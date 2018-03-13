Believable Draft Board version 0.6

0.6!
Some combine measurement updates, notably Taven Bryan and DJ Moore. Both turned out to be two inches taller than previously listed! Who does that!?!
Thank you for your continued input. Remember that this is version "zero" point 6, which means it’s still a work in progress. If I waited each time to publish until I liked it, it would never get published. I publish it, get your feedback, watch more film, look at a few updated mocks, highlight guys in green who need to be moved earlier, highlight in red guys who need to be moved later, then I try to move everyone around in a way that makes some sense. Or is "believable," a word which I’m using to set a low expectation, not a high one!
This board is not a mock draft nor is it a big board of talent. It is an attempt at a believable guess at approximately where guys might go in the draft. This is useful for two reasons
First, when we’re saying, "The Niners should draft so and so in such and such a round," this board can be a peer reviewed reference for what might be believable.
Second, stacking the names like this can help us see the depth, or lack of depth, of this draft class. I’m starting to see this group as a little underwhelming in the first round (other than the QBs!), but then it has some intriguing talent all the way through the UDFA list. Makes me want to go full Baalke and have 13 draft picks with 5 in the 7th round and 3 going on redshirt IR (Billy Price, Jack Cichy and Mark Walton--though Walton and Cichy should be ready for training camp).
I have not yet updated this board to reflect the actual compensatory draft picks for the 2018 draft. Hopefully by next edition . . .
|
Round 1
|
0.6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Sam Darnold 6'3" 220 QB USC
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Josh Rosen 6'4" 220 QB UCLA
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Saquon Barkley 5'11" 230 RB Penn State
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
Baker Mayfield 6'0" 220 QB Oklahoma
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
Bradley Chubb 6'4" 269 DE NC State
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
Minkah Fitzpatrick 6'0" 201 FS Alabama
|
1
|
7
|
7
|
Josh Allen 6'5" 237 QB Wyoming
|
1
|
8
|
8
|
Quenton Nelson 6'5" 325 OG Notre Dame
|
1
|
9
|
9
|
Denzel Ward 5'11" 183 CB Ohio State
|
1
|
10
|
10
|
Derwin James 6'2" 211 SS Florida State
