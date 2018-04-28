Golden Nuggets: 49ers have three picks, address one need

Anyone else scratching their heads over those three picks the San Francisco 49ers made? I know I am. The 49ers made three draft choices today. They moved up to grab University of Washington wide receiver Donte Pettis first, followed by BYU linebacker Fred Warner and Souther Miss safety Tarvarius Moore

Warner made sense given Reuben Fosters ongoing issues, but I’m scratching my head on the other two. Pettis is fun, but was he worth the trade up? Especially when the 49ers have other needs? I don’t get what it is with new GMs and second drafts for this team, but I’m trying to stay optimistic about these picks. I’m not a scout, a GM, or a coach, so they definitely saw something I don’t. I just remember how Jimmy Garoppolo got the ball out and nailed seconds later or how the 49ers couldn’t generate a consistent pass rush.

Then there’s other stuff: The 49ers traded Trent Brown (which makes the Mike McGlinchey pick all the more better given the salary cap), and got Jacquiski Tartt extended. What a day. That is all. What a day.

One more day of the draft to go, but it gets harder and harder to find those skill players, especially to create competition with what you have. Then again, who the hell is Patrick Holloway anyways?

Onto your links:

49ers’ third-round pick: BYU inside linebacker Fred Warner (Branch)

Niners Draft Versatile Receiver-Returner Dante Pettis (Williams)

49ers’ third-round pick: Southern Miss DB Tarvarius Moore (Branch)

Experts grade 49ers’ pick of Mike McGlinchey at No. 9 in NFL Draft (Biderman)

Why 49ers targeted Mike McGlinchey with first-round pick (Maiocco)

49ers trade Trent Brown to Patriots for a 3rd-round pick (Barrows)

Case against 49ers’ Foster to continue despite girlfriend’s claims (Barrows)

49ers extend safety Jaquiski Tartt (Pro Football Talk)

5 takeaways from 49ers’ eventful second day of NFL draft (Biderman)

What a horrible night to have a curse...