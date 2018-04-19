49ers open as 4.5-point underdogs to Minnesota Vikings for Week 1

The NFL announced the 2018 regular season schedule, and the San Francisco 49ers are opening on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. The Las Vegas SuperBook has quickly issued lines for Week 1, and they have installed the 49ers as 4.5-point underdogs. The point total has been set at 47.5.

A year ago, the 49ers opened as a 4.5-point underdog to the Carolina Panthers for Week 1. The line shifted a bit before settling at Carolina -1. The Panthers went on to win the game 23-3, snapping the 49ers six-game Week 1 win streak. The 49ers got off to a rough start last season, but things quickly turned once Jimmy Garoppolo entered the starting lineup. The team won five straight to close out the season, and is suddenly a trendy pick to be a contender in 2018.

The 2018 NFL Draft is still a week away, and with OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and four preseason games all still to come, a lot will change for a lot of teams between now and Week 1. Barring any major injuries, this line won’t change too much, but it could shift a little. In my way-too-early predictions, I have the 49ers losing the season opener, but I’m not sure yet on the score. I’m leaning towards the Vikings winning by a touchdown or so, but I need to think on this one.