|
1
|
11
|
11
|
Connor Williams 6'5" 296 OT Texas
|
1
|
12
|
12
|
Roquan Smith 6'1" 236 LB Georgia
|
1
|
13
|
13
|
Lamar Jackson 6'2" 211 QB Louisville
|
1
|
14
|
14
|
Marcus Davenport 6'6" 264 DE Texas-San Antonio
|
1
|
15
|
15
|
Tremaine Edmunds 6'4" 250 LB Virginia Tech
|
1
|
16
|
16
|
Courtland Sutton 6'3" 218 WR SMU
|
1
|
17
|
17
|
Mason Rudolph 6'5" 230 QB Oklahoma State
|
1
|
18
|
18
|
Joshua Jackson 6'1" 192 CB Iowa
|
1
|
19
|
19
|
Taven Bryan 6'5" 291 DL Florida
|
1
|
20
|
20
|
DaRon Payne 6'2" 308 DL Alabama
|
1
|
21
|
21
|
James Daniels 6'3" 306 C Iowa
|
1
|
22
|
22
|
Sam Hubbard 6'5" 270 DE Ohio State
|
1
|
23
|
23
|
Mike Gesicki 6'6" 247 TE Penn State
|
1
|
24
|
24
|
Isaiah Wynn 6'3" 308 G Georgia
|
1
|
25
|
25
|
Calvin Ridley 6'1" 190 WR Alabama
|
1
|
26
|
26
|
Vita Vea 6'4" 340 DL Washington
|
1
|
27
|
27
|
Mike McGlinchey 6'8" 309 OT Notre Dame
|
1
|
28
|
28
|
Leighton Vander Esch 6'4" 245 OLB Boise State
|
1
|
29
|
29
|
Rashaan Evans 6'2" 232 LB Alabama
|
1
|
30
|
30
|
Isaiah Oliver 6'0" 195 CB Colorado
|
1
|
31
|
31
|
Will Hernandez 6'3" 340 G UTEP
|
1
|
32
|
32
|
Kolton Miller 6'9" 309 OT UCLA
|
Round 2
|
2
|
1
|
33
|
Jaire Alexander 5'11" 192 CB Louisville
|
2
|
2
|
34
|
Darius Guice 5'11" 218 RB LSU
|
2
|
3
|
35
|
Dallas Goedert 6'5" 256 TE South Dakota State
|
2
|
4
|
36
|
Mark Andrews 6'4" 254 TE Oklahoma
|
2
|
5
|
37
|
Harold Landry 6'2" 250 OLB Boston College
|
2
|
6
|
38
|
DJ Chark 6'3" 198 WR LSU
|
2
|
7
|
39
|
Arden Key 6'5" 238 DE LSU
|
2
|
8
|
40
|
DJ Moore 6'0" 210 WR Maryland
|
2
|
9
|
41
|
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 6'1" 257 OLB Oklahoma
|
2
|
10
|
42
|
Harrison Phillips 6'3" 303 DL Stanford
|
2
|
11
|
43
|
Uchenna Nwosu 6'2" 251 OLB USC
|
2
|
12
|
44
|
Simmie Cobbs Jr. 6'3" 220 WR Indiana
|
2
|
13
|
45
|
Christian Kirk 5'10" 200 WR Texas A&M
|
2
|
14
|
46
|
Marcus Allen 6'2" 215 S Penn State
|
2
|
15
|
47
|
Hercules Mata'afa 6'2" 252 DE Washington State
|
2
|
16
|
48
|
Jeff Holland 6'1" 249 OLB Auburn
|
2
|
17
|
49
|
Malik Jefferson 6'2" 240 LB Texas
|
2
|
18
|
50
|
James Washington 5'11" 205 WR Oklahoma State
|
2
|
19
|
51
|
Nick Chubb 5'10" 225 RB Georgia
|
2
|
20
|
52
|
Brian O'Neill 6'7" 298 OT Pitt
|
2
|
21
|
53
|
Martinas Rankin 6'5" 315 OL Miss. State
|
2
|
22
|
54
|
Deon Cain 6'2" 190 WR Clemson
|
2
|
23
|
55
|
Kyle Lauletta 6'3" 217 QB Richmond
|
2
|
24
|
56
|
Josh Sweat 6'5" 250 DE Florida State
|
2
|
25
|
57
|
Kemoko Turay 6'5" 253 DE Rutgers
|
2
|
26
|
58
|
Da'Shawn Hand 6'4" 282 DL Alabama
|
2
|
27
