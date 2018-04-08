2018 Rams are similar to the 1994 49ers

Bring up all the Los Angeles Rams acquisitions in the recent weeks and the first thing that comes to mind is the 2011 Philadelphia Eagles. The dubbed “dream team” was just a fleeting dream that crashed and burned when the regular season started. Football Perspective’s Chase Stuart made a different comparison: the 1994 San Francisco 49ers.

Stuart used the approximate value statistic when ranking the players and compared both the 2011 Eagles and the 1994 49ers. There isn’t much of a comparison when comparing AV. Against the Eagles, the 49ers win out. Here’s what Stuart said about the 49ers in comparison to the Rams acquisitions:

So, will the Rams really be as good in real life as they appear on paper? Los Angeles is adding four new players who had AVs of at least 12 points either last year or the year before. It’s been 23 years since a team did that, and that team was… the 1994 San Francisco 49ers. That offseason, they added CB Deion Sanders (AV of 12 in 1993), DE Richard Dent (AV of 12 in 1993), LB Ken Norton (AV of 15 in ’93), and LB Rickey Jackson (AV of 13 in ’93). The 49ers also added C Bart Oates (AV of 10 in ’93). The 49ers already had an incredible offense, and with a better defense — and a better performance against Dallas in the NFCCG — San Francisco finally won another Super Bowl.

Most of the load ups in history were from adding players with AVs of 10 or less.

On paper, when considering AV, the Rams are not the same as the 2011 Eagles, they are better. When you look at the additions of the Rams vs the ‘94 Niners, a Super Bowl may be in their future.

Unless the 49ers put a stop to all of this.