186
|
Ito Smith 5'9" 201 RB Southern Miss
|
6
|
3
|
187
|
BJ Hill 6'3" 315 DT NC State
|
6
|
4
|
188
|
Trey Quinn 6'0" 202 WR SMU
|
6
|
5
|
189
|
Bradley Bozeman 6'5" 317 C Alabama
|
6
|
6
|
190
|
Jake Wieneke 6'3" 215 WR South Dakota State
|
6
|
7
|
191
|
Antonio Callaway 5'10" 193 WR Florida
|
6
|
8
|
192
|
Maea Teuhema 6'4" 315 G Southeastern Louisiana
|
6
|
9
|
193
|
Taron Johnson 5'11" 189 CB Weber State
|
6
|
10
|
194
|
Deatrick Nichols 5'10" 189 CB South Florida
|
6
|
11
|
195
|
Durham Smythe 6'5" 257 TE Notre Dame
|
6
|
12
|
196
|
DaeSean Hamilton 6'1" 206 WR Penn St
|
6
|
13
|
197
|
Cortez Broughton 6'2" 297 DT Cincinnati
|
6
|
14
|
198
|
Quadree Henderson 5'8" 190 WR Pitt
|
6
|
15
|
199
|
Garret Dooley 6'2" 246 OLB Wisconsin
|
6
|
16
|
200
|
Trey Marshall 5'11" 206 S Florida State
|
6
|
17
|
201
|
Nick Shimonek 6'3" 218 QB Texas Tech
|
6
|
18
|
202
|
Nick Bawden 6'2" 244 FB SDSU
|
6
|
19
|
203
|
Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Iowa
|
6
|
20
|
204
|
Tyrone Crowder 6'1" 340 G Clemson
|
6
|
21
|
205
|
Jessie Bates 6'1" 195 S Wake Forest
|
6
|
22
|
206
|
PJ Hall 6'0" 308 DL Sam Houston State
|
6
|
23
|
207
|
Dalton Schultz 6'5" 242 TE Stanford
|
6
|
24
|
208
|
JaVon Rolland-Jones 6'1" 245 LB Arkansas State
|
6
|
25
|
209
|
Jordan Thomas 6'0" 185 CB Oklahoma
|
6
|
26
|
210
|
Bo Scarbrough 6'1" 232 RB Alabama
|
6
|
27
|
211
|
Cedrick Wilson 6'2" 188 WR Boise State
|
6
|
28
|
212
|
Joe Ostman 6'2" 248 DE Central Michigan
|
6
|
29
|
213
|
Dimitri Flowers 6'1" 247 FB Oklahoma
|
6
|
30
|
214
|
Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Illinois
|
6
|
31
|
215
|
Chris Worley 6'1" 232 LB Ohio State
|
6
|
32
|
216
|
Cam Serigne 6'2" 240 TE Wake Forest
|
6
|
c33
|
217
|
Jester Weah 6'2" 210 WR Pitt
|
6
|
c34
|
218
|
KJ Malone 6'4" 321 G LSU
|
Round 7
|
7
|
1
|
219
|
Ike Boettger 6'5" 307 OT Iowa +
|
7
|
2
|
220
|
Deadrin Senat 6'1" 305 DT South Florida
|
7
|
3
|
221
|
Darrel Williams 5'10" 229 RB LSU
|
7
|
4
|
222
|
Jamil Demby 6'5" 323 OG Maine
|
7
|
5
|
223
|
Jamiyus Pittman 6'1" 284 DL UCF
|
7
|
6
|
224
|
Drew Sample 6'4" 259 TE Washington
|
7
|
7
|
225
|
Davin Bellamy 6'4" 245 OLB Georgia
|
7
|
8
|
226
|
Marcell Frazier 6'4" 261 DE Missouri
|
7
|
9
|
227
|
Ade Aruna 6'5" 262 DE Tulane
|
7
|
10
|
228
|
Keishawn Bierria 6'1" 223 LB Washington
|
7
|
11
|
229
|
Marcus Baugh 6'4" 250 TE Ohio State
|
7
|
12
|
230
|
Christopher Herndon 6'4" 252 TE Miami
|
7
|
13
|
231
|
Skyler Philips 6'1" 318 G Idaho State
|
7
|
14
|
232
|
Marquis Haynes 6'3" 233 LB Ole Miss
|
7
|
15
|
233
|
Micah Kiser 6'0" 236 LB Virginia
|
7
|
16
|
234
|
DJ Reed 5'9" 188 CB Kansas State
|
7
|
17
|
235
|
Brett Kendrick 6'5" 318 OT Tennessee
|
7
|
18
|
236
|
Will Clapp 6'4" 314 C LSU
|
7
|
19
|
237
|
Matthew Thomas 6'3" 227 LB Florida State
|
7
|
20
|
238
|
John Atkins 6'3" 305 DT Georgia
|
7
|
21
|
239
|
Damon Webb 5'11" 195 S Ohio State
|
7
|
22
|
240
|
Matt Linehan 6'2" 239 QB Idaho
|
7
|
23
|
241
|
Jason Cabinda 6'1" 234 LB Penn State