|
59
|
Mike Hughes 5'11" 191 CB UCF
|
2
|
28
|
60
|
Ronnie Harrison 6'2" 214 SS Alabama
|
2
|
29
|
61
|
Luke Falk 6'4" 225 QB Washington State
|
2
|
30
|
62
|
Ronald Jones 6'0" 200 RB USC
|
2
|
31
|
63
|
DeShon Elliot 6'1" 208 S Texas
|
2
|
32
|
64
|
Chukwuma Okorafor 6'5" 330 OT Western Michigan
|
Round 3
|
3
|
1
|
65
|
Equanimeous St. Brown 6'4" 205 WR Notre Dame
|
3
|
2
|
66
|
Justin Reid 6'1" 204 S Stanford
|
3
|
3
|
67
|
Frank Ragnow 6'5" 307 C Arkansas
|
3
|
4
|
68
|
Dante Pettis 6'0" 195 WR Washington
|
3
|
5
|
69
|
Tyrell Crosby 6'5" 320 OT Oregon
|
3
|
6
|
70
|
Armani Watts 5'11" 205 FS Texas A&M
|
3
|
7
|
71
|
Sony Michel 5'11" 215 RB Georgia
|
3
|
8
|
72
|
Rashaad Penny 5'10" 220 RB SDSU
|
3
|
9
|
73
|
Orlando Brown 6'7" 345 OT Oklahoma
|
3
|
10
|
74
|
Tim Settle 6'2" 335 DL Virginia Tech
|
3
|
11
|
75
|
Braden Smith 6'5" 305 OG Auburn
|
3
|
12
|
76
|
Anthony Averett 6'0" 185 CB Alabama
|
3
|
13
|
77
|
Anthony Miller 5'11" 190 WR Memphis
|
3
|
14
|
78
|
Carlton Davis 6'1" 203 CB Auburn
|
3
|
15
|
79
|
Nick Fitzgerald 6'4" 227 QB Miss state
|
3
|
16
|
80
|
Levi Wallace 6'0" 176 CB Alabama
|
3
|
17
|
81
|
Quenton Meeks 6'1" 197 CB Stanford
|
3
|
18
|
82
|
Kyzir White 6'2" 216 S West Virginia
|
3
|
19
|
83
|
Rasheem Green 6'4" 275 DL USC
|
3
|
20
|
84
|
Billy Price 6'3" 312 C Ohio State +
|
3
|
21
|
85
|
Troy Fumagalli 6'5" 248 TE Wisconsin
|
3
|
22
|
86
|
Duke Ejiofor 6'3" 275 DL Wake Forest
|
3
|
23
|
87
|
Trenton Thompson 6'3" 295 DL Georgia
|
3
|
24
|
88
|
Kerryon Johnson 5'11" 212 RB Auburn
|
3
|
25
|
89
|
Mason Cole 6'4" 303 C Michigan
|
3
|
26
|
90
|
Tyquan Lewis 6'3" 276 DE Ohio State
|
3
|
27
|
91
|
Chad Thomas 6'5" 277 DE Miami
|
3
|
28
|
92
|
Hayden Hurst 6'4" 250 TE South Carolina
|
3
|
29
|
93
|
Tarvarus McFadden 6'1" 198 CB Florida State
|
3
|
30
|
94
|
Jamarco Jones 6'5" 310 OT Ohio State
|
3
|
31
|
95
|
Jalyn Holmes 6'5" 279 DE Ohio State
|
3
|
32
|
96
|
R.J. McIntosh 6'3" 293 DT Miami
|
3
|
c33
|
97
|
Duke Dawson 5'10" 202 CB Florida
|
3
|
c34
|
98
|
JC Jackson 5'10" 193 CB Maryland
|
3
|
c35
|
99
|
Derrick Nnandi 6'0" 312 DT Florida State
|
3
|
c36
|
100
|
Allen Lazard 6'4" 227 WR Iowa State
|
3
|
c37
|
101
|
Nathan Shepherd 6'4" 300 DT Fort Hays State
|
3
|
c38
|
102
|
Austin Corbett 6'4" 305 G Nevada
|
3
|
c39
|
103
|
Mike White 6'3" 225 QB Western Kentucky
|
3
|
c40
|
104
|
Ade Aruna 6'5" 262 DE Tulane
|
3
|
c41
|
105
|
Marcell Atemen 6'4" 216 WR Oklahoma State
|
3
|
c42
|
106
|
Joseph Noteboom 6'5" 306 OT TCU
|
3
|
c43
|
107
|
Lorenzo Carter 6'5" 243 OLB Georgia
