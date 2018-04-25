49ers, Seahawks have same NFC West title odds

The release of the 2018 NFL regular season schedule has brought with it a host of gambling odds. We know the San Francisco 49ers’ win total is set at 8.5. We also know the 49ers are a 4.5-point underdog against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Now, we can add divisional odds to the mix!

Opening Las Vegas NFL division odds from @CGTechnology_



NFC East:

PHI -160

DAL +280

NYG +500

WSH +800



NFC North:

GB +125

MIN +125

DET +600

CHI +700



NFC South:

ATL +170

NO +200

CAR +250

TB +500



NFC West:

LAR -125

SEA +270

SF +270

ARI +1500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) April 25, 2018

CG Technology handles odds for quite a few sportsbooks in Las Vegas, and their divisional odds have the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks +270 neck-and-neck at +270, behind the Los Angeles Rams, who are -125.

It’s not at all surprising to see the Rams installed as heavy favorites. Expectations are high for the Rams following a busy offseason. They’re going all in this year, and the betting public seems behind them for the time being. The Rams have a fairly friendly opening schedule, with a road game against the Raiders followed by home games against the Cardinals, Chargers, and Vikings. LA and Minnesota are contenders, but having them at home is a boost for the Rams. I would not be surprised to see them jump out early and the odds grow even further in their favor.