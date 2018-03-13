SB Nation

Believable Draft Board version 0.6

By on Mar 13, 2018, 12:01am PDT

0.6!


Some combine measurement updates, notably Taven Bryan and DJ Moore. Both turned out to be two inches taller than previously listed! Who does that!?!


Thank you for your continued input. Remember that this is version "zero" point 6, which means it’s still a work in progress. If I waited each time to publish until I liked it, it would never get published. I publish it, get your feedback, watch more film, look at a few updated mocks, highlight guys in green who need to be moved earlier, highlight in red guys who need to be moved later, then I try to move everyone around in a way that makes some sense. Or is "believable," a word which I’m using to set a low expectation, not a high one!


This board is not a mock draft nor is it a big board of talent. It is an attempt at a believable guess at approximately where guys might go in the draft. This is useful for two reasons


First, when we’re saying, "The Niners should draft so and so in such and such a round," this board can be a peer reviewed reference for what might be believable.


Second, stacking the names like this can help us see the depth, or lack of depth, of this draft class. I’m starting to see this group as a little underwhelming in the first round (other than the QBs!), but then it has some intriguing talent all the way through the UDFA list. Makes me want to go full Baalke and have 13 draft picks with 5 in the 7th round and 3 going on redshirt IR (Billy Price, Jack Cichy and Mark Walton--though Walton and Cichy should be ready for training camp).


I have not yet updated this board to reflect the actual compensatory draft picks for the 2018 draft. Hopefully by next edition . . .