|
Round 4
|
4
|
1
|
108
|
Auden Tate 6'4" 225 WR Florida State
|
4
|
2
|
109
|
Maurice Hurst 6'2" 280 DL Michigan +
|
4
|
3
|
110
|
Rashaan Gaulden 6'0" 193 CB Tenessee
|
4
|
4
|
111
|
Michael Gallup 6'1" 200 WR Colorado State
|
4
|
5
|
112
|
Deontay Burnett 5'11" 170 WR USC
|
4
|
6
|
113
|
Andrew Brown 6'3" 285 DE Virginia
|
4
|
7
|
114
|
Wyatt Teller 6'4" 311 G Virginia Tech
|
4
|
8
|
115
|
Brandon Parker 6'6" 300 OT North Carolina A&T
|
4
|
9
|
116
|
Quin Blanding 6'1" 210 S Virginia
|
4
|
10
|
117
|
TreQuan Smith 6'2" 202 WR UCF
|
4
|
11
|
118
|
Holton Hill 6'1" 195 CB Texas
|
4
|
12
|
119
|
Josey Jewell 6'1" 236 LB Iowa
|
4
|
13
|
120
|
Jerome Baker 6'1" 225 LB Ohio State
|
4
|
14
|
121
|
Royce Freeman 5'11" 238 RB Oregon
|
4
|
15
|
122
|
Dorance Armstrong 6'3" 246 DE Kansas
|
4
|
16
|
123
|
Ken Webster 5'11" 194 CB Ole Miss
|
4
|
17
|
124
|
Tony Brown 6'0" 198 CB Alabama
|
4
|
18
|
125
|
Nyheim Hynes 5'8" 197 RB NC State
|
4
|
19
|
126
|
Poona Ford 5'11" 303 DT Texas
|
4
|
20
|
127
|
Isaac Yiadom 6'1" 187 CB Boston College
|
4
|
21
|
128
|
Dorian O'Daniel 6'1" 215 LB Clemson
|
4
|
22
|
129
|
Kevin Toliver 6'2" 204 CB LSU
|
4
|
23
|
130
|
JMon Moore 6'2" 209 WR Missouri
|
4
|
24
|
131
|
Josh Adams 6'1" 225 RB Notre Dame
|
4
|
25
|
132
|
Mike McCray 6'1" 241 LB Michigan
|
4
|
26
|
133
|
Ian Thomas 6'3" 256 TE Indiana
|
4
|
27
|
134
|
Nick Nelson 5'11" 208 CB Wisconsin
|
4
|
28
|
135
|
Fred Warner 6'4" 235 LB BYU
|
4
|
29
|
136
|
Kameron Kelly 6'2" 195 CB SDSU
|
4
|
30
|
137
|
Terrell Edmunds 6'0" 220 S Virginia Tech +
|
4
|
31
|
138
|
Jordan Lasley 6'0" 210 WR UCLA
|
4
|
32
|
139
|
Colby Gossett 6'5" 315 OT App. State
|
4
|
c33
|
140
|
Riley Ferguson 6'3" 196 QB Memphis
|
4
|
c34
|
141
|
Alex Cappa 6'6" 299 OT Humbolt State
|
4
|
c35
|
142
|
Jordan Whitehead 5'10" 195 S Pitt
|
4
|
c36
|
143
|
Kalen Ballage 6'2" 230 RB Arizona State
|
4
|
c37
|
144
|
Ola Adeniyi 6'2" 248 DE Toledo
|
Round 5
|
5
|
1
|
145
|
Donte Jackson 5'11" 175 CB LSU
|
5
|
2
|
146
|
Javon Wims 6'3" 215 WR Georgia
|
5
|
3
|
147
|
Will Richardson 6'5" 322 OT NC State
|
5
|
4
|
148
|
Kurt Benkert 6'3" 215 QB Virginia
|
5
|
5
|
149
|
M.J. Stewart 5'11" 205 CB North Carolina
|
5
|
6
|
150
|
Adam Brenemen 6'4" 252 TE Massachussetts
|
5
|
7
|
151
|
Brandon Facyson 6'2" 195 CB Virginia Tech
|
5
|
8
|
152
|
Lowell Lotulelei 6'1" 320 DT Utah
|
5
|
9
|
153
|
Darius Phillips 5'10" 191 CB Western Michigan
|
5
|
10
|
154
|
Dalton Schultz 6'5" 242 TE Stanford
|
5
|
11
|
155
|
Taron Johnson 5'11" 180 CB Weber State
|
5
|
