49ers gambling lines shows a schedule easier on the back end

Earlier this week, CG Technology released their lines for Weeks 1-16, providing us a glimpse at how oddsmakers see the matchups. The San Francisco 49ers are listed as early favorites in ten games, and underdogs in five. Week 17 is not listed because of the eventual impact of playoff implications.

Most of these lines will change considerably between now and the game, but for the time being, it gives us a chance to consider the difficulty and ease of different stretches.

Week 1: @ Minnesota Vikings (+4.5)

Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions (-3.5)

Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs (+3)

Week 4: @ Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5)

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-7) (-120)

Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers (+4)

Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

Week 8: @ Arizona Cardinals (-1.5)

Week 9: vs. Oakland Raiders (-4)

Week 10: vs. New York Giants (-6.5)

Week 12: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1) (-120)

Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks (+1)

Week 14: vs. Denver Broncos (-4.5)

Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Week 16: vs. Chicago Bears (-6)

Week 17: @ Los Angeles Rams (No line)

NFL analyst Walter Sharp took the lines and came up with a helpful graph of the schedule, which you can view below. When the 49ers are an underdog, the spread is red, growing more red the greater the spread. When the 49ers are a favorite, the spread is green, growing more green the greater the spread.

As you can see, for the time being the 49ers have a tough early two months, but then an easier schedule on the back half. Of course, a lot will change on this. Last year, the 49ers were a slim home favorite over the Los Angeles Rams, only to end up a three-point dog for the Thursday Night Football matchup. We don’t know exactly what kind of team the 49ers will be when the action starts, just like we don’t know who among the 49ers opponents will surprise or disappoint compared to expectations.

But in the meantime, it gives us an early look at the schedule.