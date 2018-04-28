The San Francisco 49ers went offensive line in the 2018 draft and took a lineman from Notre Dame. For many, it wasn’t the lineman they were thinking or perhaps hoping for as the 49ers selected offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey instead of guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson went earlier, to the Indianapolis Colts so he wasn’t available, but he was there to put over his former line-mate with the most descriptive tweet I’ve seen:

San Fran got a hard bodied, hairy chested, rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ parachutin’ demolition double cap crimpin’ frogman. There ain’t nothing he can’t do. Congrats @mmcglinch68 love u brotha — Quenton Nelson (@BigQ56) April 28, 2018

So basically, if this tweet indicates anything, the San Francisco 49ers drafted a barbarian.

Nelson and McGlinchey were good friends on the line and often competitive with each other during the draft process. A question came up during his introductory press conference concerning if he may have been a bit miffed about Nelson getting all the attention and he had this to say:

“Well, there’s obviously a competitive element to the two of us and that’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re at the level that we’re at. I never felt like I was getting shortchanged. ‘Q’ deserves everything that he’s getting. He’s as good of a player as there is in the country and probably eventually in this league. He’s as good as it gets in terms of a player, obviously, and everybody can see that, but he’s a guy that just goes to work each and every day and pushes people to get the most out of his teammates and compete at the highest level. That’s all that we’ve done together and we both played a significant role in pushing each other to where we’re at now. I’m very thankful to have had the opportunity to play next to ‘Q’ for three years.”

It looks like the two former teammates are nothing but supportive of each other. Given Nelson’s description of McGlinchey though, I wonder if anybody on even the 49ers roster wants to go up against this guy in practice.