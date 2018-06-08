Rob Gronkowski trade rumors are percolating, and 49ers have been mentioned

Fooch’s update: Well, one report has the 49ers and Titans having made offers to the Patriots for Rob Gronkowski. The report has Bill Belichick wanting to trade Gronk, but then Tom Brady threatened to retire if Gronk was traded, and so Robert Kraft nixed it. This is ... something.

From multiple sources, here's what I have re: the Gronk rumors. Told Belichick wanted to trade him. Offers on the table w both the Titans and 49ers. He and Robert Kraft had a closed-door meeting to discuss. Tom Brady threatened to retire if the deal went through. Kraft nixed it. — Adam Kurkjian (@AdamKurkjian) June 8, 2018

The offseason brings plenty of rumors, and even though this one seems like nonsense, who are we to ignore a good rumor this time of year?

There have been some rumblings that Rob Gronkowski might be traded soon. Patriots beat writers have shot it down, but it’s a rumor that persists, and is not exactly something new. There have been questions about Gronk’s future in New England, and a trade would not exactly be the most shocking development.

That being said, if a deal did happen, would a reunion with Jimmy Garoppolo make sense? The 49ers head into this season with George Kittle and Garrett Celek as their top two tight ends. The team invested a draft pick in Kittle, and “Celek Time” was certainly a growing phenomenon last year.

Would it make sense to find an upgrade to the position? Gronk’s injuries are always a concern, but his talent is undeniable. He would provide an upgrade at the position, but is it worth the addition this year with the team potentially still a year out from big time contention? Or are they close enough that it’s worth trying to do a deal?