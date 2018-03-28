Video: Kyle Shanahan’s breakfast interview from the NFL owners’ meeting

What a difference a year makes. Of course you could exchange the word “year” for the word “quarterback” and it would mean the same thing for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Last year at the NFL’s annual owners’ meeting, the 49ers head coach was uncertain who would be under center once the season began.
A year later, that question has been answered, as well as several others. A few still remain, however, and this nearly one hour session addresses quite a few. There is a lot of information in here and I’ve time stamped the major topics below. Several were enough for a complete story. Enjoy!
- 0:10 “Mourning” comment
- 1:45 Kirk Cousins
- 2:45 Rams - Suh/division
- 3:55 Guard position + Garnett being in the best shape of his life
- 6:18 Jerick McKinnon
- 6:45 pass vs. run
- 7:55 handoff vs. run
- 8:28 Jerick Mckinnon size/RB size/FB effect/Jusczyzk
- 12:00 How he can use McKinnon
- 13:00 McKinnon shedding 3rd down back label
- 13:50 Players betting on themselves
- 14:42 Jimmie Ward
- 16:55 Adrian Colbert
- 17:50 Rams/division
- 18:45 McKinnon contract and why
- 20:10 Garoppolo deal
- 20:50 Richard Sherman dinner
- 22:45 Are they done in FA?
- 24:45 Why was the team better in the 2nd half of the season?
- 25:50 Developing players
- 27:07 Is free agency an easier sell this year?
- 27:42 Convincing Garcon and Goodwin last year
- 28:30 WR1 vs WR2
- 29:25 Do you need a Julio?
- 30:50 Did they target WRs in FA?
- 31:33 Developing Garoppolo
- 32:35 Marquise Goodwin
- 33:40 Has Pierre Garcon spent time w/Garoppolo?
- 34:08 Advice to new HC
- 34:37 Joe Williams
- 38:21 Kendrick Bourne
- 41:10 Second year as HC
- 43:28 On play calling
- 45:40 Run pass option
- 47:50 Being a HC and calling plays
- 49:00 What he needed to learn about Sherman
- 51:00 Being in the defensive rooms
- 51:45 Extending Goodwin
Loading comments...