12
|
156
|
Akrum Wadley 5'10" 195 RB Iowa
|
5
|
13
|
157
|
Shaquem Griffin 6'1" 229 LB UCF
|
5
|
14
|
158
|
Durham Smythe 6'5" 257 TE Notre Dame
|
5
|
15
|
159
|
Trayvon Henderson 6'0" 204 S Hawaii
|
5
|
16
|
160
|
Sean Welsh 6'2" 295 C Iowa
|
5
|
17
|
161
|
KC McDermott 6'6" 300 OT Miami
|
5
|
18
|
162
|
Desmond Harrison 6'6" 308 OT West Georgia
|
5
|
19
|
163
|
Geron Christian 6'5" 315 OT Louisville
|
5
|
20
|
164
|
Breeland Speaks 6'3" 285 DE Ole Miss
|
5
|
21
|
165
|
Zachary Crabtree 6'6" 310 OT Oklahoma State
|
5
|
22
|
166
|
John Atkins 6'3" 305 DL Georgia
|
5
|
23
|
167
|
Kentavius Street 6'2" 285 DT NC state
|
5
|
24
|
168
|
Taylor Hearn 6'5" 319 OG Clemson
|
5
|
25
|
169
|
Mark Walton 5'9" 205 RB Miami +
|
5
|
26
|
170
|
Kendrick Norton 6'3" 318 DT Miami
|
5
|
27
|
171
|
Justin Lawler 6'3" 265 DE SMU
|
5
|
28
|
172
|
Jaylen Samuels 5'11" 228 RB NC State
|
5
|
29
|
173
|
Darius Leonard 6'2" 228 LB SC State
|
5
|
30
|
174
|
Siran Neal 6'0" 205 DB Jacksonville State
|
5
|
31
|
175
|
Jaylon Ferguson 6'4" 255 DE Louisana Tech
|
5
|
32
|
176
|
Jack Cichy 6'1" 233 LB Wisconsin +
|
5
|
c33
|
177
|
Trent Harris 6'2" 248 OLB Miami
|
5
|
c34
|
178
|
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 6'2" 249 DE Toledo
|
5
|
c35
|
179
|
Nick DeLuca 6'3" 245 ILB North Dakota State
|
5
|
c36
|
180
|
Keke Coutee 5'10" 180 WR Texas Tech
|
5
|
c37
|
181
|
Justin Jones 6'2" 311 DL NC State
|
5
|
c38
|
182
|
Godwin Igwebuike 6'0" 205 S Northwestern
|
5
|
c39
|
183
|
Sam Beal 6'1" 185 CB Western Michigan
|
5
|
c40
|
184
|
Tyler Conklin 6'3" 252 TE Central Michigan
|
Round 6
|
6
|
1
|
185
|
Toby Weathersby 6'5" 308 OT LSU
|
6
|
2
|
186
|
Jaleel Scott 6'5" 215 WR New Mexico State
|
6
|
3
|
187
|
Braxton Berrios 5'9" 186 WR Miami
|
6
|
4
|
188
|
Greg Stroman 5'11" 174 CB Virginia Tech
|
6
|
5
|
189
|
Cody O'Connell 6'8" 368 G Washington State
|
6
|
6
|
190
|
Michael Joseph 6'1" 186 CB Dubuque
|
6
|
7
|
191
|
Skai Moore 6'1" 218 LB South Carolina
|
6
|
8
|
192
|
Ito Smith 5'9" 201 RB Southern Miss
|
6
|
9
|
193
|
BJ Hill 6'3" 315 DT NC State
|
6
|
10
|
194
|
Trey Quinn 6'0" 202 WR SMU
|
6
|
11
|
195
|
Bradley Bozeman 6'5" 317 C Alabama
|
6
|
12
|
196
|
Jake Wieneke 6'3" 215 WR South Dakota State
|
6
|
13
|
197
|
Antonio Callaway 5'10" 193 WR Florida
|
6
|
14
|
198
|
Maea Teuhema 6'4" 315 G Southeastern Louisiana
|
6
|
15
|
199
|
Taron Johnson 5'11" 189 CB Weber State
|
6
|
16
|
200
|
Deatrick Nichols 5'10" 189 CB South Florida
|
6
|
17
|
201
|
DaeSean Hamilton 6'1" 206 WR Penn St
|
6
|
18
|
202
