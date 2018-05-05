Did Lynch Get Screwed In the Trent Brown Trade? I think there's more to this than meets the eye...

As anyone who read my pre-draft posts will probably remember, one of the more controversial moves I recommended/predicted was a trade of RT Trent Brown. For those of you who weren't around or not focused on the 2015 draft, Trent was one of the total steals that year, when Baalke took him at the end of the last round, (7/27/244). He was thought to be a total fat dude whose best possible landing spot was the PS, but he was better than anyone gave him credit for. He took advantage of AD's retirement and got himself into a starting role by the end of the year. Denver's All Pro pass rusher Von Miller ran into him at an off-season camp and again at our 2016 combined practices with the Broncs and proclaimed that he was among the best RTs he'd faced, young old or in between. Unfortunately, Trent was drafted to play in a TOTALLY different offensive scheme than Kyle's running now and he just can't do what the new 9er RT needs to do. As I figured, he was traded during the draft, but, I didn't at all figure on the less than awesome price we got for him given the number of teams which are still running a power scheme that Trent was born to play who REALLY needed RTs - which should have had the law of supply & demand working heavily in our favor. My knee jerk response to the details of the trade was, "Is THAT ALL?!? WTFAAA{K !?!"

So... I got to thinkin... Lynch may not be experienced but he's not THAT inexperienced. What's going on here?

Last November, Bill Belichick called the 9ers with a gift card of an offer of Jimmy G for our top 2nd which offer was snapped up in the time it took Lynch to say the word, "Yes". It was pretty clear to all and sundry that he could have gotten a better offer, probably a staggeringly better offer from the Browns, but he has unfortunate history with them and word was that he liked Garappolo, thought he'd been a good team guy and wanted him to have a good landing spot, (out of his conference), and thought Kyle was as good a spot as he could find for him. There was also some grumbling around Foxboro that there was some nasty back biting sh!t going on involving Brady whining to owner Robert Kraft that Jimmy was breathing down his neck for the starting job that he wasn't ready to think about relinquishing, and that Kraft had sided with Brady and basically told BillB, (who has TOTAL roster control in his contract), to move Garappolo and that Bill wasn't real excited about rewarding Mr. Kraft's interference with a serious draft bonanza. Whatever the reason(s), Belichick did Lynch and the 49ers a huge favor with that phone call and Lynch doesn't strike me as the kind of guy that forgets that sort of thing.

Jump ahead to this year's FA season, which saw the Pats lose both of the starting OTs from an OL that wasn't all that great to begin with. I'm not all that into the gladitorial nature of our sport but, honestly, I have to admit that I took more pleasure than I should have watching Mr Brady being smashed into the turf by one huge guy after another, (and even the fast little fockkers that blitzed him) all last year... Our John knew that poor Bill had to be desperate for OTs of any kind, but especially one that had been rated as the 7th best pass-pro tackle in the league, (that's not the 7th Right Tackle... that's 7th among ALL OTs... Staley was 5th ), i.e. one who could keep Brady upright -

[OK gang... most of what follows in this scenario is my conjecture - period... no inside info... no tweets or 2AM reports on ESPN or NFL Network... JUST CONJECTURE... a bit of fun, but maybe a bit of insight too]

So on Thursday night, John made a call to the Pats war room and asked BillB to just make a reasonably fair offer for Trent and he'd accept it on the spot without playing the other teams that needed Trent off on him to push up the price. Bill made the offer and Lynch took it, returning the Jimmy favor. Again... this is totally yanked out of my booty... based on the what I've heard about the personalities involved; the fact that there were at least 6 or 7 power/gap teams that needed a RT BAD, (and who had picks to trade... i.e. should have given us a better offer than we got if given half a chance...). I also noted that they'd done did this deal by morning instead of the usual announcement of the trade just before the picking begins for the day, i.e. no apparent brinksmanship. Add all that to the fact that the deal wasn't all that great... Remember, Buffalo got the equivalent of a 2nd for Cordy Glenn who I don't think will be as good for Cincy as Trent will be for NE and all we got was a move up from the early 5th, (5/6/143), to the very late 3rd, (3/31/95 - 48 spots which basically got us a jump over the entire 4th & the 3rd Rnd comps - the main effect of which was to sneak us back into the end of Day 2. That's it. Not even a 7th for next year as a throw-in. That had me thinking that we got fleeced unless there was something else going on. That's not near a 2nd. Sure... Brown's coming back from an injury but, it's not a knee or anything & the word, (if you believe "the word"), was that he was doing well and ahead of schedule on his rehab - though I also saw a tweet that the 9ers people were bummed at the shape that he was in when he came to the workout program, but that was only 1 tweet and there hasn't been any hue & cry from the Patriots' people that they was robbed.... In fact, it's just the opposite. Brown passed his Pats' physical and there was even talk today of them moving him to LT! But Jeez... we didn't even get a swap of the the 2/27/59 that we got from NO last year back up to the 2/11/43 that we gave the Pats Jimmy. The Bills get a 2nd for a guy who's not at all as good as Brown and we don't even sniff the 2nd?!? Could it be that for a guy like Lynch who expects to be doing business for this organization around the league for a long time, loudly keeping one's cred as a decent bloke to do biz with, who remembers favors, doesn't make you give back the pick you gave up in one of the nicest deals of last year, and getting the stamp of approval from Belichick could easily been the value added that Lynch got out of this one?

Whaddaya think? Plausable? Likely? If so, y'all approve? Disapprove? Let's have some fun with this.



