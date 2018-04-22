What would be the most surprising thing the 49ers could realistically do with the No. 9 pick?

The 2018 NFL Draft is four days away, which means we will finally find out just what the San Francisco 49ers are thinking with the No. 9 overall pick. Maybe they trade up, maybe they trade down, maybe they stand fast and make the selection there.

With a host of needs, the 49ers could go in quite a few directions. On the defensive side of the ball, maybe they go for a linebacker like Roquan Smith or Tremaine Edmunds. Or they could go for edge rusher help with a Marcus Davenport or Harold Landry. And of course they could add secondary depth in the form of Minkah Fitzpatrick or Denzel Ward.

On the offensive side of the ball, Quenton Nelson would help the interior line, while Calvin Ridley might upgrade the wide receiver depth chart. I would be surprised if the 49ers went with Ridley, or any wide receiver in the first round, but I suppose it’s at least on the radar.

My question today is, what would be a somewhat realistic option that would catch you off guard. Maybe it’s a position you would be fairly shocked to see drafted. Maybe it would be a specific player at an expected position. But what would really surprise you this coming Thursday?

A trade up would surprise me, but I don’t know if I’d call it that much of a shocker. I keep thinking that drafting a quarterback would be that shocker, but I just can’t see that being a remotely realistic possibility. A quarterback in the last couple rounds? Sure. A quarterback anytime before day three? I just can’t see it.

If I had to pick a most surprising first round move, it would be selecting a wide receiver or running back in the first round. If Saquon Barkley drops to No. 9, I could see the 49ers more likely to trade back than select him, but maybe they surprise us. I think we see a defensive pick at No. 9, but maybe they surprise us with an offensive skill position player.