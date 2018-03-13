Believable Draft Board version 0.6

0.6!





Some combine measurement updates, notably Taven Bryan and DJ Moore. Both turned out to be two inches taller than previously listed! Who does that!?!





Thank you for your continued input. Remember that this is version "zero" point 6, which means it’s still a work in progress. If I waited each time to publish until I liked it, it would never get published. I publish it, get your feedback, watch more film, look at a few updated mocks, highlight guys in green who need to be moved earlier, highlight in red guys who need to be moved later, then I try to move everyone around in a way that makes some sense. Or is "believable," a word which I’m using to set a low expectation, not a high one!





This board is not a mock draft nor is it a big board of talent. It is an attempt at a believable guess at approximately where guys might go in the draft. This is useful for two reasons





First, when we’re saying, "The Niners should draft so and so in such and such a round," this board can be a peer reviewed reference for what might be believable.





Second, stacking the names like this can help us see the depth, or lack of depth, of this draft class. I’m starting to see this group as a little underwhelming in the first round (other than the QBs!), but then it has some intriguing talent all the way through the UDFA list. Makes me want to go full Baalke and have 13 draft picks with 5 in the 7th round and 3 going on redshirt IR (Billy Price, Jack Cichy and Mark Walton--though Walton and Cichy should be ready for training camp).





I have not yet updated this board to reflect the actual compensatory draft picks for the 2018 draft. Hopefully by next edition . . .



