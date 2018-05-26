Greetings, I am a longtime reader and fan of Niners Nation. I have always been a lurker and have yet to post or comment; so I figure no better time than now, right? Here we go, thanks for reading.

I thought of a potentially interesting idea that may have a correlation between the 49ers moving up to select Dante Pettis and the newly announced NFL kick off rules.

This seems like a pre-emptive move by the coaching staff. A move that may set a trend ahead of the figurative NFL curve; the foresight of this move and its results are going to bear out over the course of the coming season.

The 49ers coaching staff and management have to create a new blueprint on special teams as well as continuing with their offense. Anything less would mimic an existing trend which sets them behind the 8 ball in drafting or acquiring players with the specific skillset necessary to replicate this new trend.

Generally accepted is the quickness required for separation, good hands, and elusive with possibility for YAC for the offensive skill position players put in place up to now. I believe the 49ers made an attempt at a genuine trend setting move with their 2nd round selection in Dante Pettis; which I surmise will highlight the 49ers focus on the new offensive special teams opportunities now if effect since the recently passed kickoff rules that everyone will see pan out as the season progresses.

(i) How is this applied towards the upcoming 49ers season and the near future for all NFL teams?

I propose the impact of the recent changes to the NFL’s kickoff rules may have an exciting impact directly in relation to how valuable an explosive kick returner can impact every game of the 2018 NFL season.

The key kickoff changes:

1) 5 yard head start for the kicking team has been eliminated.

2) No shifting/motion before the kick.

3) 2-Man wedge blocking not allowed.

4)Touchback results as soon as the ball contacts the ground in the end zone.

My key hypothesis as an answer to (i) is that as a result of the above listed rule changes NFL kickoffs will be more like a punt return situation. Punt returns have a higher frequency to result in a TD. Additionally a skilled punt returner generally has a higher average yards per return on punt returns versus kickoff returns under pre-2018 kickoff rules. I also am going to assume at this point that the NFL is correct and there will be less major collisions and unfortunate injuries. The results I think are more talented athletes will be returning kicks once coaches see the impact of the rule changes as the season progresses. Kickoff and punt returns new similarities will result in more time to focus on this in practice as a single aspect; as almost an offensive play with a chance to score and maybe coaches become more focused and creative in this area.

Dante Pettis

We have college data and measureables projected by many people on this site (that I agree with); which have this young man as a capable fill in at all receiver positions as required in a KS offensive scheme. I believe this to be an accurate assessment as well; ultimately I think the largest aspect that has been perhaps over looked is an unprecedented potential impact on the kicking game that we have not yet fully explored.

In my opinion the team moving up to select Pettis was not solely based upon potential receiver impact; and this is why they were additionally willing to make the aggressive draft move up. Regarding Pettis, the team has at minimum a taller DeSean Jackson with a more complete route tree at KS’ disposal. Albeit less top end speed, Pettis is supplemented by YAC ability resulting from missed tackles due to his special ability utilizing superb angles which is his specialty.

That last point brings me to the information above and the kicking game potential where angles are one of the most important factors related to increasing the odds for a quick 6 on the board. If I may entertain some loose mathematical generalities here, please and thank you. In 2017 the average number of kickoff returns per game in the NFL was approximately 5 (average of 3 touchbacks/game); coincidentally the punt return average is also approximately 5 per game. This is 7 chances to score per game now roughly 40 percent increase in the occurrences under previous kickoff rules.

Small sample size yes, but if these chances are bouyed by more practice time and game planning, my speculation is an increase in field position overall and more TD's this year than we have seen in the past. You cannot plan for the new special teams defenses that will have to adapt and this factor has yet to be seen; however offense usually leads the curve and in this case having a Dante Pettis or any good athlete who can take advantage of angles allows you to practice and install plays for this during practice to execute during games.

My Unheralded Projection -- Dante Pettis:

Punt Returns: 450 yards, 1 TD

Kickoff Returns: 750 yards, 2 TD's

Receiving Yards: 600 yards, 4 TD's

Rushing Yards: 100 yards, 1 TD

1,900 Total Yards from Scrimmage, 8 Total Touchdowns

(Success!)

Now going back to what I touched on briefly in the opening which is that the 49ers and their management; as well as coaching staff are working in lock step in regards to forecasting the NFL landscape. This theory is predicated upon the power of culture similar to the way we historically remember the 49ers and we hope to replicate that sustained run of success, similar to another unnamed team who unexpectedly dealt us Jimmy G.(had to fit JG somehow in)

If the 49ers are developing a system that is advantageous of the new rules to come out swinging in 2018; offensive special teams is a new category enabling KS another dynamic for the team each week. The team can surprise opponents with this aspect (OST - Offensive Special Teams)and start to a cement a trend the 49ers pioneer.

I appreciate all comments, opinions, and welcome any discussion below.

Thanks for reading; take care.

PS. I know the 49ers selected Pettis prior to the new rules going in to effect, I think the writing was on the wall and the 49ers aggressively moved ahead of the pack.