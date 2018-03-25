Which of 49ers’ 2018 opponents improved the most before the draft?

Wrapping up (I think) or post-free agency hypotheticals based around the teams that improved the most, I wanted to pose the simple question: which of the San Francisco 49ers’ 2018 opponents improved the most this offseason?

I think the obvious answer is the Los Angeles Rams, though they did take some risks. It wouldn’t be the most surprising thing if things didn’t work out for the Rams, but for now, they are rightly favored and hyped up. But if we went outside the NFC West, did anybody else make significant gains?

For me, both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings improved enough to be really dangerous in 2018. I’m not personally a believer in Mitchell Trubisky as a franchise quarterback, but if he improves next season, the weapons the Bears have given him should be exciting to see, until the Bears head for Levi’s Stadium, of course.

Below are the teams the 49ers will play in 2018:

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Giants, Broncos, Raiders

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers

So which team do you think got more dangerous this offseason, aside from the Rams? Or are there any teams on this list you think improved MORE than the Rams?