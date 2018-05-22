The San Francisco 49ers second day of 2018 OTAs was open to the media on Tuesday, which means we got our first glimpse of the team practicing. Some things to consider before we get going: There is no live contact, so the assessments need to be taken with a grain of salt. It will be a while before the team suits up in pads, then we can really get a gauge of where everything is.

Injured/Limited

This is a partial list of who did not go through drills on Tuesday. Keep in mind, some of these players may be injured and not practicing, but for some (like Richard Sherman’s case) they were present and helping out in any way they could. Others, like Trent Taylor, gave practice a shot and got pulled (he hurt his back on Monday).

Richard Sherman (ankle)

Trent Taylor (back)

Jonathan Cooper (knee)

Brock Coyle (Back)

Max McCaffrey

Chancellor James

Jimmy G is back

This marks the first full offseason for Jimmy Garoppolo and he’s not wasting any time. From reports, Garoppolo was making some nice throws to running back Jerick McKinnon, and there’s some video of this nice 20 yard throw to Marquise Goodwin.

That said, Kyle Shanahan was having everyone running all over the place to catch passes. That includes the running backs (Matt Breida, Joe Williams) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. McKinnon was getting some nice catches in stride and causing defenders to miss, a departure from what happened with the many drops of Carlos Hyde last year.

Richard Sherman may not have practiced, but he participated

Despite still waiting to be cleared for his ankle injury, cornerback Richard Sherman was on the field with his teammates. By all accounts, he was helping them work the defense and offering encouragement when someone made the right decision. Several writers referred to him today as “Coach Sherman.”

Mike McGlinchey has a good first day

With Trent Taylor Brown off to the New England Patriots, the right tackle job is McGlinchey’s to lose in his rookie season, and he showed no sign of anyone getting a chance. It seems like McGlinchey did fine in the role, but we’ll have to see how he does in the coming days, and most importantly, when they put pads on.

DeForest Buckner AND Solomon Thomas impressed

Looks like the pair of former first round picks were making an ugly tandem. Garoppolo had a couple of “sacks” (basically when the defenders get a few feet away from the QB, it’s a sack), but Matt Barrows says some of those “sacks” were a result of good coverage than the rush. Either way, Thomas has a lot to build on from last year and it seems when either him or Buckner are on the inside, bad things happen to offensive lines. Again, wait until the pads come on.

Video

Here’s another quick pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Pierre Garçon.



Probably gonna see this connection a lot in 2018. pic.twitter.com/5R3Xxfcuhx — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) May 22, 2018

One last one:



Jimmy Garoppolo working on his play-action footwork before a deep sideline pass to Marquise Goodwin.



how the ball jumps outta Jimmy’s hand. pic.twitter.com/5RbqQnhBPX — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) May 22, 2018

DeForest Buckner talks some 49er football... pic.twitter.com/AfuPgSsWC4 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 22, 2018

Every second of Ahkello Witherspoon’s chat with us was great (there were 3 more minutes beyond this). Witherspoon has grown up from quiet rookie in 2017 to charming, talkative veteran. Points out both he and Sherman are Aries, so the secondary gets along. pic.twitter.com/Q1oW8NtrCM — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 22, 2018