49ers open as slim underdog to Colts for preseason Week 3

By David Fucillo
The Indianapolis Colts host the Baltimore Ravens tonight on Monday Night Football to close out the second week of the preseason. It will give us a slightly more extended look at Andrew Luck in his return from a lost 2017 season.

For San Francisco 49ers fans, it also gives us a peak at the team’s preseason Week 3 opponent. The 49ers and Colts square off at Lucas Oil Stadium next Saturday, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. PT. I’m a little surprised by the short week of this one for Indianapolis, but such is life.

Although the Colts haven’t played their second preseason game, the 49ers-Colts line has already started to arrive, courtesy of our friends at Odds Shark. A handful of sportsbooks have released lines for this game, and they are all installing the 49ers as 1.5 point underdogs (+1.5). The point total is 42.5 points.

The 49ers are 1-1 on the preseason, but 0-2 against the spread. They failed to cover a 3.5-point spread in their 24-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and then failed to cover a 2.5 point spread in their 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans. I’m sort of 2-for-2 in my picks thus far this preseason. I went with a win but no cover and the OVER against the Cowboys. I say “sort of” 2-for-2 because I offered up a lean, but no formal pick for last week. I leaned Texans and the UNDER, so maybe that’s worth like half a correct prediction.

For this week, I’m leaning the UNDER and 49ers covering the spread, but I want to see how tonight goes for Indianapolis. I’ll make sure and come up with a more formal prediction later this week particularly depending on how the Colts quarterbacks look tonight.

This will serve as an open thread for Monday Night Football.

