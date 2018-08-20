9 non-Jimmy G reasons I’m excited about the San Francisco 49ers in 2018

The San Francisco 49ers are head into the 2018 season with quite a few question marks, and yet the level of optimism surrounding the team is as high as it has been in years. Such is the joy of thinking you might have your long-term answer at quarterback.

The 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo at the trade deadline last season. He needed some time to learn the basics of the playbook, but when he took over as the team’s starting quarterback, things could not have gone much better. The team won five straight and it netted Garoppolo and nine figure contract extension. The team’s Super Bowl odds and win total have shot up, and it is due almost exclusively to Garoppolo.

And yet, there is plenty more to be excited about entering the coming season. The national media will focus on Jimmy G, and rightfully so. But we know plenty more storylines will help dictate the end result of this season. SB Nation is in the midst of its NFL preview, and each team site looking at why we’re excited for 2018. Jimmy Garoppolo is an easy reason, so let’s come up with some reasons other than Jimmy G to be excited for 2018.