|
Cortez Broughton 6'2" 297 DT Cincinnati
|
6
|
19
|
203
|
Oren Burks 6'2" 230 LB Vanderbilt
|
6
|
20
|
204
|
Quadree Henderson 5'8" 190 WR Pitt
|
6
|
21
|
205
|
Garret Dooley 6'2" 246 OLB Wisconsin
|
6
|
22
|
206
|
Trey Marshall 5'11" 206 S Florida State
|
6
|
23
|
207
|
Nick Shimonek 6'3" 218 QB Texas Tech
|
6
|
24
|
208
|
Nick Bawden 6'2" 244 FB SDSU
|
6
|
25
|
209
|
Daurice Fountain 6'2" 210 WR Northern Iowa
|
6
|
26
|
210
|
Tyrone Crowder 6'1" 340 G Clemson
|
6
|
27
|
211
|
Jessie Bates 6'1" 195 S Wake Forest
|
6
|
28
|
212
|
PJ Hall 6'0" 308 DL Sam Houston State
|
6
|
29
|
213
|
JaVon Rolland-Jones 6'1" 245 LB Arkansas State
|
6
|
30
|
214
|
Jordan Thomas 6'0" 185 CB Oklahoma
|
6
|
31
|
215
|
Bo Scarbrough 6'1" 232 RB Alabama
|
6
|
32
|
216
|
Cedrick Wilson 6'2" 188 WR Boise State
|
6
|
c33
|
217
|
Joe Ostman 6'2" 248 DE Central Michigan
|
6
|
c34
|
218
|
Dimitri Flowers 6'1" 247 FB Oklahoma
|
Round 7
|
7
|
1
|
219
|
Chris Worley 6'1" 232 LB Ohio State
|
7
|
2
|
220
|
Cam Serigne 6'2" 240 TE Wake Forest
|
7
|
3
|
221
|
Jester Weah 6'2" 210 WR Pitt
|
7
|
4
|
222
|
KJ Malone 6'4" 321 G LSU
|
7
|
5
|
223
|
Ike Boettger 6'5" 307 OT Iowa +
|
7
|
6
|
224
|
Deadrin Senat 6'1" 305 DT South Florida
|
7
|
7
|
225
|
Darrel Williams 5'10" 229 RB LSU
|
7
|
8
|
226
|
Jamil Demby 6'5" 323 OG Maine
|
7
|
9
|
227
|
Leon Jacobs 6'2" 245 OLB Wisconsin
|
7
|
10
|
228
|
Christian Sam 6'1" 237 LB Arizona State
|
7
|
11
|
229
|
Jamiyus Pittman 6'1" 284 DL UCF
|
7
|
12
|
230
|
Drew Sample 6'4" 259 TE Washington
|
7
|
13
|
231
|
Davin Bellamy 6'4" 245 OLB Georgia
|
7
|
14
|
232
|
Christian Campbell 6'1" 194 CB Penn State
|
7
|
15
|
233
|
Keishawn Bierria 6'1" 223 LB Washington
|
7
|
16
|
234
|
Marcus Baugh 6'4" 250 TE Ohio State
|
7
|
17
|
235
|
Christopher Herndon 6'4" 252 TE Miami
|
7
|
18
|
236
|
Skyler Philips 6'1" 318 G Idaho State
|
7
|
19
|
237
|
Marquis Haynes 6'3" 233 LB Ole Miss
|
7
|
20
|
238
|
Micah Kiser 6'0" 236 LB Virginia
|
7
|
21
|
239
|
DJ Reed 5'9" 188 CB Kansas State
|
7
|
22
|
240
|
Brett Kendrick 6'5" 318 OT Tennessee
|
7
|
23
|
241
|
Will Clapp 6'4" 314 C LSU
|
7
|
24
|
242
|
Matthew Thomas 6'3" 227 LB Florida State
|
7
|
25
|
243
|
John Atkins 6'3" 305 DT Georgia
|
7
|
26
|
244
|
Damon Webb 5'11" 195 S Ohio State
|
7
|
27
|
245
|
Matt Linehan 6'2" 239 QB Idaho
|
7
|
28
|
246
|
Jason Cabinda 6'1" 234 LB Penn State
|
7
|
29
|
247
|
Arrion Springs 5'11" 205 CB Oregon
|
7
|
30
|
248
|
Cole Madison 6'5" 307 OT Washington State
|
7
|
31
|
249
|
James Looney 6'3" 279 DT Cal
|
7
|
32
|
