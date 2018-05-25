Golden Nuggets: Have we found the motherlode

I have dreams of this being the next great team that rivals our teams of the eighties. We have a quarterback that brings back memories of the Montana years. We have a running back that hopefully has the running, receiving, and blocking skills of Roger Craig. We have a fullback that is the modern day version of Tom Rathman. We have a group of wide receivers that know how to get separation.

On defense we have Buckner anchoring a very deep defensive line. We have Foster roaming the middle of the field and we have Richard Sherman leading our defensive backfield. My expectations are high. I think we have several players that are going to very successful for years to come.

On the other hand, this is May, the time of the year when fans from every team have high expectations. I can dream of Jimmy throwing for 5,000 yards and three touchdowns per game. Of McKinnon running for over 1,000 yards and Joe Williams adding another 600. I can dream of Richard Sherman returning to his old form, Ahkello Witherspoon becoming a very good cornerback, and Adrian Colbert only getting better and better.

I can dream about Reuben Foster and Fred Warner becoming one of the top inside linebacker combinations in the NFL. I can dream of Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas stepping up to help Buckner.

Actually we have an article below about our other defensive line players stepping up to help Buckner. We have an article about Sherman and the defensive backfield. We have articles about Foster being back on the field. Maybe there is more to this than your ordinary May pipe dream. We shall see.

Now onto the hot links.

