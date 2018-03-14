Golden Nuggets: Missing out on top free agents

Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, and Andrew Norwell were on the 49ers’ radar when the tampering period began on Monday. By Tuesday, all were reported to be signing with other teams. Allen Robinson chose the Chicago Bears, Sammy Watkins went to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Andrew Norwell went to the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 3 received huge deals and the 49ers had no interest in splashing that much money on them. Late Tuesday, Trumaine Johnson, Malcolm Butler, and Dion Lewis, who were also rumored to be 49ers targets, agreed to deals with other teams.

GM John Lynch said he was not going to spend lavishly on free agents. He has already signed a few of his own players to contract extensions and signed Richard Sherman over the weekend. On Tuesday, the 49ers signed OL Weston Richburg to a 5 year deal. He is able to play center and guard, but it is being reported that he will likely play center with the 49ers and Daniel Kilgore will slide over to guard. This pickup helps solidify the offensive line. They will still look to the draft for more reinforcements to protect their prized asset, Jimmy Garoppolo.

All the action the last 2 days makes it seem like the 49ers are losing out. But in reality, the 49ers do not want to throw money around just because they have it. They want players that will help the team win and not handicap their future with terrible contracts. There are still good players available that can help the team out. They are scheduled to have a visit with DeShawn Snead, one of the other corners in Seattle’s defense. The 49ers should make a few moves when the big contracts are out of the way .