250
|
Brian Allen 6'1" 302 C Michigan State
|
7
|
c33
|
251
|
Taylor Hearn 6'4" 330 OG Clemson
|
7
|
c34
|
252
|
Kenny Young 6'1" 226 LB UCLA
|
7
|
c35
|
253
|
Folorunso Fatukasi 6'3" 315 DT Connecticut
|
Just Missed
|
Travin Howard 6'0" 220 LB TCU
|
Winston Dimel 6'1" 235 FB Kansas State
|
Quinton Flowers 6'0" 210 QB South Florida
|
Aaron Davis 6'0" 195 CB Georgia
|
Frank Ginda 6'0" 245 LB SJSU
|
Brian Womac 6'2" 250 OLB Rice
|
Khalid Hill 6'1" 265 FB Michigan
|
David Bright 6'5" 299 OT Stanford
|
Coleman Shelton 6'3" 299 C Washington
|
Scott Quessenberry 6'3" 310 C UCLA
|
Darren Carrington 6'1" 205 WR Utah
|
Robert Foster 6'1" 196 WR Alabama
|
John Kelly 5'9" 205 RB Tennessee
|
James Hearns 6'2" 250 OLB Louisville
|
Heath Harding 5'10" 188 CB Miami (Ohio)
|
Cody Thompson 6'1" 200 WR Toledo
|
Grant Haley 5'9" 190 CB Penn State
|
Andrew Trumbetti 6'3" 263 DE Notre Dame
|
Jabrill Frazier 6'3" 243 DE Boise State
|
Cece Jefferson 6'1" 242 DE Florida
|
Chikwe Obasih 6'2" 275 DE Wisconsin
|
Azeem Victor 6'2" 231 LB Washington
|
Tegray Scales 6'0" 230 LB Indiana
|
Andrew Motuapuaka 5'11" 236 LB Virginia Tech
|
Ty Summers 6'2" 242 LB TCU
|
Anthony Winbush 6'0" 240 DE Ball St
|
Andre Cachere 6'0" 200 CB SJSU
|
Jalen Wilkerson 6'3" 280 DE Florida State
|
Jordan George 5'11" 193 CB Akron
|
Tony Adams 6'1" 315 G NC State
|
Ross Pierschbacher 6'3" 304 OG Alabama
|
Dorian Brown 5'10" 208 RB Ohio
|
Teddy Veal 5'11" 189 WR Lousiana Tech
|
Dalyn Dawkins 5'9" 185 RB Colorado state
|
Justin Jackson 5'10" 200 RB Northwestern
|
KJ Smith 6'2" 265 DE Baylor
|
Mazzi Wilkins 6'0" 165 CB USF
|
Tre' Williams 6'1" 238 LB Auburn
|
Matt Boesen 6'3" 240 DE TCU
|
Jeromy Irwin 6'5" 300 OT Colorado
|
Kyle Queiro 6'2" 220 S Northwestern
|
Sean Chandler 5'11" 190 S Temple
|
Marcell Frazier 6'4" 261 DE Missouri
|
Richie James 5'9" 178 WR Middle Tenn
|
Steven Parker 6'0" 204 S Oklahoma
|
Rashard Fant 5'10" 180 CB Indiana
|
Davontae Harris 5'11" 200 CB Illinois State
|
Austin Ramesh 6'0" 255 FB Wisconsin
|
Kylie Fitts 6'3" 260 DE Utah
|
Bryce Bobo 6'1" 205 WR Colorado
|
Dante Booker 6'2" 240 LB Ohio State
|
Tre Flowers 6'2" 198 S Oklahoma State
|
Trevon Young 6'3" 254 OLB Louisville
|
Steve Ishmael 6'1" 209 WR Syracuse
|
Daniel Carlson 6'4" 223 K Auburn
|
Ralph Webb 5'9" 202 RB Vanderbilt
|
Lavon Coleman 5'11" 228 RB Washington
|
Deandre Goolsby 6'3" 239 TE Florida
|
Christian LaCouture 6'4" 292 DT LSU
|
Van Smith 5'11" 185 S Clemson
|
Nyles Morgan 6'1" 245 LB Notre Dame
|
Tony Adams 6'2" 314 OG NC State
Loading comments...