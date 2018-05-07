49ers tied for 6th in NFC title odds

We’ve got another round of gambling odds for you! The San Francisco 49ers have decent odds to win the Super Bowl, and are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for second-best NFC West odds. Now, we have a look at odds for the conference championship games.

Bovada released their NFC and AFC title game odds, and they have installed the 49ers at 11/1. The 49ers and Atlanta Falcons have matching odds. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the way at 5/1, followed by the Green Bay Packers (6/1), Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings (7/1), and New Orleans Saints (10/1).

Looking through the odds below, I’m tempted by the Seattle Seahawks as a sleeper option. They’ve seen a lot of turnover, but as long as they have Russell Wilson, they remain dangerous. Maybe not enough to make the playoffs, but I would not write them off completely.

On the AFC side, the Tennessee Titans are an intriguing option. The Houston Texans are favorites in the NFC South, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be plenty tough, but if they can get on a run behind Marcus Mariota, Tennessee could be interesting.

Who are your sleepers for each conference?

NFC Champion odds

Philadelphia Eagles: 5/1

Green Bay Packers: 6/1

Los Angeles Rams: 7/1

Minnesota Vikings: 7/1

New Orleans Saints: 10/1

Atlanta Falcons: 11/1

San Francisco 49ers: 11/1

Carolina Panthers: 14/1

Dallas Cowboys: 14/1

Detroit Lions: 20/1

Seattle Seahawks: 20/1

New York Giants: 22/1

Washington: 26/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28/1

Arizona Cardinals: 40/1

Chicago Bears: 40/1

AFC Champion odds

New England Patriots: 9/4

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9/2

Houston Texans: 10/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 11/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 11/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 14/1

Baltimore Ravens: 15/1

Denver Broncos: 15/1

Oakland Raiders: 15/1

Tennessee Titans: 16/1

Indianapolis Colts: 30/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 35/1

Cleveland Browns: 35/1

Buffalo Bills: 40/1

Miami Dolphins: 50/1

New York Jets: 65/1