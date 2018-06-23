C.J. Beathard’s run in the preseason brings back memories

My what a difference a year makes. In the 2017 offseason the 49ers didn’t have much at quarterback. They had Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard. Now, all that changed with the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo, but really, who saw THAT coming?

In the 2017 preseason, Beathard impressed. I’ve said a lot of his performance wouldn’t be anything to write home about with a veteran, but with a rookie doing what he did, it was impressive. Argue that with me all you want, he was ahead of the game at his current standing in the league.

But nothing was more awesome than him taking a run for 62 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sure, it’s just a run through defenders in the preseason, but who cared with what the 49ers have gone through?

I think a lot of fans were pumping the brakes on expectations in the regular season for the 49ers. Given how the roster had been in shambles and the massive purge initiated by Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch only signified that there was a lot of work to be done. Even John Lynch emphasized patience when they arrived. Seeing Beathard come out against San Diego only showed there was a light at the end of this tunnel with the coaching staff.

And if you disagree with all of that, agree that it was just awesome. Go here and roll it!

In 2017, there was a lot fo work to be done, but at the end of the preseason, there was nothing but optimism for the future knowing the 49ers had the right coaches and the right guys, for once, to take them in new directions.