|
7
|
24
|
242
|
Oren Burks 6'2" 230 LB Vanderbilt
|
7
|
25
|
243
|
Arrion Springs 5'11" 205 CB Oregon
|
7
|
26
|
244
|
Cole Madison 6'5" 307 OT Washington State
|
7
|
27
|
245
|
James Looney 6'3" 279 DT Cal
|
7
|
28
|
246
|
Brian Allen 6'1" 302 C Michigan State
|
7
|
29
|
247
|
Nyles Morgan 6'1" 245 LB Notre Dame
|
7
|
30
|
248
|
Taylor Hearn 6'4" 330 OG Clemson
|
7
|
31
|
249
|
Tony Adams 6'2" 314 OG NC State
|
7
|
32
|
250
|
Kenny Young 6'1" 226 LB UCLA
|
7
|
c33
|
251
|
Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State
|
7
|
c34
|
252
|
Folorunso Fatukasi 6'3" 315 DT Connecticut
|
7
|
c35
|
253
|
Christian Campbell 6'1" 194 CB Penn State
|
Just Missed
|
Travin Howard 6'0" 220 LB TCU
|
Winston Dimel 6'1" 235 FB Kansas State
|
Quinton Flowers 6'0" 210 QB South Florida
|
Aaron Davis 6'0" 195 CB Georgia
|
Frank Ginda 6'0" 245 LB SJSU
|
Brian Womac 6'2" 250 OLB Rice
|
Khalid Hill 6'1" 265 FB Michigan
|
David Bright 6'5" 299 OT Stanford
|
Coleman Shelton 6'3" 299 C Washington
|
Scott Quessenberry 6'3" 310 C UCLA
|
Darren Carrington 6'1" 205 WR Utah
|
Robert Foster 6'1" 196 WR Alabama
|
John Kelly 5'9" 205 RB Tennessee
|
James Hearns 6'2" 250 OLB Louisville
|
Heath Harding 5'10" 188 CB Miami (Ohio)
|
Cody Thompson 6'1" 200 WR Toledo
|
Grant Haley 5'9" 190 CB Penn State
|
Andrew Trumbetti 6'3" 263 DE Notre Dame
|
Jabrill Frazier 6'3" 243 DE Boise State
|
Cece Jefferson 6'1" 242 DE Florida
|
Chikwe Obasih 6'2" 275 DE Wisconsin
|
Azeem Victor 6'2" 231 LB Washington
|
Tegray Scales 6'0" 230 LB Indiana
|
Andrew Motuapuaka 5'11" 236 LB Virginia Tech
|
Ty Summers 6'2" 242 LB TCU
|
Anthony Winbush 6'0" 240 DE Ball St
|
Andre Cachere 6'0" 200 CB SJSU
|
Jalen Wilkerson 6'3" 280 DE Florida State
|
Jordan George 5'11" 193 CB Akron
|
Tony Adams 6'1" 315 G NC State
|
Ross Pierschbacher 6'3" 304 OG Alabama
|
Dorian Brown 5'10" 208 RB Ohio
|
Teddy Veal 5'11" 189 WR Lousiana Tech
|
Dalyn Dawkins 5'9" 185 RB Colorado state
|
Justin Jackson 5'10" 200 RB Northwestern
|
KJ Smith 6'2" 265 DE Baylor
|
Mazzi Wilkins 6'0" 165 CB USF
|
Tre' Williams 6'1" 238 LB Auburn
|
Matt Boesen 6'3" 240 DE TCU
|
Jeromy Irwin 6'5" 300 OT Colorado
|
Kyle Queiro 6'2" 220 S Northwestern
|
Sean Chandler 5'11" 190 S Temple
|
Shaquem Griffin 6'1" 229 LB UCF
|
Richie James 5'9" 178 WR Middle Tenn
|
Steven Parker 6'0" 204 S Oklahoma
|
Rashard Fant 5'10" 180 CB Indiana
|
Davontae Harris 5'11" 200 CB Illinois State
|
Austin Ramesh 6'0" 255 FB Wisconsin
|
Kylie Fitts 6'3" 260 DE Utah
|
Bryce Bobo 6'1" 205 WR Colorado
|
Dante Booker 6'2" 240 LB Ohio State
|
Tre Flowers 6'2" 198 S Oklahoma State
|
Trevon Young 6'3" 254 OLB Louisville
|
Steve Ishmael 6'1" 209 WR Syracuse
|
Daniel Carlson 6'4" 223 K Auburn
|
Ralph Webb 5'9" 202 RB Vanderbilt
|
Lavon Coleman 5'11" 228 RB Washington
|
Leon Jacobs 6'2" 245 OLB Wisconsin
|
Christian Sam 6'1" 237 LB Arizona State
|
Deandre Goolsby 6'3" 239 TE Florida
|
Christian LaCouture 6'4" 292 DT LSU
|
Van Smith 5'11" 185 S Clemson