Round 1

0.6

1

1

1

Sam Darnold 6'3" 220 QB USC

1

2

2

Josh Rosen 6'4" 220 QB UCLA

1

3

3

Saquon Barkley 5'11" 230 RB Penn State

1

4

4

Baker Mayfield 6'0" 220 QB Oklahoma

1

5

5

Bradley Chubb 6'4" 269 DE NC State

1

6

6

Minkah Fitzpatrick 6'0" 201 FS Alabama

1

7

7

Josh Allen 6'5" 237 QB Wyoming

1

8

8

Quenton Nelson 6'5" 325 OG Notre Dame

1

9

9

Denzel Ward 5'11" 183 CB Ohio State

1

10

10

Derwin James 6'2" 211 SS Florida State

1

11

11

Connor Williams 6'5" 296 OT Texas

1

12

12

Roquan Smith 6'1" 236 LB Georgia

1

13

13

Lamar Jackson 6'2" 211 QB Louisville

1

14

14

Marcus Davenport 6'6" 264 DE Texas-San Antonio

1

15

15

Tremaine Edmunds 6'4" 250 LB Virginia Tech

1

16

16

Courtland Sutton 6'3" 218 WR SMU

1

17

17

Mason Rudolph 6'5" 230 QB Oklahoma State

1

18

18

Joshua Jackson 6'1" 192 CB Iowa

1

19

19

Taven Bryan 6'5" 291 DL Florida

1

20

20

DaRon Payne 6'2" 308 DL Alabama

1

21

21

James Daniels 6'3" 306 C Iowa

1

22

22

Sam Hubbard 6'5" 270 DE Ohio State

1

23

23

Mike Gesicki 6'6" 247 TE Penn State

1

24

24

Isaiah Wynn 6'3" 308 G Georgia

1

25

25

Calvin Ridley 6'1" 190 WR Alabama

1

26

26

Vita Vea 6'4" 340 DL Washington

1

27

27

Mike McGlinchey 6'8" 309 OT Notre Dame

1

28

28

Leighton Vander Esch 6'4" 245 OLB Boise State

1

29

29

Rashaan Evans 6'2" 232 LB Alabama

1

30

30

Isaiah Oliver 6'0" 195 CB Colorado

1

31

31

Will Hernandez 6'3" 340 G UTEP

1

32

32

Kolton Miller 6'9" 309 OT UCLA

Round 2

2

1

33

Jaire Alexander 5'11" 192 CB Louisville

2

2

34

Darius Guice 5'11" 218 RB LSU

2

3

35

Dallas Goedert 6'5" 256 TE South Dakota State

2

4

36

Mark Andrews 6'4" 254 TE Oklahoma

2

5

37

Harold Landry 6'2" 250 OLB Boston College

2

6

38

DJ Chark 6'3" 198 WR LSU

2

7

39

Arden Key 6'5" 238 DE LSU

2

8

40

DJ Moore 6'0" 210 WR Maryland

2

9

41

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 6'1" 257 OLB Oklahoma

2

10

42

Harrison Phillips 6'3" 303 DL Stanford

2

11

43

Uchenna Nwosu 6'2" 251 OLB USC

2

12

44

Simmie Cobbs Jr. 6'3" 220 WR Indiana

2

13

45

Christian Kirk 5'10" 200 WR Texas A&M

2

14

46

Marcus Allen 6'2" 215 S Penn State

2

15

47

Hercules Mata'afa 6'2" 252 DE Washington State

2

16

48

Jeff Holland 6'1" 249 OLB Auburn

2

17

49

Malik Jefferson 6'2" 240 LB Texas

2

18

50

James Washington 5'11" 205 WR Oklahoma State

2

19

51

Nick Chubb 5'10" 225 RB Georgia

2

20

52

Brian O'Neill 6'7" 298 OT Pitt

2

21

53

Martinas Rankin 6'5" 315 OL Miss. State

2

22

54

Deon Cain 6'2" 190 WR Clemson

2

23

55

Kyle Lauletta 6'3" 217 QB Richmond

2

24

56

Josh Sweat 6'5" 250 DE Florida State

2

25

57

Kemoko Turay 6'5" 253 DE Rutgers

2

26

58

Da'Shawn Hand 6'4" 282 DL Alabama

2

27

59

Mike Hughes 5'11" 191 CB UCF

2

28

60

Ronnie Harrison 6'2" 214 SS Alabama

2

29

61

Luke Falk 6'4" 225 QB Washington State

2

30

62

Ronald Jones 6'0" 200 RB USC

