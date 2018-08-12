The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice as they begin preparations to face the Houston Texans this coming Saturday. The 49ers played their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. They had meetings on Friday and the players had an off-day on Saturday. The team will hold practice Sunday and Monday, and then travel to Houston for a pair of joint practices with the Texans.

Practice gets going at 10:15 a.m. PT today, and will be followed by a Robert Saleh press conference and then player availability. The 49ers will stream the press conferences on their website, and you can also watch it on Periscope and the team’s app.

The 49ers beat writers will also have updates from the media sessions. I’ve embedded our beat writer Twitter list so you can follow along. Jennifer Chan will be on hand for today’s practice, and you can follower her and Tracy Sandler for updates.