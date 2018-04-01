NN mock draft database features new DB leader

The San Francisco 49ers have a host of needs they could fill with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and that makes it difficult to project out where they might go. I know some people feel pretty certain about a given player, but you could ask five people who the 49ers should take at No. 9, and you’d get five different answers.

I updated the NN mock draft database as we head into April, and we have a new leader on the board. Six mock drafts have the 49ers selecting Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 9. Florida State safety Derwin James is second with five appearances. Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is next with four appearances, and then three players are tied with three appearances.

The 49ers are guaranteed some quality talent at No. 9, and even more so if a fourth quarterback is drafted in the top eight picks. The question then becomes which way the 49ers want to go. The team has starters at the cornerback and safety positions, but depth and long-term options remain needs. With that in mind, if Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, and Denzel Ward were available at the ninth pick, who would be your top choice?