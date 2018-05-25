Continuing the protest after the NFL's anthem kneeling ban

Since the NFL's announcement on Wednesday that players would be banned from kneeling during the anthem, it has already become apparent that this ban will be counter-productive, if nothing else. Reports that this was done without involvement of the NFLPA, or even an official vote, highlight the poor management of the issue, but the situation would be little better if they had come to the same decision while paying lip-service to players and procedures.

While I have always supported the protests, I also respect that there are decent people who strongly object to them, and acknowledge that there are bigots on both sides of the argument. However, I do not respect the demand that everyone just shut up about it, especially when coupled with the "your employers decide what you do on their time" line. Apart from the fact that this is not strictly true from a legal perspective, employers who show contempt for their employees deservedly lose good will, even if they stay within the law. Moreover, as the protesters have been at pains to point out, some things transcend duty to your employer.

Players will rightly want to continue to keep the frequent injustices, carried out primarily against black men, at the forefront of people's minds. They will now be less swayed by arguments that doing so damages their employers' brand. But how do they continue their protest? Do they break the NFL's new rule, or do they stick to the letter of it, while finding an alternative means of protest? The latter seems more likely, with some advocating a different gesture during the anthem.

I would advocate changing the timing of the protest rather than the gesture, in a way that will: Remove the "disrepecting the anthem" complaint

Be difficult to legislate against Have more impact Every time a player scores a touchdown, he should kneel. Every time a player intercepts a pass, he should kneel. Every time a player recovers a fumble, he should kneel. Every time a player records a sack, he should kneel.

Kneeling after good plays already happens occasionally for different reasons, and it would be absurd for anyone to pretend to be offended by it. This explains Items 1 and 2 in my list, but what about Item 3?

There is already the claim that formerly loyal fans no longer enjoy the NFL because they are upset by the anthem protests. I don't doubt that this is true of a few people, but I suspect that it is far more common that the threatened boycott is simply a form of counter-protest by people who don't even regularly watch that part of the pre-game show. (People have every right to counter-protest in this way, of course. I just happen to disagree with them.) Anyone who didn't want to be reminded of the issue could simply turn on for the start of the actual game and watch it as normal.

By changing the timing of the kneeling to the most important moments of the game, and the moments that are constantly repeated in highlights packages, the players really will make it impossible for NFL fans to get away from the issue. And if that does more damage to the NFL's brand than the anthem-protest did, well that's unfortunate, but the NFL has forfeited the right to expect the players to take this into account. The players' own salaries will ultimately be affected by this damage, but this is a price that some of them are, rightly, willing to pay.