Tracking 49ers undrafted free agent signings following 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft is wrapping up, and with the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up with their draft picks (barring a trade into the end of the seventh round), we now turn to undrafted free agency. The 49ers now have 82 81 players on their roster. That does not mean they will only sign 8 9 UDFAs, as they could release players to make room for the young talent.

It is worth noting that these names are not official yet. The 49ers will announce their signings at some point in the next couple weeks. However, this time is notorious for players deciding on one team and then choosing another or a reporter getting the UDFA signing wrong or confusing a rookie minicamp invite for an actual signing. We’ll keep track of all the rumors here, and then we’ll post the official list once the 49ers confirm it.

The UDFA period immediately following the draft is one of my favorite times of the year. Most of these undrafted signings will not make the 53-man roster, but we all know it provides a chance for Kory Sheets Was Our Future potential. The 49ers have found UDFAs worth of roster inclusion, and this new coaching staff and front office have shown a willingness to make roster changes if quality arrives. We’ll see what this year’s process brings.

I’ll be posting tweets as they appear, but I have also dropped in a widget featuring the 49ers beat writer Twitter list. There should be plenty of info there.

UPDATES

Jack Heneghan, QB, Dartmouth

#49ers to sign QB Jack Heneghan, son of former team exec... Jack Heneghan attended SF's local pro day. https://t.co/QTE3iHr2Un — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 30, 2018

Ja’Quan Gardner, RB, Humboldt State

Source: The #49ers are inviting Humboldt State RB Ja’Quan Gardner (5-7, 205) to this weekend’s rookie minicamp. He averaged 1,600 yards rushing & 20 TDs in three his final three seasons at HSU. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 30, 2018

Coleman Shelton, C, Washington

DT Niles Scott, Frostburg State

Scott Signs Free Agent Contract With San Francisco 49ers #BobcatPride https://t.co/rxYaEBzwsz — Frostburg Bobcats (@frostburgsports) April 29, 2018

Terrell Williams, S, Houston

Houston safety Terrell Williams signs as undrafted free agent with San Francisco 49ers | @Twill_TheGreat pic.twitter.com/BC8mR9dFT4 — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) April 29, 2018

Steven Dunbar, WR, Houston

UH receiver Steven Dunbar signs with 49ers https://t.co/3pOmlF6cMy — Chronicle Sports (@ChronSports) April 29, 2018

Tavarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

49ers are guaranteeing $70k of base salary and a $20k signing bonus for priority UDFA CB Tavarus McFadden — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 29, 2018

Patrick Choudja, DE, Nevada

Patrick Choudja from Nevada is headed to the 49ers — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2018

Alan Knott, C, South Carolina

Connor Wentz, TE, North Dakota State (minicamp tryout)

Andrew Marshall, OL, Valdosta State (minicamp tryout)

Andrew Marshall OL from Valdosta State will attend 49ers Mini Camp — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2018

Deontez Alexander, WR, Franklin College (minicamp tryout)

Deontez Alexander has been invited to 49ers mini camp #MyBoy — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2018

Jamar McGloster, OT, Syracuse

Jeffery Wilson, RB, North Texas

Congrats to @WakeEmupJeff903 on signing a deal with San Francisco 49ers! Elkhart, Texas very own! 903 rise up! @49ers you guys have drafted a great young man! Has a lot of ambitions and goals! He will work his butt off for you! @NFL he will be a great ambassador! — Mitch Guerra (@CoachG254) April 29, 2018

Ross Dwelley, TE, San Diego

Ross Dwelley of SD is a 49er!! — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2018

Corey Griffin, DB, Georgia Tech

Congratulations to @_cgriffin14 for signing with the #49ers as an UDFA! — ATL College Sports (@ATLSportCollege) April 29, 2018

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, Tennessee (scouting report)