2

31

63

DeShon Elliot 6'1" 208 S Texas

2

32

64

Chukwuma Okorafor 6'5" 330 OT Western Michigan

Round 3

3

1

65

Equanimeous St. Brown 6'4" 205 WR Notre Dame

3

2

66

Justin Reid 6'1" 204 S Stanford

3

3

67

Frank Ragnow 6'5" 307 C Arkansas

3

4

68

Dante Pettis 6'0" 195 WR Washington

3

5

69

Tyrell Crosby 6'5" 320 OT Oregon

3

6

70

Armani Watts 5'11" 205 FS Texas A&M

3

7

71

Sony Michel 5'11" 215 RB Georgia

3

8

72

Rashaad Penny 5'10" 220 RB SDSU

3

9

73

Orlando Brown 6'7" 345 OT Oklahoma

3

10

74

Tim Settle 6'2" 335 DL Virginia Tech

3

11

75

Braden Smith 6'5" 305 OG Auburn

3

12

76

Anthony Averett 6'0" 185 CB Alabama

3

13

77

Anthony Miller 5'11" 190 WR Memphis

3

14

78

Carlton Davis 6'1" 203 CB Auburn

3

15

79

Nick Fitzgerald 6'4" 227 QB Miss state

3

16

80

Levi Wallace 6'0" 176 CB Alabama

3

17

81

Quenton Meeks 6'1" 197 CB Stanford

3

18

82

Kyzir White 6'2" 216 S West Virginia

3

19

83

Rasheem Green 6'4" 275 DL USC

3

20

84

Billy Price 6'3" 312 C Ohio State +

3

21

85

Troy Fumagalli 6'5" 248 TE Wisconsin

3

22

86

Duke Ejiofor 6'3" 275 DL Wake Forest

3

23

87

Trenton Thompson 6'3" 295 DL Georgia

3

24

88

Kerryon Johnson 5'11" 212 RB Auburn

3

25

89

Mason Cole 6'4" 303 C Michigan

3

26

90

Tyquan Lewis 6'3" 276 DE Ohio State

3

27

91

Chad Thomas 6'5" 277 DE Miami

3

28

92

Hayden Hurst 6'4" 250 TE South Carolina

3

29

93

Tarvarus McFadden 6'1" 198 CB Florida State

3

30

94

Jamarco Jones 6'5" 310 OT Ohio State

3

31

95

Jalyn Holmes 6'5" 279 DE Ohio State

3

32

96

R.J. McIntosh 6'3" 293 DT Miami

3

c33

97

Duke Dawson 5'10" 202 CB Florida

3

c34

98

JC Jackson 5'10" 193 CB Maryland

3

c35

99

Derrick Nnandi 6'0" 312 DT Florida State

3

c36

100

Allen Lazard 6'4" 227 WR Iowa State

3

c37

101

Nathan Shepherd 6'4" 300 DT Fort Hays State

3

c38

102

Austin Corbett 6'4" 305 G Nevada

3

c39

103

Mike White 6'3" 225 QB Western Kentucky

3

c40

104

Ade Aruna 6'5" 262 DE Tulane

3

c41

105

Marcell Atemen 6'4" 216 WR Oklahoma State

3

c42

106

Joseph Noteboom 6'5" 306 OT TCU

3

c43

107

Lorenzo Carter 6'5" 243 OLB Georgia

Round 4

4

1

108

Auden Tate 6'4" 225 WR Florida State

4

2

109

Maurice Hurst 6'2" 280 DL Michigan +

4

3

110

Rashaan Gaulden 6'0" 193 CB Tenessee

4

4

111

Michael Gallup 6'1" 200 WR Colorado State

4

5

112

Deontay Burnett 5'11" 170 WR USC

4

6

113

Andrew Brown 6'3" 285 DE Virginia

4

7

114

Wyatt Teller 6'4" 311 G Virginia Tech

4

8

115

Brandon Parker 6'6" 300 OT North Carolina A&T

4

9

116

Quin Blanding 6'1" 210 S Virginia

4

10

117

TreQuan Smith 6'2" 202 WR UCF

4

11

118

Holton Hill 6'1" 195 CB Texas

4

12

119

Josey Jewell 6'1" 236 LB Iowa

4

13

120

Jerome Baker 6'1" 225 LB Ohio State

4

14

121

Royce Freeman 5'11" 238 RB Oregon

4

15

122

Dorance Armstrong 6'3" 246 DE Kansas

4

16

123

Ken Webster 5'11" 194 CB Ole Miss

