49ers preseason dates and times arrive

The big news on Thursday was the release of the San Francisco 49ers 2018 regular season schedule. However, in releasing that information, the team also announced dates and times for the preseason schedule. We already knew the opponents and the weeks of each game, but now we know the specific days and times. All times below are Pacific.

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. (KPIX)

Week 2: at Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. (KPIX)

Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 25, 1:30 p.m. (KPIX)

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. (KPIX)

I never like the late preseason start, and I imagine any of my fellow east and central time 49ers fans agree. A 10 p.m. kickoff is absolutely brutal. And having it take place in the first and last preseason games is all the worse. Those two games are likely when we will see the least of the starters. I can live with that during the day, but when the fourth quarter is raging on at 1 in the morning, suffice to say I am not pleased. But, such is life.

I like that the second game features a solid Texans squad. The 49ers will get to see a little more of DeShaun Watson, after missing him this past season following his ACL tear. And that Texans defense will be stout, which should provide Jimmy Garoppolo and company a solid test.

The Colts matchup in Week 3 is the proverbial “dress rehearsal” game where we see the starters for the longest stretch of the preseason. The Colts defense is dodgy, while their offense faces a host of question marks. What will we see from Andrew Luck? That game could be a solid challenge for the 49ers improving defense, but who knows who will be on the field for Indy at that point.