Mel Kiper draft grade bumps 49ers based on Jimmy Garoppolo trade

The San Francisco 49ers walked away from the 2018 NFL Draft with a nine-person class that features some potential early impact players, but also a lot of projections. For the time being it looks decidedly different than last year’s class, but training camp will tell us plenty more.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper put together his annual draft grades, and he took a slightly different approach to grading the 49ers. He gave the 49ers a B- for their efforts, but also factored in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

There were a couple of reaches here, but we have to factor in the Garoppolo deal, too. So the 49ers are in a much better spot than they were when Lynch took over.

I’m curious what kind of grade he would have given the 49ers if they had not made that trade. It would have resulted in a decidedly different class given the second round pick and different 49ers needs, but if you simply remove the trade from the analysis, what does it lead to? I put together a poll yesterday asking people to grade the draft, and the curve peaks between C+ and B+. 65 percent of voters were there, with 22 percent leading the way at B. I think people question some of the picks, but want to be optimistic with their grades.

Kiper seems to generally like the Pettis addition, and justifies the move up with the extra third round picks the 49ers had to spare. Pettis gives them a punt returner and a versatile receiving threat for Garoppolo.

Here’s the rest of what Kiper had to say about the 49ers draft class.