4

17

124

Tony Brown 6'0" 198 CB Alabama

4

18

125

Nyheim Hynes 5'8" 197 RB NC State

4

19

126

Poona Ford 5'11" 303 DT Texas

4

20

127

Isaac Yiadom 6'1" 187 CB Boston College

4

21

128

Dorian O'Daniel 6'1" 215 LB Clemson

4

22

129

Kevin Toliver 6'2" 204 CB LSU

4

23

130

JMon Moore 6'2" 209 WR Missouri

4

24

131

Josh Adams 6'1" 225 RB Notre Dame

4

25

132

Mike McCray 6'1" 241 LB Michigan

4

26

133

Ian Thomas 6'3" 256 TE Indiana

4

27

134

Nick Nelson 5'11" 208 CB Wisconsin

4

28

135

Fred Warner 6'4" 235 LB BYU

4

29

136

Kameron Kelly 6'2" 195 CB SDSU

4

30

137

Terrell Edmunds 6'0" 220 S Virginia Tech +

4

31

138

Jordan Lasley 6'0" 210 WR UCLA

4

32

139

Colby Gossett 6'5" 315 OT App. State

4

c33

140

Riley Ferguson 6'3" 196 QB Memphis

4

c34

141

Alex Cappa 6'6" 299 OT Humbolt State

4

c35

142

Jordan Whitehead 5'10" 195 S Pitt

4

c36

143

Kalen Ballage 6'2" 230 RB Arizona State

4

c37

144

Ola Adeniyi 6'2" 248 DE Toledo

Round 5

5

1

145

Donte Jackson 5'11" 175 CB LSU

5

2

146

Javon Wims 6'3" 215 WR Georgia

5

3

147

Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State

5

4

148

Kurt Benkert 6'3" 215 QB Virginia

5

5

149

M.J. Stewart 5'11" 205 CB North Carolina

5

6

150

Adam Brenemen 6'4" 252 TE Massachussetts

5

7

151

Brandon Facyson 6'2" 195 CB Virginia Tech

5

8

152

Lowell Lotulelei 6'1" 320 DT Utah

5

9

153

Darius Phillips 5'10" 191 CB Western Michigan

5

10

154

Dalton Schultz 6'5" 242 TE Stanford

5

11

155

Taron Johnson 5'11" 180 CB Weber State

5

12

156

Akrum Wadley 5'10" 195 RB Iowa

5

13

157

Shaquem Griffin 6'1" 229 LB UCF

5

14

158

Durham Smythe 6'5" 257 TE Notre Dame

5

15

159

Trayvon Henderson 6'0" 204 S Hawaii

5

16

160

Sean Welsh 6'2" 295 C Iowa

5

17

161

KC McDermott 6'6" 300 OT Miami

5

18

162

Desmond Harrison 6'6" 308 OT West Georgia

5

19

163

Geron Christian 6'5" 315 OT Louisville

5

20

164

Breeland Speaks 6'3" 285 DE Ole Miss

5

21

165

Zachary Crabtree 6'6" 310 OT Oklahoma State

5

22

166

John Atkins 6'3" 305 DL Georgia

5

23

167

Kentavius Street 6'2" 285 DT NC state

5

24

168

Taylor Hearn 6'5" 319 OG Clemson

5

25

169

Mark Walton 5'9" 205 RB Miami +

5

26

170

Kendrick Norton 6'3" 318 DT Miami

5

27

171

Justin Lawler 6'3" 265 DE SMU

5

28

172

Jaylen Samuels 5'11" 228 RB NC State

5

29

173

Darius Leonard 6'2" 228 LB SC State

5

30

174

Siran Neal 6'0" 205 DB Jacksonville State

5

31

175

Jaylon Ferguson 6'4" 255 DE Louisana Tech

5

32

176

Jack Cichy 6'1" 233 LB Wisconsin +

5

c33

177

Trent Harris 6'2" 248 OLB Miami

5

c34

178

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 6'2" 249 DE Toledo

5

c35

179

Nick DeLuca 6'3" 245 ILB North Dakota State

5

c36

180

Keke Coutee 5'10" 180 WR Texas Tech

5

c37

181

Justin Jones 6'2" 311 DL NC State

5

c38

182

Godwin Igwebuike 6'0" 205 S Northwestern

5

