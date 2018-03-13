Report: DeMarco Murray to visit with Seahawks

After being cut by the Tennessee Titans, DeMarco Murray has some visits planned: one with the Detroit Lions and one with the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The Seahawks have missed Marshawn Lynch in a huge way. In Lynch’s final season (2015) that was unfortunately cut short due to injury, the team amassed 2,268 rushing yards collectively. Since then, the team has averaged 1,610 yards over the last two seasons without a dedicated bell-cow. It should be noted that in those averages, 422 of those yards came from quarterback Russell Wilson.

DeMarco Murray has a lot of tread on those tires and as several commentators have pointed out, played a lot of 2017 injured. The Seahawks have severe needs at the offensive line if they want to get the running game back in gear, but with Wilson’s scramble ability, it may be enough to keep defenses guessing. DeMarco Murray could be a nice piece for a year or two as Seattle retools things in an attempt to get back into contention.