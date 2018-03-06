Golden Nuggets: Kyle Fuller could be available when free agency begins

The 49ers are reportedly making a strong push to sign top free agent cornerback Trumaine Johnson. Johnson, who is not expected to return to the Los Angeles Rams after the Marcus Peters’ trade, is a physical corner that the 49ers would love to have on their defense. He would pair up with Ahkello Witherspoon and they could form a solid secondary pairing. The 49ers have been looking to solidify their cornerback position for years and were never able to find a reliable starting corner. Ahkello developed into a solid player and won his starting spot, but Dontae Johnson never really panned out as the prior regime would have hoped.

Another option for the 49ers would be to go after Kyle Fuller. Kyle will reportedly not be franchise tagged by the Chicago Bears and will hit free agency. He is only 26, which is 2 years younger than Trumaine. He led the NFL in pass breakups last season and is coming off the best season of his career. The franchise tag would have paid Fuller just shy of $15 million. The Bears and Fuller will likely continue to work on a deal, but his availability will be closely monitored by the 49ers.

On Monday, the defensive backs showed off their abilities to close out the NFL combine for this year. With the #9 pick in the draft, the 49ers have the option to select a highly coveted corner. Denzel Ward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Josh Jackson are all potential targets with the pick, but with Trumaine Johnson and potentially Kyle Fuller available, the 49ers seem more likely to address corner in the free agent market.

49ers links