c39

183

Sam Beal 6'1" 185 CB Western Michigan

5

c40

184

Tyler Conklin 6'3" 252 TE Central Michigan

Round 6

6

1

185

Toby Weathersby 6'5" 308 OT LSU

6

2

186

Jaleel Scott 6'5" 215 WR New Mexico State

6

3

187

Braxton Berrios 5'9" 186 WR Miami

6

4

188

Greg Stroman 5'11" 174 CB Virginia Tech

6

5

189

Cody O'Connell 6'8" 368 G Washington State

6

6

190

Michael Joseph 6'1" 186 CB Dubuque

6

7

191

Skai Moore 6'1" 218 LB South Carolina

6

8

192

Ito Smith 5'9" 201 RB Southern Miss

6

9

193

BJ Hill 6'3" 315 DT NC State

6

10

194

Trey Quinn 6'0" 202 WR SMU

6

11

195

Bradley Bozeman 6'5" 317 C Alabama

6

12

196

Jake Wieneke 6'3" 215 WR South Dakota State

6

13

197

Antonio Callaway 5'10" 193 WR Florida

6

14

198

Maea Teuhema 6'4" 315 G Southeastern Louisiana

6

15

199

Taron Johnson 5'11" 189 CB Weber State

6

16

200

Deatrick Nichols 5'10" 189 CB South Florida

6

17

201

DaeSean Hamilton 6'1" 206 WR Penn St

6

18

202

Cortez Broughton 6'2" 297 DT Cincinnati

6

19

203

Oren Burks 6'2" 230 LB Vanderbilt

6

20

204

Quadree Henderson 5'8" 190 WR Pitt

6

21

205

Garret Dooley 6'2" 246 OLB Wisconsin

6

22

206

Trey Marshall 5'11" 206 S Florida State

6

23

207

Nick Shimonek 6'3" 218 QB Texas Tech

6

24

208

Nick Bawden 6'2" 244 FB SDSU

6

25

209

Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Iowa

6

26

210

Tyrone Crowder 6'1" 340 G Clemson

6

27

211

Jessie Bates 6'1" 195 S Wake Forest

6

28

212

PJ Hall 6'0" 308 DL Sam Houston State

6

29

213

JaVon Rolland-Jones 6'1" 245 LB Arkansas State

6

30

214

Jordan Thomas 6'0" 185 CB Oklahoma

6

31

215

Bo Scarbrough 6'1" 232 RB Alabama

6

32

216

Cedrick Wilson 6'2" 188 WR Boise State

6

c33

217

Joe Ostman 6'2" 248 DE Central Michigan

6

c34

218

Dimitri Flowers 6'1" 247 FB Oklahoma

Round 7

7

1

219

Chris Worley 6'1" 232 LB Ohio State

7

2

220

Cam Serigne 6'2" 240 TE Wake Forest

7

3

221

Jester Weah 6'2" 210 WR Pitt

7

4

222

KJ Malone 6'4" 321 G LSU

7

5

223

Ike Boettger 6'5" 307 OT Iowa +

7

6

224

Deadrin Senat 6'1" 305 DT South Florida

7

7

225

Darrel Williams 5'10" 229 RB LSU

7

8

226

Jamil Demby 6'5" 323 OG Maine

7

9

227

Leon Jacobs 6'2" 245 OLB Wisconsin

7

10

228

Christian Sam 6'1" 237 LB Arizona State

7

11

229

Jamiyus Pittman 6'1" 284 DL UCF

7

12

230

Drew Sample 6'4" 259 TE Washington

7

13

231

Davin Bellamy 6'4" 245 OLB Georgia

7

14

232

Christian Campbell 6'1" 194 CB Penn State

7

15

233

Keishawn Bierria 6'1" 223 LB Washington

7

16

234

Marcus Baugh 6'4" 250 TE Ohio State

7

17

235

Christopher Herndon 6'4" 252 TE Miami

7

18

236

Skyler Philips 6'1" 318 G Idaho State

7

19

237

Marquis Haynes 6'3" 233 LB Ole Miss

7

20

238

Micah Kiser 6'0" 236 LB Virginia

7

21

239

DJ Reed 5'9" 188 CB Kansas State

7

22

240

Brett Kendrick 6'5" 318 OT Tennessee

7

23

241

Will Clapp 6'4" 314 C LSU

7

24

242

