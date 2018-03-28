Video: Kyle Shanahan’s breakfast interview from the NFL owners’ meeting

What a difference a year makes. Of course you could exchange the word “year” for the word “quarterback” and it would mean the same thing for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Last year at the NFL’s annual owners’ meeting, the 49ers head coach was uncertain who would be under center once the season began.

A year later, that question has been answered, as well as several others. A few still remain, however, and this nearly one hour session addresses quite a few. There is a lot of information in here and I’ve time stamped the major topics below. Several were enough for a complete story. Enjoy!