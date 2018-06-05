Reuben Foster and Fred Warner practice on first team, Malcolm Smith DNP

Pat’s update: Turns out Smith tweaked his groin and will be back next week.

49ers OTAs were open to the media Tuesday and one of the many reports coming out was that 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith did not practice. In his place on the first team we had Reuben Foster back on the field and next to him, 49ers rookie Fred Warner. Foster was in the WILL position while Warner held down the MIKE spot.

Smith’s injury wasn’t disclosed, so we don’t know how long he will be out, but this was definitely a look at the future. The 49ers drafted Fred Warner in the third round and it was seen as a solid pick with the assumption he would start alongside Reuben Foster at some point.

Once reports come out we’ll have a better idea of how Warner actually did getting his first reps with the starters. We might also know the extent of Smith’s injury. The competition between the linebackers and how the depth chart shakes up will definitely be something to watch.