Matthew Thomas 6'3" 227 LB Florida State

7

25

243

John Atkins 6'3" 305 DT Georgia

7

26

244

Damon Webb 5'11" 195 S Ohio State

7

27

245

Matt Linehan 6'2" 239 QB Idaho

7

28

246

Jason Cabinda 6'1" 234 LB Penn State

7

29

247

Arrion Springs 5'11" 205 CB Oregon

7

30

248

Cole Madison 6'5" 307 OT Washington State

7

31

249

James Looney 6'3" 279 DT Cal

7

32

250

Brian Allen 6'1" 302 C Michigan State

7

c33

251

Taylor Hearn 6'4" 330 OG Clemson

7

c34

252

Kenny Young 6'1" 226 LB UCLA

7

c35

253

Folorunso Fatukasi 6'3" 315 DT Connecticut







Just Missed



Travin Howard 6'0" 220 LB TCU



Winston Dimel 6'1" 235 FB Kansas State



Quinton Flowers 6'0" 210 QB South Florida



Aaron Davis 6'0" 195 CB Georgia



Frank Ginda 6'0" 245 LB SJSU



Brian Womac 6'2" 250 OLB Rice



Khalid Hill 6'1" 265 FB Michigan



David Bright 6'5" 299 OT Stanford



Coleman Shelton 6'3" 299 C Washington



Scott Quessenberry 6'3" 310 C UCLA



Darren Carrington 6'1" 205 WR Utah



Robert Foster 6'1" 196 WR Alabama



John Kelly 5'9" 205 RB Tennessee



James Hearns 6'2" 250 OLB Louisville



Heath Harding 5'10" 188 CB Miami (Ohio)



Cody Thompson 6'1" 200 WR Toledo



Grant Haley 5'9" 190 CB Penn State



Andrew Trumbetti 6'3" 263 DE Notre Dame



Jabrill Frazier 6'3" 243 DE Boise State



Cece Jefferson 6'1" 242 DE Florida



Chikwe Obasih 6'2" 275 DE Wisconsin



Azeem Victor 6'2" 231 LB Washington



Tegray Scales 6'0" 230 LB Indiana



Andrew Motuapuaka 5'11" 236 LB Virginia Tech



Ty Summers 6'2" 242 LB TCU



Anthony Winbush 6'0" 240 DE Ball St



Andre Cachere 6'0" 200 CB SJSU



Jalen Wilkerson 6'3" 280 DE Florida State



Jordan George 5'11" 193 CB Akron



Tony Adams 6'1" 315 G NC State



Ross Pierschbacher 6'3" 304 OG Alabama



Dorian Brown 5'10" 208 RB Ohio



Teddy Veal 5'11" 189 WR Lousiana Tech



Dalyn Dawkins 5'9" 185 RB Colorado state



Justin Jackson 5'10" 200 RB Northwestern



KJ Smith 6'2" 265 DE Baylor



Mazzi Wilkins 6'0" 165 CB USF



Tre' Williams 6'1" 238 LB Auburn



Matt Boesen 6'3" 240 DE TCU



Jeromy Irwin 6'5" 300 OT Colorado



Kyle Queiro 6'2" 220 S Northwestern



Sean Chandler 5'11" 190 S Temple



Marcell Frazier 6'4" 261 DE Missouri



Richie James 5'9" 178 WR Middle Tenn



Steven Parker 6'0" 204 S Oklahoma



Rashard Fant 5'10" 180 CB Indiana



Davontae Harris 5'11" 200 CB Illinois State



Austin Ramesh 6'0" 255 FB Wisconsin



Kylie Fitts 6'3" 260 DE Utah



Bryce Bobo 6'1" 205 WR Colorado



Dante Booker 6'2" 240 LB Ohio State



Tre Flowers 6'2" 198 S Oklahoma State



Trevon Young 6'3" 254 OLB Louisville



Steve Ishmael 6'1" 209 WR Syracuse



Daniel Carlson 6'4" 223 K Auburn



Ralph Webb 5'9" 202 RB Vanderbilt



Lavon Coleman 5'11" 228 RB Washington



Deandre Goolsby 6'3" 239 TE Florida



Christian LaCouture 6'4" 292 DT LSU



Van Smith 5'11" 185 S Clemson



Nyles Morgan 6'1" 245 LB Notre Dame



Tony Adams 6'2" 314 OG NC State

