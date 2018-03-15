Golden Nuggets: Day Two of Free Agency

With the first day of NFL free agency in the books, the 49ers officially welcomed two new players, and bid farewell to others. As I’m sure you’ve heard, the team has signed RB Jerick McKinnon, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, and OL Weston Richburg, formerly of the New Jersey Giants. Notable losses from day one included RB Carlos Hyde, who has signed with the Cleveland Browns. Obviously this has fueled conjecture that the Browns may no longer be interested in Saquon Barkley with their first round selections. However, the slightest breeze is liable to fuel conjecture at this time of year, so, you know, whatever.

Notably absent from either side of the above mentions is S Eric Reid. He hasn’t yet signed with the 49ers, nor anyone else, for that matter. It is my opinion that he’s a fine defender, and frankly, I’m disappointed that he’s not already locked up with the 49ers. Regardless, it seems that he’s acknowledged that his chance to join the New Orleans Saints has met a dead end. That was a match that would have made sense, and it would have been better than Reid landing with Seahawks.

I can taste the gumbo already they signed a safety already though https://t.co/xtAbAGkZEq — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 14, 2018

The safety he’s referring to is Kurt Coleman, most recently of the Carolina Panthers. The 29 year old signed a respectable deal with the Saints, which puts him in the top 25 APY for all safeties (OTC), and seemingly shuts the door on that option.

Also of interest is the fate of Tank Carradine. Personally, I hope he signs somewhere, has a renaissance season or two in his early thirties, makes it as a Pro Bowl alternate and earns an 86 rating on Madden. After all that this organization has done to hinder his career trajectory, I find it difficult to envision him signing with us if other viable options present themselves. Now, let us all hope, pray, or do whatever voodoo it is that you do that he, like Eric Reid, doesn’t end up with the Seahawks.

